Risk of tornadoes, severe weather to continue into Monday

A risk to lives and property will exist for parts of the Mississippi Valley and Gulf Coast on Monday due to severe thunderstorms, some packing tornadoes.

Before the end of March, severe storms are expected to return to the Plains as snow returns to the Upper Midwest.

The risk of powerful thunderstorms, some packing tornadoes, developed Sunday evening and will rebound on Monday in the central United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The likelihood of severe weather will proceed into midweek in the Southeast.

Forecasters urge people in the severe weather and tornado risk zones Monday night to have audible and reliable means to receive bulletins as they are issued. In addition to dangers to residents and visitors in the region, travel along some of the highway in the path of the storms could be dangerous and airline delays will mount as the storms approach the major airport hubs in the region.

Severe thunderstorms threaten tornadoes into Monday night

Through the rest of the week, the main threat of severe weather will be confined to two areas on into Monday night.

The line of thunderstorms will continue to march eastward across the lower Mississippi Valley and the Mississippi Delta region from southern Missouri and southwestern Kentucky to the upper Texas coast, as well as the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts. The storms will tend to increase in intensity during the afternoon hours, due to daytime heating. This may renew the risk of at least a few tornadoes (and waterspouts) to develop.

Farther to the north, near the center of a massive storm system, another pocket of severe weather will likely be centered on portions of Iowa, northeastern Kansas, southeastern Nebraska and northwestern Missouri.

It may take until the end of the day before thunderstorms in this northern patch are capable of producing all modes of severe weather, which also includes the potential for a few tornadoes.

Risk of severe weather to continue farther east Tuesday, Wednesday

Just like Monday, there will be two areas of severe weather of concern for Tuesday.

One area will extend over part of the Midwest, centered on Indiana.

The risk of severe weather will extend northward into the Lower Peninsula of Michigan, where just a few days earlier, there had been accumulating snow and slippery travel. The risk of storms packing strong wind gusts will extend as far to the east as Ohio on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

As the southernmost complex or line of thunderstorms continues to move, the risk of severe weather will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front associated with the parent storm over the Upper Midwest advances. However, the main modes of severe weather will be in transition.

"At this time, the main threats from severe weather on Tuesday in the Gulf Coast states and then in the zone from northeastern Florida to southern Georgia and part of South Carolina on Wednesday will be from flooding downpours and strong wind gusts," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

As is the case with any severe thunderstorm, a tornado cannot be totally ruled out. Because some of the storms will be near the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, there is the risk of a waterspout as well near the coast.

A new round of severe weather is likely to ramp up during the first few days of April.

While the details, such as the scope, intensity and areal coverage of the severe weather will unfold in the coming days, the first storms may erupt in parts of Texas and the southern Plains later on April 1 and continue to push eastward, while expanding northward over the Southern states on April 2 and 3.

At this time, all modes of severe weather, including tornadoes, are possible, including the risk of some severe weather well after dark.

