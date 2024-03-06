Powerful storm threatens severe thunderstorms, drenching rainfall, and flooding across the South

Flooding rainfall, large hail and a few tornadoes are all possible in the coming days across the South, Southeast to end the week, snarling travel and outdoor plans.

Locals in Hazlehurst, Mississippi, continue about their day in the middle of a severe thunderstorm that drenched the area with torrential rain on March 5. Lightning was also seen flashing in the sky.

There will be little reprieve from the stormy pattern across the South as the atmosphere will quickly reload with ingredients for another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms late this week.

Between Thursday and Saturday, residents from central Texas through the Southeast will be on alert for the potential for heavy rain and thunderstorms as a budding storm system develops and marches eastward. As this storm materializes, a multiday threat of severe thunderstorms is expected to unfold.

The storm will begin to draw warm, humid air out of the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday as it exits out of the Four Corners region into the southern Plains, prompting a risk for severe weather. Clusters of showers and thunderstorms are expected to blossom and soak portions of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri, dampening plans and leading to delayed travel in some areas.

The risk of severe weather is largely expected across Texas and Oklahoma, spanning from Austin to Oklahoma City. Large hail, damaging wind gusts and even a few tornadoes are possible within some of the most intense thunderstorms.

Clusters of showers and thunderstorms will persist through Thursday night into Friday, shifting the risk into the lower Mississippi River Valley and much of the South. Within this zone, a juicy air mass flowing out of the Gulf of Mexico will also fuel the risk of flooding.

A wide swath of 2-4 inches of rain is expected between Friday and Saturday, spanning a zone from central Mississippi to central Georgia. In areas where multiple thunderstorms track over the same locations, localized areas could far exceed 4 inches of rain, potentially tallying up near the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 9 inches.

“With moisture content well above average, thunderstorms can produce rainfall rates of at least 1-2 inches per hour from Louisiana, southern Mississippi Friday to Alabama and Georgia,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Joe Bauer explained.

This risk can extend right into the start of the weekend as the tail end of the storm slowly treks through the Southeast. Additional rain and thunderstorms are expected to focus from the Florida Peninsula into the Carolinas, putting a damper on plans across the region.

The storm is expected to largely shift off the Atlantic coast by Sunday, ushering in a much cooler and drier air mass in its wake. There can be a few trailing showers across central and South Florida, but the risk of severe thunderstorms or flooding rainfall appears to be very low.

Looking ahead to early next week, a stretch of dry weather is in store for the South and Southeast, allowing many communities to dry out.

