Potent storms to rattle, drench eastern US

As a cool front cuts into warm and humid air over the central and eastern United States into Thursday, storms will erupt, disrupting travel and potentially posing a danger for those spending time outdoors.

From Minnesota to Mississippi, storms struck communities with drenching rain, damaging winds and destructive hail on June 4.

The same storm system that drenched the northwestern United States from Sunday to Monday brought severe thunderstorms from the Upper Midwest to the southern Plains on Tuesday and from the Great Lakes and mid-Atlantic into portions of the Southeast on Wednesday. The threat of gusty to severe thunderstorms will shift into the East into Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists foretell.

Tuesday’s round of severe storms brought numerous reports of damaging wind gusts, hail and localized flooding from the Great Lakes to the southern Plains and southern Mississippi Valley.

Another round of severe storms was focused across Mississippi into parts of the mid-Atlantic and Great Lakes Wednesday which brought numerous reports of damaging wind gusts. There were also multiple tornado reports across Michigan, West Virginia and Maryland.

As the front crosses the Appalachians on Thursday, there will be enough daytime heating to allow showers and thunderstorms to rebound in the mid-Atlantic corridor from North Carolina to southeastern New York. Some of the storms will become borderline severe with hail and damaging wind gusts.

As the storms move into a major metro area, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) may issue ground stops. Motorists should be prepared for quickly changing weather conditions where dry roads can become torrents of water in minutes.

As a mass of cool air expands southeastward across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast from Friday to Saturday, a mosaic of showers will develop during the midday and afternoon hours. A few of these will evolve into thunderstorms that could produce localized small hail and gusty winds.

A couple of waterspouts may develop on the Great Lakes from Friday to Saturday.

The air behind the front will be cooler and less humid than the air in front and will offer a refreshing change, especially for some people in the South Central and Southeast states, which is uncommon during June.

