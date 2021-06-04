Residents forced to evacuate as disaster threatens their home
By
Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jun. 3, 2021 7:36 PM EDT
A gigantic sinkhole, with a diameter of 80 meters and growing, has opened up in Santa María Zacatepec, Mexico. As the sinkhole continues to increase in size, residents are becoming more and more worried.
Magdalena and Heriberto Sánchez were left panic-stricken after a thunder-like roar erupted near their home, with no rain to be found. The couple later discovered the cause of the noise, a nearby sinkhole that now threatens their home.
The sinkhole that appeared on Saturday, May 29, near the capital of Mexico is continuing to expand.
The sinkhole formed in Santa Maria Zacatepec in the Puebla state, according to NBC News. It is located about 80 miles from the capital of Mexico, Mexico City.
Puebla state governor Miguel Barbosa said the growing sinkhole is "a matter of enormous risk."
Magdalena and Heriberto Sánchez were first made aware of the dangers of the sinkhole near their home by the thunder-like noise.
"At 6 o'clock we heard like thunder and we did not think this was it and then my in-laws realized it and when I got closer, I saw that the Earth sank and how the water was bubbling and I panicked," Magdalena Sánchez said.
The sinkhole near the Sánchez' home appeared on Saturday, May 29 and has continued to grow in size since, now posing a threat to their home. (Photo/AFP)
At first the sinkhole was about five meters in length, however as it has continuing to expand it now sits 75 miles in length and is filled with muddy water.
Police have barricaded the area as a safety measure as many people have gathered as spectators to get a glimpse of the large sinkhole for themselves.
According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist John Gresiak, the area experienced about 5 inches of rain over a span of two to three days back in mid-May, which could have led to flooding in the area. He said it is not entirely clear if any potential flooding contributed to the sinkhole.
"It does tend to rain on a fairly frequent basis, but daily amounts are usually no higher than a tenth or two of an inch," he explained.
Gresiak also said the area may have limestone deposits underground, which could potentially contributed to the existence of the sinkhole.
"The groundwater passing through can dissolve [the limestone] and create underground voids which the ground above can then collapse into," he said.
When the ground below the surface is made of limestone, carbonate rock, salt beds or other rocks that can naturally be dissolved simply by groundwater, sinkholes are common, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Sinkholes occur in areas where there is no natural drainage, so the groundwater sits in the subsurface and eats away at the rock below.
In the U.S., sinkholes cause the most damage in Florida, Texas, Alabama, Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee and Pennsylvania, the USGS says.
According to Barbosa, the family residing in the at-risk home were evacuated.
"I tell the Poblanos and the people of the region that we are going to be aware that there are no human tragedies," he said. "It is a geological fault that must be addressed with great care, with technique and with all the precautions and we are doing it."
