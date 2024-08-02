Northeast US bracing for rounds of downpours, potential flooding and travel disruptions

Heavy rain and thunderstorms could elevate the flood risk in parts of the Northeast into next week, and an approaching tropical storm or hurricane could add to the troubles.

After days of stormy weather across the Midwest, the pattern is shifting east just in time for the weekend.

After one storm moves through this weekend with locally heavy rain that can trigger flooding in the Northeast, a second storm, which could receive a boost from the tropics, will affect the region with more rain next week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

A slow-moving storm will bring rain and thunderstorms to the central Appalachians, mid-Atlantic and New England this weekend. Some of the rain will be intense and repeat enough to trigger flash flooding in urban areas and along some small streams.

Severe thunderstorms will occur in parts of the Northeast as the storm comes in contact with hot and humid air already in place.

On Saturday afternoon and evening, the severe weather threat will extend from near New York City to the Carolinas and part of Georgia. The effects of the storm system will stretch along the Atlantic coast from Maine to the Carolinas, including much of the Interstate 95 corridor in this zone.

Rainfall of 0.75 of an inch to 1.50 inches will be common over the Northeast from Friday through Sunday, but locally higher amounts of 3 inches may occur. Much of that rain may fall in an hour or two.

Motorists should be prepared for delays, as heavy rain may cause ponding on some major highways. Underpasses around the exits are typically the most prone to significant flooding.

On Monday, this downpour zone may break up or move off the coast, but that may not be the last of the downpours in the forecast for the upcoming week.

AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking another slow-moving storm system that will move from the Midwest to the Northeast from Tuesday to Thursday. This system can lead to locally heavy rain and the potential for flash flooding.

The combined rainfall of both storms through the middle of next week will range from 1.50 to 3 inches in the Northeast, with locally higher amounts.

However, should tropical moisture join up with the non-tropical storm next week, rainfall in some areas may double or triple.

That tropical moisture would be associated with the feature that is likely to become Tropical Storm Debby near Florida this weekend. The storm could become a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico prior to landfall in Florida and perhaps while just off the Carolina coast next week.

Should the tropical feature turn more to the north and parallel the Atlantic coast instead of remaining to the south or turning out to the open Atlantic, much heavier rainfall would occur along the coast, and widespread flooding may be possible.

With the tropical rainstorm's projected track, seas and surf will build along the mid-Atlantic and southern New England coasts next week. Rip currents will increase in number and strength from the Carolinas to New Jersey, New York and Massachusetts.

Should the system intensify over the warm waters of the Gulf Stream, tropical storm or hurricane conditions may develop from the Carolinas to southeastern New England.

It is possible that the tropical feature will stall along the Carolina coast next week. Should that occur, tropical moisture may not fully invade the Northeast but be wrung out over the Carolinas with the potential for a couple of feet of rain to fall with major flooding.

