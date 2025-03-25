Potent storm packing wind, rain and tornado risk to target Northwest

An impactful storm will hug the Pacific coast with wind and rain, but the storm will trigger the most prolific thunderstorm activity of the year so far, and perhaps recent years for the Northwest into Friday.

Copied

Spring season is here, which means severe weather season is also here. Jen Wilbert of Travelers Insurance explains the common causes of loss and shares how homeowners can prepare for severe weather.

A storm from the Pacific will slice northward along the coast but onshore enough to have significant impacts on the northwestern United States from the middle to late part of the week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The storm will follow unseasonably warm conditions, including some record-high temperatures in some locations.

Record-challenging warmth to build ahead of storm

Temperatures will climb into the 70s F in many coastal areas of the northwestern U.S. into Wednesday. Seattle and Tacoma, Washington; and Portland and Eugene, Oregon, are all on the list to break daily record highs Tuesday. Only extreme records in the books may limit record highs from being set Wednesday.

Farther inland, east of the Cascades, temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s both Tuesday and Wednesday. A number of daily record highs will be challenged or broken. Some, such as in Spokane, Washington, date back to the 1940s, where Spokane's old record of 67 set in 1946 Wednesday could be shattered by nearly 10 degrees.

In Boise, Idaho, records that have held up for nearly 150 years (1877) may be rivaled Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs forecast to be in the middle to upper 70s and the mid-80s, respectively.

The building warmth will accelerate the drying conditions, especially east of the Cascades, where rainfall from the upcoming storm may be limited. This could lead to an increased wildfire danger where some areas have not yet greened up this spring.

Building warmth, cooling air aloft to trigger thunderstorms

The warmth on the front side of the impending storm will create an environment favorable for a significant amount of thunderstorm activity from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday.

"As the upper levels of the atmosphere cool while the warmth near the ground peaks, some of the thunderstorms can become severe and violent," AccuWeather Meteorologist Grady Gilman said.

The greatest risk from the strongest storms will stem from frequent lightning strikes, powerful wind gusts and hail. Occasionally, severe thunderstorms can spawn tornadoes.

The greatest risk of tornadoes with this setup is along much of the Interstate 5 corridor in Washington and northern and central Oregon. This risk has been increasing since Tuesday and there is the potential for multiple twisters in this zone from Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday night.

Storm's rain, wind to concentrate on Pacific coast

The storm will pack strong winds along the Washington and Oregon coasts, as many Pacific storms often do. Wind gusts from the storm can be strong enough to break weak tree limbs and cause poorly rooted trees to topple, leading to sporadic power outages.

A plume of moisture, sometimes referred to as an atmospheric river, will create a persistent zone of heavy rain along the Washington, Oregon and Northern California coasts.

The heaviest and steadiest rain is likely to occur from Thursday to early Friday, with a general 2-4 inches along the immediate coasts and along the lower west-facing slopes of the Cascades and Siskiyous. However, higher amounts of 6-8 inches can occur in the rainiest spots. From 0.75 of an inch to 1.50 inches of rain is likely to fall along the Interstate 5 corridor.

Very little rain is likely to fall east of the Cascades.

With the uptick in storms over the past month or so, the ground has become wet from coastal areas to the western slopes of the Cascades. As more heavy rain pours down with the new storm, runoff can lead to flash flooding and mudslides that may not be limited to recent burn scar locations.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Unlike most storms thus far this year, this storm will have a significant amount of warm air on its front side. The warmth will result in snow levels well above the passes for most of the storm.

Rain will fall high up into the elevations of the Cascades, leading to excessive runoff as snow melts along with the rain. The warm conditions during the first part of the storm can also increase the risk of avalanches.

New storm on deck for next week

Yet another storm is forecast to roll ashore next week along the Pacific coast.

"The storm lurking for next Tuesday and Wednesday is just as dynamic as the one for the middle and latter part of this week," Gilman said, "But next week's storm looks to be farther south, which can bring heavy rain and gusty winds through the Central California coast, including San Francisco."

While the track of storms this far out can shift, some data suggests that showers from next week's storm could reach as far south as Los Angeles and San Diego where more rain is needed to help with topsoil moisture heading into the hot, dry weather season.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.