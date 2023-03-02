The same brutal storm system that has dumped upwards of 100 inches or more of snow in Southern California over the past week is poised to strike parts of the Plains, Midwest and the Northeast Thursday and Friday.

Californians are still reeling from the winter storm, with officials declaring a state of emergency for 13 counties. Residents in the sun-soaked West who normally aren’t used to even a trace of snow have been in a state of shock over the sheer amount that’s landed on their doorstep, posting countless videos and photos on social media. Many were delighting in the sight of falling snow, even if they saw a coating: “It’s unbelievable!” exclaimed Shawn White who posted a video tweet from San Diego. “Snow in Burbank! This is wild weather y’all,” another resident shared in a video.

“It’s not rain, it’s snow,” added Brian Hockenmaier of Los Angeles in a separate video, as a relative steps out on the front porch to take in the experience. Kids were seen popping outdoors to get some licks of snowflakes – and build snowmen of any size. California has endured a lengthy storm that’s lasted at least five days, much to the chagrin of many residents: “Ok this isn’t funny anymore. MORE snow in Los Angeles and now with a fun dash of apocalyptic wind!” Emilio Rossal of LA posted. “What is going on?”