Man describes 'horrifying experience' as wildfire engulfed his hometown
Zachary Rosenthal, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Jul. 13, 2021 1:12 PM EDT
Crews battling the largest wildfire of the season so far say extreme fire activity is fueling the Beckwourth Complex fire in Northern California.
Extreme heat, high winds and unusually dry conditions are coming together to produce what may be shaping up to be another record wildfire season in California.
Firefighters working to hold back the Beckwourth Complex Fire in Doyle, California, fought against rapidly approaching flames, smoky conditions and gusty winds. As the fire drew closer, the firefighters were forced to retreat and regroup. Doyle is a small town of around 700 residents that is situated in Northern California near the border with Nevada, about 45 miles northwest of Reno, Nevada.
"We're seeing unprecedented fire runs, stuff that we weren't trained to see," said Jake Cagle, an operations station chief with the U.S. Forest Service.
Tom Pourchot of Doyle, Calif., had planned to stay in his home over the weekend, but he quickly changed his mind as the Beckwourth Complex Fire raged out of control and forced firefighters to retreat. (Brandon Clement / LSM)
Tom Pourchot, a resident of Doyle, had planned to stay in his home, but he ended up quickly evacuating when he saw the firefighters begin to retreat over the weekend.
"The rumbling over the hill sounded like a freight train coming," Pourchot said, adding that the sight of the firefighters retreating caused him to rethink his plans to stay put. "It was a horrifying experience. When you see the firemen running like that," he said, "it's probably a good time to go ahead and leave."
Fire consumes a home as the Sugar Fire, part of the Beckwourth Complex Fire, tears through Doyle, Calif., on Saturday, July 10, 2021. Pushed by heavy winds, the fire came out of the hills and destroyed multiple residences in central Doyle. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
The early-season fire has grown to just under 100,000 acres burned, according to Inciweb. The fire conditions across much of the state of California are unprecedented for this time of year.
Doyle hasn't had a day with a high temperature below 90 degrees since June 25, and in recent days, the high readings have topped out in the triple digits. The average high temperature in Doyle for this time of year is 88 degrees.
"Our fuels today are six to seven weeks drier than they should be, meaning we are looking at the dryness we'd see in mid- to late-August," said Diondray Wiley, a fire behavior analyst with the U.S. Forest Service.
Drought conditions across the American West as of July 13, 2021.
Temperatures that have exceeded 100 degrees, along with extreme and exceptional drought conditions throughout much of the West and Southwest, have turned yards and forests into tinderboxes.
Locals who have already been forced to evacuate are extremely grateful for the work that firefighters are doing.
"I really thank them a lot because they are doing everything for us. They are risking their lives for all of us, for our kids, our families, their own families," Reno, Nevada, resident Adrian Mendoza told AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell.
Adrian Mendoza of Reno, Nevada, said he was visiting a friend near Doyle, Calif., when authorities showed up at the house and told them to evacuate. He talked about the dry and windy conditions and his gratitude to the firefighters. (AccuWeather/Bill Wadell)
With conditions are dire as they are, residents are aware of exactly what firefighters are putting on the line when they suit up for duty.
"You know, like my mom says, 'When you get out the house you never know if you'll come back,'" Mendoza said.
Reporting by Bill Wadell.
