Researchers work with drones to help forecast wildfires
By
Rina Torchinsky, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 2, 2021 5:00 PM EDT
Researchers are testing autonomous drones to help forecast weather conditions in remote areas during wildfire season.
There have been 30,875 fires that have covered more than 1.4 million acres in the United States this year alone, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Over the past three years, the number of fires has only increased and fears are mounting that this year could bring another historic wildfire season. Rain would be one solution, but there would need to be a lot of it given how much of the American West is parched.
Another part of the solution might be drones.
Jennifer Fowler, the director of the Autonomous Aerial Systems Office at the University of Montana, is arming drones with instruments that measure temperature, humidity, location, wind speed and direction to help give an idea of a wildfire’s scope, Reuters reported.
“If we can figure out where these fires are going to go and even give a better heads-up on what structures are in danger and when people need to evacuate,” Fowler told Reuters, “I see a future where we can really make improvements and help.”
Chief pilot Bart Bauer and operator Jim Seielstad of Autonomous Aerial Systems Office at the University of Montana go through a safety check prior to flying a drone at the Lubrecht Experimental Forest outside Missoula, Montana, U.S. June 24, 2021. Picture taken June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino
The drones could be especially helpful in remote areas with rugged terrain that could be difficult to access or predict. Once people see the benefits of the drones, there’s going to be a “flood” of them, said Steve Luxion, executive director at Alliance for System Safety of UAS through Research Excellence, which advises the FAA.
But ordinarily, drones and wildfires can be a “toxic mix,” according to the FAA. The use of drones near a wildfire could cost lives if rescue crews can’t reach those in need.
Aerial firefighting usually occurs at or below 200 feet above the ground, which is the same airspace that drones often occupy. Those who fly a drone over a wildfire without authorization could be a violation of federal, state or local laws, regardless of whether the FAA issued a Temporary Flight Restriction.
Luxion told Reuters that battery power will be critical for the autonomous drones. He said he is working with startup WiBotic to determine what regulations are necessary. The company has autonomous charging pads that can also analyze data and monitor battery health remotely.
Fowler said that she and the drones are headed to Oregon in October, to test them out on a controlled burn, which is an intentional fire set to help curb wildfires in the future.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, which allows the state fire marshal to contribute firefighters and resources, on June 30 The Hill reported. A fire broke out Tuesday evening in Dufur, which is about 100 miles east of Portland. The Associated Press reported that 12 fire engines and about 40 personnel were on the scene where the blaze reportedly destroyed fields of brush and wheat.
Katy Garrahan, a member of the Tassajara Fire Crew, maintains water pumps to help defend the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center from the Willow Fire in Carmel Valley, Calif., Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Weather conditions, including strong winds, help to maintain strong fires like the one in Dufur, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Some cities banned fireworks ahead of July Fourth to mitigate fire risks.
“Oregon is still recovering from the devastation of last year’s wildfires, which resulted in nine Oregonians losing their lives and thousands more losing their homes,” Brown said in a statement. “With wildfires already sparking this year, it is imperative that we act now to prevent further loss—of life, property, business, and our natural resources."
Ben Waters, CEO and co-founder of WiBotic, and Matt Carlson, VP of Business Development at WiBotic, work on a drone sitting on a WiBotic battery-charging platform during a drone demonstration in the Lubrecht Experimental Forest outside Missoula, Montana, U.S. June 24, 2021. Picture taken June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino
With research in Montana and a trip to Oregon in their plans, Luxion told Reuters that it was only the beginning of using drones to combat wildfires. "That trickle is starting with what Montana is doing,” Luxion said.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Weather News
Researchers work with drones to help forecast wildfires
By Rina Torchinsky, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 2, 2021 5:00 PM EDT
Researchers are testing autonomous drones to help forecast weather conditions in remote areas during wildfire season.
There have been 30,875 fires that have covered more than 1.4 million acres in the United States this year alone, according to the National Interagency Fire Center. Over the past three years, the number of fires has only increased and fears are mounting that this year could bring another historic wildfire season. Rain would be one solution, but there would need to be a lot of it given how much of the American West is parched.
Another part of the solution might be drones.
Jennifer Fowler, the director of the Autonomous Aerial Systems Office at the University of Montana, is arming drones with instruments that measure temperature, humidity, location, wind speed and direction to help give an idea of a wildfire’s scope, Reuters reported.
“If we can figure out where these fires are going to go and even give a better heads-up on what structures are in danger and when people need to evacuate,” Fowler told Reuters, “I see a future where we can really make improvements and help.”
Chief pilot Bart Bauer and operator Jim Seielstad of Autonomous Aerial Systems Office at the University of Montana go through a safety check prior to flying a drone at the Lubrecht Experimental Forest outside Missoula, Montana, U.S. June 24, 2021. Picture taken June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino
The drones could be especially helpful in remote areas with rugged terrain that could be difficult to access or predict. Once people see the benefits of the drones, there’s going to be a “flood” of them, said Steve Luxion, executive director at Alliance for System Safety of UAS through Research Excellence, which advises the FAA.
But ordinarily, drones and wildfires can be a “toxic mix,” according to the FAA. The use of drones near a wildfire could cost lives if rescue crews can’t reach those in need.
Aerial firefighting usually occurs at or below 200 feet above the ground, which is the same airspace that drones often occupy. Those who fly a drone over a wildfire without authorization could be a violation of federal, state or local laws, regardless of whether the FAA issued a Temporary Flight Restriction.
Luxion told Reuters that battery power will be critical for the autonomous drones. He said he is working with startup WiBotic to determine what regulations are necessary. The company has autonomous charging pads that can also analyze data and monitor battery health remotely.
SEE ALSO:
Fowler said that she and the drones are headed to Oregon in October, to test them out on a controlled burn, which is an intentional fire set to help curb wildfires in the future.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act, which allows the state fire marshal to contribute firefighters and resources, on June 30 The Hill reported. A fire broke out Tuesday evening in Dufur, which is about 100 miles east of Portland. The Associated Press reported that 12 fire engines and about 40 personnel were on the scene where the blaze reportedly destroyed fields of brush and wheat.
Katy Garrahan, a member of the Tassajara Fire Crew, maintains water pumps to help defend the Tassajara Zen Mountain Center from the Willow Fire in Carmel Valley, Calif., Wednesday, June 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)
Weather conditions, including strong winds, help to maintain strong fires like the one in Dufur, according to the Oregon State Fire Marshal. Some cities banned fireworks ahead of July Fourth to mitigate fire risks.
“Oregon is still recovering from the devastation of last year’s wildfires, which resulted in nine Oregonians losing their lives and thousands more losing their homes,” Brown said in a statement. “With wildfires already sparking this year, it is imperative that we act now to prevent further loss—of life, property, business, and our natural resources."
Ben Waters, CEO and co-founder of WiBotic, and Matt Carlson, VP of Business Development at WiBotic, work on a drone sitting on a WiBotic battery-charging platform during a drone demonstration in the Lubrecht Experimental Forest outside Missoula, Montana, U.S. June 24, 2021. Picture taken June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Nathan Frandino
With research in Montana and a trip to Oregon in their plans, Luxion told Reuters that it was only the beginning of using drones to combat wildfires. "That trickle is starting with what Montana is doing,” Luxion said.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo