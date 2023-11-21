Severe storm, tornado threat shifts east as tumultuous pattern persists in South

The first round of severe weather in weeks will continue into Tuesday night, bringing dangers such as tornadoes and damaging winds even after dark.

It had been many weeks since a significant severe weather outbreak occurred in the United States when a round of dangerous thunderstorms ignited across parts of the South early this week. Following two dozen incidents of severe weather over the lower Mississippi Valley into Monday night, AccuWeather meteorologists expect severe weather to continue through Tuesday in the Southeastern states. Some of the powerful storms will linger well after dark, which will add to the danger.

As AccuWeather meteorologists had warned, thunderstorms Monday and Monday night turned especially violent across Louisiana and Mississippi. Over a dozen episodes of severe wind damage and five tornadoes were reported across the two states, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Thunderstorms repeatedly doused the same area for several hours, allowing 2- to 3-inch rain amounts, including in towns across south-central Mississippi, south of Jackson, like Brookhaven and McComb.

The culprit behind Monday's severe weather is forecast to shift eastward into the Southeast Tuesday and once again cause violent thunderstorms to erupt. This time, locations from the central Gulf Coast to the mid-Atlantic will be at risk for these thunderstorms.

"Torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts are likely to be the most widespread threats with the thunderstorms into Tuesday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

However, similarly to Monday, there will be a risk of tornadoes.

Atmospheric conditions will be most volatile across parts of the Florida Panhandle, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, making that the most likely zone for tornadoes to touch down, Douty explained.

Forecasters recommend those starting their holiday travels along portions of interstates 10, 75, 85 and 95 should be on the lookout for rapidly changing conditions into Tuesday night. Afternoon and evening commutes could be slowed by the downpours around cities like Tallahassee, Florida; Atlanta; and Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina.

For those staying put through Tuesday night, the more significant impact may be winds that could knock over trees and trigger sporadic power outages. With the threat of severe weather extending after dark, residents should have a reliable way to receive critical severe weather watches and warnings.

After this bout of severe weather, dry conditions are expected for most of Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. However, another storm moving from the Gulf Coast to the Carolina Coast is forecast to bring a round or two of rain from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

After this bout of severe weather, dry conditions are expected for most of Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day. However, another storm moving from the Gulf Coast to the Carolina Coast is forecast to bring a round or two of rain from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.