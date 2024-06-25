Midweek severe storms to trim heat, humidity in Northeast

As hot and cool air exchange hands once again at midweek in the Northeast, thunderstorms will be on the prowl, prior to another break from heat and humidity Thursday to Friday.

Copied

AccuWeather’s Geoff Cornish takes a look at the travel forecast and weather delays around the country.

Temperatures and humidity will be on the upswing into Wednesday across the northeastern United States, but the surge will be short-lived, AccuWeather meteorologists say, as an approaching cold front triggers gusty thunderstorms from Tuesday night to Wednesday night.

A large complex of thunderstorms roared across the Midwest from Monday night to Tuesday morning. Some of these thunderstorms will continue to move along and reach portions of the eastern Great Lakes and central Appalachians into Tuesday night, with conditions ranging from a soaking rain and a breeze to localized torrential downpours and damaging wind gusts.

However, with the cold front still well to the West, thunderstorms Wednesday will reignite in the building warmth and humidity as far north as Ontario and Quebec and as far to the south as the southern Appalachians.

The risk of some thunderstorms packing strong wind gusts, hail and disruptive downpours will extend from upstate New York and southwestern New England to Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi in areas east of the Mississippi River Wednesday.

AccuWeather meteorologists have outlined a moderate risk of severe weather from Wednesday afternoon to Wednesday night from the lower Hudson Valley of New York to the middle Mississippi Valley in Arkansas and Tennessee. A moderate risk means numerous storms are in store in the zone, which can produce damaging wind gusts, hail and flash flooding.

Portions of the New York City, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington, D.C., metro areas are within the moderate risk zone along the Interstate 95 corridor. Other major cities within or near the moderate risk zone include Pittsburgh; Cincinnati; Nashville; and Louisville, Kentucky.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

There is a caveat to extensive, severe weather Wednesday in the Northeast. Should the complex from the Midwest slice all the way across the mid-Atlantic Tuesday night to early Wednesday, it may cool the air enough to limit thunderstorm activity along and north of the rain swath Wednesday. Severe weather might be confined to the southern Appalachians with only spotty activity farther to the north Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A separate complex of thunderstorms may form farther west over the Midwest Tuesday night. This could also rob energy from storms in the Northeast Wednesday.

A thunderstorm does not have to be severe to bring danger. Lightning is by far the most dangerous aspect of any thunderstorm and can strike without notice. Experts warn that people should move indoors at the first rumble of thunder. A picnic pavilion, overhang, tent or golf cart are not considered safe havens against a lightning strike. Standing beneath a tree can be especially dangerous, as lightning often strikes the tallest object in a location, and the discharge may travel to ground level.

Lightning fatalities during work-related activities. (National Lightning Safety Council)

In the wake of the front Thursday, or where rain and thunderstorms occur early in the day Wednesday, temperatures and humidity levels will once again be trimmed. High temperatures will trend downward by 8-15 degrees from midweek peaks Thursday.

On Thursday, highs will range from the upper 60s to the mid-70s in the central and northern Appalachians to the mid-80s to near 90 along the lower part of the mid-Atlantic.

Following a refreshingly cool Thursday night, high temperatures Friday will be several degrees lower than Thursday.

Looking ahead, the Northeast is likely to experience another bump in temperatures and humidity levels over the weekend, with another round of showers and thunderstorms, before another, perhaps more substantial dip, occurs early next week for the start of July.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.