Risk for severe storms, flooding downpours to be renewed in the Plains this week

An unusual weather pattern for September will set up across the Plains through next weekend, bringing a threat for ferocious downpours and wind gusts.

Following a relative lull in thunderstorm activity, severe weather and flash flood threats will return to a large swath of the nation's midsection later this week, warn AccuWeather meteorologists.

The same storm system that will trigger the heavy rain and ferocious thunderstorms will bring a dramatic pattern change to the West early this week. It will be separate from a tropical wind and rainstorm which is expected to make landfall on the East Coast.

Storms packing damaging wind gusts and hail, as well as repeated downpours which can overwhelm storm drains, but deliver some drought relief, can be expected across a dozen states this week, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A 1,000 mile-long risk for severe weather

Following small, and limited risks for strong thunderstorms in the northern Plains through Monday, AccuWeather meteorologists say the severe weather threat will kick off in earnest on Tuesday.

"After a recent quiet period in terms of severe weather, storms will return to portions of the Central states this week and are expected to bring rain, wind and hail," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Gwen Fieweger.

The risk from Tuesday afternoon into the night will stretch over a thousand miles from western Texas and eastern New Mexico north to Montana and the Dakotas. By Wednesday, it will reach east and encompass millions more, including around Omaha.

"Alongside the risk for localized flash flooding, severe wind gusts are also a concern this week, with the strongest winds expected on Tuesday afternoon into the evening hours within the more intense storms," said Fieweger. "Hail will be a possibility as well on both Tuesday and Wednesday."

The thunderstorms will be most likely each afternoon and evening, as daytime heating will drive their development and strengthening. They will roll to the east, impacting travelers along portions of Interstates 40, 70, 80, 90 and 94.

The risks from thunderstorms will wane some after the middle of the week, as the atmospheric energy helping to fuel the storms will move to the north into Canada.

The risk for flooding will build through the week

Perhaps the greatest and most widespread concern this week will be from heavy rain, which can lead to flash flooding, but also relieve drought conditions, say AccuWeather meteorologists.

"As the week progresses, each successive round of rain tracking over the central and northern Plains will begin to increase the risk for localized flooding issues," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

In many instances, multiple thunderstorms can track over the same areas in the course of just a few hours' time, leading to several inches of rain and downpours that can overwhelm drainage systems.

The flood risk may come in two waves over the next week—the first coming with the severe weather risk on Tuesday and Wednesday, and another late in the week and into next weekend as another storm emerges from the West.

For those with agricultural interests, the prospects of heavy rain is not all bad news.

"Although there is a risk for flooding from the series of events, the rain will be beneficial for the major rivers in the region and farther downstream, especially across the Mississippi and Missouri River basins," added Buckingham.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor released last Thursday, large swaths of the nation's midsection were abnormally dry or under drought conditions. The most severe drought was located over portions of Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming, Montana and the western Dakotas, many of the same areas expected to see rounds of heavy rain this week.

