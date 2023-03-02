AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said the dangerous severe storms on Thursday will be tracking across the south-central U.S. well after dark and past midnight into early Friday. Rayno explained that all of the necessary atmospheric ingredients to create severe thunderstorms are in place. Storms could affect the Dallas area around 5 p.m. local time Thursday before departing the area around 9 p.m., Rayno said. Watch the video below for more.
AccuWeather forecasters say the risk of storms on Thursday will be the most widespread of the three-day event.
The same brutal storm system that has dumped upwards of 100 inches or more of snow in Southern California over the past week is poised to strike parts of the Plains, Midwest and the Northeast Thursday and Friday.
Californians are still reeling from the winter storm, with officials declaring a state of emergency for 13 counties. Residents in the sun-soaked West who normally aren’t used to even a trace of snow have been in a state of shock over the sheer amount that’s landed on their doorstep, posting countless videos and photos on social media. Many were delighting in the sight of falling snow, even if they saw a coating: “It’s unbelievable!” exclaimed Shawn White who posted a video tweet from San Diego. “Snow in Burbank! This is wild weather y’all,” another resident shared in a video.
Southern California experienced unseasonable March weather as instances of snow, rain and hail left residents in disbelief on March 1.
“It’s not rain, it’s snow,” added Brian Hockenmaier of Los Angeles in a separate video, as a relative steps out on the front porch to take in the experience. Kids were seen popping outdoors to get some licks of snowflakes – and build snowmen of any size. California has endured a lengthy storm that’s lasted at least five days, much to the chagrin of many residents: “Ok this isn’t funny anymore. MORE snow in Los Angeles and now with a fun dash of apocalyptic wind!” Emilio Rossal of LA posted. “What is going on?”
Much of the focus, and rightly so, on the severe weather potential on Thursday and Friday includes the risk of tornadoes. However, forecasters say the storms could also bring a dangerous flood threat to a large portion of the United States. Heavy downpours could lead to reduced visibility as well as travel slowdowns for motorists. Flood watches were already issued for parts of Oklahoma and Arkansas on Thursday.
According to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis, “cities and towns from northeastern Texas to the Ohio Valley and the central Appalachians could all be at risk for drenching rain and thunderstorms. These soaking storms could produce anywhere from 1-3 to 2-4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts.
Major cities including St. Louis, Nashville and Indianapolis may all be affected by the heavy rain."
Doppler radar is arguably the most important tool for meteorologists during severe weather events, but it has limitations. Radar works by sending a pulse of energy through the atmosphere at an angle toward the sky. When the pulses of energy bounce off objects, such as raindrops or hailstones, the radar can determine where precipitation is falling, what type of precipitation is falling and even if a tornado is on the ground. Due to the upward angle of the energy pulse and the curvature of the Earth, the accuracy of the radar decreases with distance, making it more challenging to see what type of weather is happening in areas far away from the radar.
An area located far away from any radar site is known as a radar hole -- and there are three radar holes in the area where AccuWeather is predicting the worst of the severe weather to occur through Thursday night. Paris, Texas, is near the center of a radar hole, with the closest radar located 128 miles away near Shreveport, Louisiana. Another radar hole exists in southeastern Arkansas and a third in eastern Texas between College Station and Lufkin.
Thursday is shaping up to be the most dangerous day of the three-day severe weather outbreak across the south-central and eastern United States. AccuWeather meteorologists say a high risk of severe weather is expected across parts of northern Texas, southeastern Oklahoma, south-central Arkansas, northern Louisiana and parts of western Mississippi.
The storms on Thursday will produce a widespread risk of tornadoes, flooding downpours and damaging winds across many of those areas. The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center said a population of more than 37 million people is at risk of some form of severe weather on Thursday. A number of larger metro areas could be impacted by the storms including Houston, Dallas, New Orleans and Memphis, Tennessee.
Millions of people across the southern United States face the risk of potentially violent weather into Thursday night as a severe weather outbreak unfolds over the region. AccuWeather meteorologists predict that the most intense storms will develop over northeastern Texas, southeastern Oklahoma, southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana on Thursday and could continue into Thursday night.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is working with state officials so that emergency crews can react swiftly to damaging storms across the state, according to Louisiana-based news station KPVI. “We encourage everyone to make sure their electronic devices are charged and make certain they have a way to receive weather alerts,” Edwards said. “There are often added concerns when we face dangerous storm conditions in the overnight or early morning hours.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a similar statement ahead of the looming threat of damaging storms. “Texans across the state should remain weather-aware as this severe storm system moves across portions of Texas this week,” Abbott said. “The State of Texas is fully prepared to assist local officials and emergency response personnel on the ground to keep our communities safe.”
Knowing the critical difference between a tornado watch and warning will help you prepare for incoming severe weather and could save your life.
Tornado watch: This means you are “watching” for something to happen. Usually issued a few hours before severe storms could hit a broad area. A watch is used to alert the public of a developing threat of tornadoes where conditions exist for creating tornadoes, but one has not necessarily formed yet. When under a watch, it is important to be prepared and remain vigilant.
Tornado warning: This means forecasters are “warning” you to take action and seek shelter immediately. It is more urgent than a tornado watch. Warnings are issued minutes before a tornado strikes a highly localized area. A tornado is imminent or has been detected on radar.
A simple way to remember the difference between both is using the taco analogy. A watch means the ingredients to make tacos are there, but the taco has not been made yet. A warning means the tacos have been made and are ready right now, eating them is coming very soon.
Around the Globe
Hurricane Tracker
Severe Weather
Radar & Maps
News
Video
Podcasts
Winter Center
Top StoriesMore Stories
Featured TopicTips to cope with winter weather