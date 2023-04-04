A preliminary survey in Bollinger County, Missouri, confirmed the severity of the Wednesday morning tornado that killed at least five people in the southeast Missouri. The National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, reported that a survey team found “what looks like” high-end EF2 tornado damage in the Glen Allen. Estimated peak winds of the tornado as of early Wednesday afternoon were 130 mph. Details of the tornado’s strength may change with later survey updates. Search and rescue efforts continued in Bollinger County Wednesday after the deadly tornado struck.
A tornado has been reported by law enforcement in Aurora, Kentucky, in the southwestern corner of the state. The tornado was reported to be 2 miles east of Aurora at 2:18 p.m. CDT Wednesday. About 15 miles southwest of Aurora in Murray, Kentucky, a tornado was radar-confirmed at 2:03 p.m. CDT, moving east at 65 mph. Emergency management sources in the Murray area reported that the storm knocked down poles and power lines, as well as threw debris onto fields and roadsides.
Officials and agencies throughout Missouri are lending a hand to Bollinger County after a Wednesday morning tornado that killed at least five people. The Red Cross of Missouri established a shelter for those affected by the tornado at the Marble Hill Baptist Church in Marble Hill, and the organization stated on Twitter that everyone should “avoid the area, to give first responders room to operate.” More than 20 agencies have been a part of search and rescue efforts so far. The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency also promoted the shelter, stating that the agency “will continue working with our volunteer partners and faith-based organizations to provide any assistance that is needed.” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson plans to join emergency personnel on the ground in order to “further assess damage and learn what resources will be needed during recovery,” while Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe stated that “our prayers are with all those affected by severe storms in Bollinger County and across parts of Southeast Missouri.”
New severe thunderstorm watches issued Wednesday afternoon impact over 14 million people throughout several states. One watch lasts through 8 p.m. EDT and affects the population in Ohio cities such as Cleveland, Columbus, Akron and Toledo. Over 3,000 schools are in the watch range, as well as over 170 hospitals. A couple of tornadoes are possible in the watch area, which also impacts Erie, Pennsylvania, along with isolated hail up to ping-pong ball size and scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph. Another severe thunderstorm watch was issued to the southwest of the Ohio threat zone, lasting through 9 p.m. CDT Wednesday and impacting nearly 5 million people throughout cities like Nashville, Tennessee, and Lexington, Kentucky.
A drone image showing the aftermath from the twister that tore through Bollinger County, Missouri, early Wednesday morning. (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at least five fatalities from the tornado that struck the Missouri county before sunrise Wednesday.“It’s with great regret that I can confirm five fatalities; names will be withheld until we are sure all family members have been notified,” the office said over Facebook. Search and rescue efforts remain underway. The tornado that had struck the county touched down around 3:30 a.m. CDT, moving south through the southeast Missouri county, Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Missouri State Highway Patrol told The Associated Press. More than 20 agencies have been a part of search and rescue efforts, and Parrott added that chainsaws have been needed to cut back trees and brush to get to homes.
When severe weather begins to fire up, radar helps to pinpoint the location of damaging tornadoes and quickly warn those in its path. As a thunderstorm rotates and strengthens, a hook-like shape may appear on the edge of the storm when viewed on the radar. This hook can become more prominent in an area where a tornado can spawn as the storm intensifies. As a tornado touches down, it can loft objects and debris into the atmosphere, forming a cluster sometimes referred to as a “debris ball.” The presence of both strong rotation and a debris ball in the same area often indicates there is a radar-confirmed tornado occurring.
Highways across the Dakotas were closed through Wednesday afternoon as blizzard conditions and snow contributed to driving hazards. “No travel advised” alerts covered the eastern half of North Dakota on Wednesday due to icy roads, reduced visibility and blowing snow, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. Several incidents and reports of blocked roads were shown along North Dakota Highway 15 East and North Dakota Highway 200 East.
Sections of Interstate 29, which runs through both of the Dakotas, remained closed at both the border with Canada and South Dakota, with the South Dakota Department of Transportation anticipating I-29 from Watertown to the North Dakota state line would remain closed until wind speeds decreased. Wednesday afternoon, a semi had slid off the road near the New Effington exit on I-29 due to “the inability to see the road,” the South Dakota Highway Patrol said, adding that high winds and snow had caused reduced visibility on top of poor road conditions.
April 5 is Safe Place Selfie Day. Learn the weather hazards in your area, identify your safe place and post a selfie using #SafePlaceSelfie.
April 5, 2023, is what the National Weather Service has labeled ‘Safe Place Selfie Day’ as a part of an educational campaign to encourage folks to familiarize themselves with where they need to take shelter when disaster strikes. “The number one preparedness action that anybody can take is knowing where to go when extreme weather threatens their area,” NWS Preparedness and Resilience Program Lead Doug Hilderbrand told AccuWeather Prime Host Adam Del Rosso. “We want everybody across the country to take three steps: Pick a hazard — it doesn’t have to be tornadoes, pick any hazard; take a selfie; and then post over your social media platforms and encourage others to do the same. And that little effort could help save lives.”
In the case that severe weather strikes while you are away from home, Hilderbrand advised taking the time to know where a safe place is at work and at areas where you often frequent. But when at home, he said a safe place could be something like a safe room or a designated storm shelter. However, sheltering in a basement or an interior room without any windows could also help save lives. “Even in the recent tornado outbreaks, we’ll see a house that’s completely destroyed, but in the center of the house, that bathroom or maybe an interior closet, the walls have maintained their structural integrity,” he told Del Rosso. “And that’s a great example of where you are could be the difference between a survival or unfortunately being a casualty.”
A line of storms moving over Chicago and Lake Michigan developed a “whale’s mouth” cloud formation early Wednesday morning. This timelapse from the EarthCam Chicago Skydeck webcam shows the broiling clouds, which storm chasers have likened to the inside of a whale’s mouth. The clouds indicate that the front, or shelf cloud of a thunderstorm or line of storms has passed overhead and heavy rain will follow
Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack used a 360-degree camera to capture a unique time-lapse video of a tornado in Pleasantville, Iowa, on April 4.
Storm Chaser Aaron Jayjack captured video of a large, destructive rope tornado that tore through Pleasantville, Iowa, during Tuesday’s storms. “Oh my god, it’s violent!” He shouted in the video as the twister tore through an open field, kicking up dust and debris. At one point the tornado appeared to cross the road ahead of Jayjack, and a spark of electricity could be seen through the debris as the twister passed over power lines. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center lists 10 preliminary tornado reports, two of which were from Iowa. The one listed near Pleasantville was noted to have tracked near the intersection of Highway 5 and Highway 92.
A satellite image of North America on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The areas of green, yellow, orange and red indicate where lightning was detected. (NOAA/GOES-EAST)
As the sun rose over North America on Wednesday morning, the GOES-EAST weather satellite captured an image of the massive system responsible for the widespread severe weather and blizzard conditions across the continent. The white clouds were dotted with green, yellow, orange and red areas, indicating where the satellite detected lightning bolts. Since the start of the outbreak on Tuesday, nearly 90,000 lightning events have been detected from southern Ontario through central Texas, according to AccuWeather’s database.
Delays and cancellations continued at Chicago O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday morning following the hundreds of delays the day prior. As severe weather rolled into the area on Tuesday, over 960 flights were delayed at the airport, and another 160 flights were canceled, according to FlightAware. By Wednesday morning, the number of canceled flights at Chicago O’Hare had already eclipsed 100, and delays had surpassed 200 flights in total. AccuWeather forecasters expect the number of canceled flights to soar to 700 across the country on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Missouri Highway Patrol Troop E confirmed multiple fatalities and injuries in the Glenallen area on Wednesday morning following a destructive tornado. The troop posted the confirmation over Twitter, also noting that it was assisting Bollinger County and multiple local agencies in search and rescue efforts. The number of fatalities was not disclosed, nor was the number of injured or missing. “The damage is pretty widespread. It’s just heartbreaking to see it,” Sgt. Clark Parrott, of the Highway Patrol, told The Associated Press.
Storm Chaser Brandon Clement shared video footage of the damage a tornado left behind in Glenallen, Missouri, early Wednesday morning. A video from Brandon Clement showed the path of destruction the tornado left behind. Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) Sgt. Clark Parrott told KFVS there were injuries with this storm, but it was unknown how many as of Wednesday morning. Shortly after the storm passed, a strong smell of natural gas was reported in the area, and MSHP confirmed a natural gas leak. According to KFVS, crews were able to fix the leak. Crews are conducting searches to make sure everyone is accounted for.
A house in Glenallen, Missouri, was damaged by an early morning tornado on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Storm Chaser Brandon Clement)
A new round of thunderstorms is approaching the Chicago area that could cause widespread travel disruptions during the morning commute. A few non-severe thunderstorms moved through the city during the second half of Tuesday night, but the impending storms will have more vigor. A wind gust over 50 mph was clocked in north-central Illinois as the line of storms blasted through. Flight delays and cancellations are already rising at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Chicago Midway International Airport, with numbers likely to increase through mid-morning due to the storms.
Well before the first sunlight on Wednesday, a strong tornado barreled through southeastern Missouri. Glenallen, Missouri, was one of the towns in the line of the storm. Photos and videos have started to emerge from Glenallen showing the damage the twister has done. In a video shared by Storm Chaser Brandon Clement, roofs were blown off homes, exterior walls were ripped down, trees were scattered about and mobile homes were overturned. According to the preliminary storm reports from the Storm Prediction Center, multiple homes were damaged in Glenallen Wednesday morning.
Severe storms continue to track east as of Wednesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has several watches issued for the Midwest and Ohio Valley. A tornado watch has been issued for portions of central and northern Arkansas, southern Illinois and southeastern Missouri until 9 a.m. CDT. The SPC warns a few tornadoes are likely, and a couple of intense tornadoes are possible. Other threats include large hail and damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph.
An additional tornado watch has been issued for parts of northeastern Texas, eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas until 12 p.m. CDT. The SPC warns a couple of tornadoes, hail up to 2 inches and wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible.
A secondary line of storms behind the tornado watch has promoted two severe thunderstorm watches. The first one is in effect for portions of northwestern Arkansas, western Illinois, southeastern Kansas, southwestern through east-central Missouri and northeastern Oklahoma until 10 a.m. CDT. The primary threats include hail up to 2 inches in diameter, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph and one or two possible tornadoes.
Another severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for extreme eastern Iowa, central and northern Illinois, northwestern Indiana and southwestern parts of Lake Michigan until 11 a.m. CDT. The primary threats include damaging wind gusts up to 75 mph, hail up to 2 inches in diameter and a possible tornado or two.
As storms continued to track east on Wednesday morning, several tornado warnings were issued for an intense supercell moving through southeastern Missouri. Just before 4 a.m. CDT, the National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a “damaging tornado” was moving through Glenallen, Missouri and was approaching Marble Hill. “Based on recent radar velocity and environmental data, a strong tornado (EF2-EF3) is likely ongoing,” the Storm Prediction Center wrote in a mesoscale discussion. Storm Chaser Ryan Kelly shared a video on Twitter of the possible tornado. As the dark skies were illuminated with lightning, an ominous cloud could be seen in the distance. According to law enforcement, multiple homes were damaged by the storm in Glenallen. By 4:30 a.m. CDT, the circulation had weakened and the tornado warning was dropped by the NWS. The NWS urged residents to stay alert as the area remained under a tornado watch.
The overall risk of being struck by lightning is already low, with odds of one and 15,300 of being hit in your lifetime (defined as 80 years), according to the National Weather Service (NWS). But there are proper safety precautions one can take to further protect themselves when lightning is a risk in their area. When thunder roars, get indoors, is a catch phase used by the NWS for people to remember the safest place during a thunderstorm is inside. If you can’t get indoors, here are some other precautions you could take to protect yourself during a thunderstorm:
• Cars are better than nothing. While being in an enclosed car is not as safe as being inside a building, it is safer than staying outside.
• Stay low: It’s best to get as low to the ground as possible, you do not want to be the tallest thing around during a thunderstorm.
• Avoid bodies of water. Water is an excellent conductor of electricity, meaning it can travel far.
• Tents and pavilions are not good options. Many tents and pavilions have metallic or least frames made of other conductive materials. They are just as risky to stand under as a lone, tall tree.
• Don’t dawdle. While lightning can occasionally strike farther away, it typically strikes within a 10-mile radius around the storm. If you can hear thunder, then it’s time to get inside.
• Always check the forecast before heading outside. If you know you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time, far from any nearby buildings or your car, check your local forecast before you leave the house for the day.
With severe weather in the forecast, it is important to understand and prepare for the risks that are inbound. These are five tips that can help you and your family prepare in advance:
• Shelter safety: What to look for: It is important to make sure the storm shelter is safe and provides an escape if the door is blocked by potential debris
• Access to shelter and supplies: Having a storm shelter that cannot be accessed effectively defeats the purpose of having one at all. Shelters should be as easily accessible as possible.
• Security and restoration planning: If doors and windows are shattered and missing, securing the property quickly is essential. Making sure the property is structurally sound and having a repair company in mind should be planned before the severe weather.
• Insurance and financial protection: Consumers should look at the types of disasters their area may be prone to, to determine if they have the proper coverage in place.
• Protecting irreplaceable property with sentimental value: Some items may never be able to be replaced after a disaster. For these items, it is a good idea to take preventative measures to protect personal possessions that hold sentimental value.
Knowing the critical difference between a tornado watch and warning will help you prepare for incoming severe weather and could save your life.
Tornado watch: This means you are "watching" for something to happen. Usually issued a few hours before severe storms could hit a broad area. A watch is used to alert the public of a developing threat for tornadoes where conditions exist for creating tornadoes, but one has not necessarily formed yet. When under a watch, it is important to be prepared and remain vigilant.
Tornado warning: This means forecasters are "warning" you to take action and seek shelter immediately. It is more urgent than a tornado watch.Warnings are issued minutes before a tornado strikes a highly localized area. A tornado is imminent or has been detected on radar.
A simple way to remember the difference between both is using the taco analogy. A watch means the ingredients to make tacos are there, but the taco has not been made yet. A warning means the tacos have been made and are ready right now, eating them is coming very soon.
Storms developing across the Midwest on Tuesday will not be the end of this week’s threats. On Wednesday, the center of the storm will push east, igniting the risk for severe weather across 16 states spanning from eastern Texas to western New York. AccuWeather meteorologists have issued “moderate” and “high” risk areas in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. Portions of Ontario are also at risk, as the storm’s center will push into Canada, spreading heavy snow across the region. Developing thunderstorms on Wednesday can bring hailstones and damaging wind gusts ranging from 60-70 mph (100-115 km/h). Isolated tornadoes are not out of the question as the front pushes eastward. Wednesday evening, residents in cities like Chicago, Detroit and Cleveland should closely monitor for storm updates and keep devices charged in case power outages occur.
Severe weather will cause Wednesday travel delays across the central United States as showers, thunderstorms and heavy winds remain prevalent in the region. AccuWeather Meteorologist Bernie Rayno expects there to be major delays Wednesday in places like Chicago, Detroit, Columbus, Indianapolis and Nashville. According to flight tracking site FlightAware, over 700 flights were delayed Tuesday at Chicago O’Hare International Airport, with another 154 cancelled as of 9 p.m. CDT. Rayno also expects major delays across the Dakotas. “The snow is over, [but] the winds are going to continue to blow things shut for a time,” Rayno said. “As we go through Wednesday, expect major delays in Casper and I-25 in the morning.”
With heavy snow in the North and severe storms from the central US to the east coast, you can expect a variety of travel delays across the U.S. in the first week of April.
A likely tornado touched down in Table Grove, Illinois, Tuesday evening, causing damage to several homes and taking down numerous trees in the area. The likely tornado was reported at 7:07 p.m., CDT, in Table Grove, located in the western part of Illinois about 70 miles northwest of Springfield. As nighttime hit, more photos of downed trees were taken in the town of just over 400 residents. Video taken from a distance showed large storm clouds and lightning accompanying the tornadic storm.
With tornado touchdowns beginning to be reported in western Illinois, AccuWeather National Reporter Tony Laubach was chasing the storms into the evening hours. Laubach noted that he was seeing storms intensify, adding that the storms he is chasing produced a confirmed tornado just outside of McComb, Illinois, around 7 p.m. CDT. Laubach plans on heading to Peoria, Illinois, where damaging hail will be present throughout the evening, before heading south. The Illinois tornadoes are not the only game in town, as another tornado was spotted southeast of Des Moines, Iowa in the early evening, heading to the north at around 50 mph.
Storm chaser Tony Laubach reported live from western Illinois on the evening of April 4 as reports came in of multiple confirmed tornadoes.
Large hail has fallen throughout several states Tuesday, including one report of 4-inch diameter hailstones. The top hail report so far Tuesday, that being 4 inches in diameter, was in Davenport, Iowa. Roughly 170 miles southwest of Davenport, hail 3.25 inches in diameter was reported in Newark, Missouri. Other large hail reports were found in Oswego, Illinois, and Sturgeon, Missouri. Earlier Tuesday, several Chicago suburbs were pelted with hailstones ranging from the from the size of quarters to golf balls.
A strong tornado was caught on video by storm chaser Aaron Jayjack, who was shocked by the sight in Pleasantville, Iowa, Tuesday. Jayjack captured footage of what he called a “strong drill bit” tornado swirling in rural fields in Pleasantville, approximately 35 miles southeast of Des Moines. "Violent, violent tornado," Jayjack exclaimed.
Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack captured these videos of a tornado tearing through Pleasantville, Iowa, on April 4.
The tornado was also spotted near Knoxville, Iowa, east of Pleasantville, as well as in Melcher-Dallas to the south of Pleasantville.
A tornado was confirmed just before 7 p.m. CDT in western Illinois, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, and the tornado was moving to the east at 50 mph. At 6:53 p.m. CDT, the tornado touched down in Industry, Illinois, 10 miles east of Macomb, with ping-pong ball sized hail accompanying the storm. Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer spotted the tornado during his live chasing of severe storms in Illinois. A first responder just south of Industry stopped local traffic just after the tornado hit, stating that everyone was "all right." One local house was damaged, but no injuries were reported.
A home just south of Industry, Illinois, was damaged after a tornado touched down early Tuesday evening. (AccuWeather/John Murphy)
One tornado on its own is enough to devastate a community, but sometimes they spawn in clusters. “Wind shear is the most important ingredient for tornado-producing thunderstorms, and [when] we talk about wind shear, we talk about two factors,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. Those factors are wind speed and changing wind direction. “Increasing wind speed with height — that adds the energy,” Rayno explained. “The changing wind direction with height is what causes the thunderstorm to rotate, which causes the funnel cloud, which causes the tornado.” Other components needed for a tornado are lift, moisture and instability — all of which must be able to support long-lasting supercells for an outbreak to occur. These conditions are typically found in the central and southeastern U.S., and when they are present over a large area, they can produce a tornado outbreak.
Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer was in Kirksville, Missouri, Tuesday afternoon, ready to chase potentially dangerous tornadoes through Wednesday. Timmer noted that a warm front was setting up in the Interstate 80 corridor, threatening parts of Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. “The reasons these warm fronts are such prolific tornado-producing zones is because they have easterly surface winds that enhances the low-level wind shear … necessary for strong tornadoes,” Timmer said. He is also looking at threats that will push east tomorrow, potentially hitting Indiana and eastern Michigan.
An EF2 tornado briefly touched down in the city of Colona, Illinois, Tuesday morning, causing damage in the city near the Illinois-Iowa border. The Quad Cities National Weather Service office conducted a quick survey Tuesday afternoon, finding evidence from the brief EF2 strength tornado with maximum winds of 120 mph. Damage in the city included a roof being torn off a gas station, along with a wall collapse. Two people were able to safely exit the gas station in time, with no injuries reported.
Severe storms will continue to develop quickly into the evening hours Tuesday, AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said, adding that a tornado risk is high throughout the overnight hours. “I’m most concerned that we’re going to have an increasing tornado risk at night, and we’ve spoken many times about how dangerous tornadoes at night are,” Porter said, noting that nighttime tornadoes are more than twice as likely to produce fatalities as daytime tornadoes. He also added that residents in severe threat areas should have an emergency plan in place and have the AccuWeather app installed to remain prepared.
Thunderstorms had already produced hail in the Midwest by early Tuesday afternoon, but forecasters expect the greatest danger in the overnight hours.
“The risk is going to evolve here as we move through the overnight hours, and many places will one under a tornado and damaging wind threat, and so it’s really important to quickly move to a shelter,” Porter said. The evolving risk through overnight will threaten residents in Arkansas, eastern Oklahoma and Missouri, among other states.
The first round of Tuesday’s storms have already created travel headaches in the Chicago metro area. At Chicago O’Hare International Airport, over 500 flights have been canceled or delayed as of 11:45 a.m. CDT, according to flight tracking site FlightAware. Delays so far on Tuesday impacted 267 departing flights and 280 arrivals. The delays account for 26% of all flights at the airport, and a total of 49 departures and 44 arrivals have been cancelled at the airport. A severe thunderstorm tracked northwest of downtown Chicago early Tuesday afternoon, pelting suburbs like Montgomery and Aurora with large hailstones.
As portions of the Midwest face another round of severe weather, states in the northern Plains to the Upper Midwest will face blizzard conditions from the cold side of the storm. The major storm was already responsible for unloading heavy snow over the interior West and was tracking northeastward Tuesday. The heaviest snow with the strongest winds are forecast to occur mainly from western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming through the Dakotas and into the northwestern portions of Minnesota and Ontario, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Blizzard warnings from the National Weather Service were already in effect for most of the Dakotas, parts of eastern Wyoming, northwestern Nebraska and western Minnesota, as of Tuesday afternoon.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz warned that for portions of the northern Plains, this system could end up being bigger than most of the snowstorms that occurred this fall and winter in terms of snowfall totals and conditions experienced. Rapid City, South Dakota, is one such location that could see overwhelming snowfall amounts. Over the winter, multiple winter storms have each brought 5-10 inches of snow to the city. However, meteorologists say the incoming storm could drop 1-2 feet of snow.
A new tornado watch has been issued for more than 3 million people through Tuesday evening. The tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service includes parts of Illinois, Iowa and Missouri until 10 p.m. CDT. A total of 3.47 million people are under the watch, as well as over 1,600 schools and over 100 hospitals. Several of Iowa’s largest cities are within the watch, such as Des Moines and Cedar Rapids. Thunderstorms that develop in the watch area could spawn tornadoes, hail up to softball size and wind gusts up to 70 mph.
Favorable conditions for tornadoes were already in place in Kansas City, Missouri, Tuesday afternoon as AccuWeather National Weather Reporter Jillian Angeline reported live on the severe weather threats in the Midwest. Outside of twisters, impacts included damaging wind gusts and large hail, especially in areas AccuWeather has highlighted as high risk zones. Cities in the path of the storms include Columbia and St. Louis, Missouri; Des Moines, Iowa; Chicago; and Madison, Wisconsin.
AccuWeather Director of Weather and Warning Services Guy Pearson warned people in the path of storms to identify “the safest place that you can get to, whether that’s just the interior part and under a heavy table, workbench, something along those lines to really protect the things around you. Even potentially a bathtub with a mattress on top.” The safest location of a home is typically on the lowest floor in an interior room. People who live in mobile homes and are in the path of the storm should take the time if they haven’t already to find the closest severe weather shelter in the case they need to seek out a safer location.
A vigorous severe thunderstorm tracked northwest of downtown Chicago early Tuesday afternoon and pelted some suburbs with more than rain. Montgomery, Aurora, Oswego and Yorkville, Illinois, were among the towns west of Chicago where large hail was reported. Many of the hailstones ranged from the size of quarters to golf balls, but some folks measured chunks of ice ranging from the size of baseballs to tennis balls. Twitter user Chis Lowy was in Montgomery as the storm moved overhead and said it didn’t last long, but the hailstorm was “no joke.” Chicago isn’t out of the woods yet, with another round of severe thunderstorms possible later Tuesday afternoon or Tuesday night.
The first misconception is that green clouds indicate a tornado is forming. While they may indicate a strong thunderstorm, that doesn’t necessarily mean a tornado will form as well. Two other myths which prove to be dangerous are that seeking shelter under an overpass is safe and opening windows equalizes pressure. Both are false and can result in serious harm. Sheltering in the southwest corner of a basement is another myth that is dangerously false. When a tornado strikes, the safest place to shelter would be in a closet, in a basement or a tub. If a person lives in a mobile home, they should have a plan in place to shelter elsewhere. The last two myths are that tornadoes only form on flat land and they are always visible as they approach. Tornadoes can form almost anywhere provided the right conditions come together, and while you may be able to spot some tornadoes from a good distance, others may be wrapped in rain and barely visible.
For the second time in a week, AccuWeather forecasters have issued a rare extreme risk area for a portion of the Midwest. Like the area highlighted for the March 31-April 1 outbreak, portions of eastern Iowa, northeastern Missouri and western Illinois were covered in the most recent extreme risk area. “In regards to expanding the high and extreme risk areas in the Midwest, we’re seeing the potential that communities in those areas could see two or even three rounds of dangerous thunderstorms during the late afternoon and overnight tonight,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said. “ Each round will contain the threat for tornadoes, very large hail and dangerous wind gusts. If any communities are hit with damage, especially earlier in the night, there may only be a couple to a few hours to regroup before the threat returns.”
Sojda added that within the high and extreme risk areas, most of the thunderstorms that develop are likely to become severe and stay severe for long periods of time. “This raises the risk for baseball-sized hail, or larger, and long-lived, violent tornadoes,” he said. However, the threat for large hail, very strong winds and tornadoes may be present in some of the moderate areas.
One of the first severe storms of the day erupted in eastern Iowa Tuesday morning, tracking over Davenport before 10 a.m. CDT. The town’s Quad-City Airport clocked a wind gust of 90 mph as the storm moved through the town. Hailstones larger than golf balls were also measured around Davenport where the worst of the storm occurred. A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for northern Illinois in the direction the storm is headed. “If it maintains its current path and intensity, it will start to impact the Chicago Metro area around 12:15 p.m. CDT,” said AccuWeather Director of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin.
As cities across the Midwest prepare for severe weather Tuesday, residents in the risk areas should have a plan in place on where to take shelter in the case of a tornado. Being in a mobile home is one of the worst places to be during a tornado, so having a plan on where to go in the event of one is vital.
The best place to shelter is at a tornado storm shelter or a specifically designed FEMA Safe Room, according to NOAA WRN Ambassadors. This is also true for protection from hail and lightning. If these options are not available, the next best option is getting into a basement or an interior room of a well-constructed home or building away from windows. It is a bad idea to take shelter in large, open rooms such as gymnasiums or manufactured housing. The worst options for taking shelter include staying in mobile homes, staying in your vehicle and taking shelter under a highway overpass.
The severe weather brewing in the Midwest will arrive on the heels of a deadly outbreak that spawned dozens of tornadoes. At least 80 tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down on Friday, March 31, into the early hours of April 1, 63 of which churned across the Midwest, according to the National Weather Service. The tally included one preliminary rating of a “low end” EF4 tornado by the Quad Cities NWS office. The twister tracked from Wapello County into Johnson County, Iowa, with maximum estimated winds around 170 mph. EF4 damage occurred at a farmstead near Keota in Keokuk County, “where a house was swept off the foundation,” the office said. As of Tuesday morning, the office had confirmed at least 19 tornadoes.
As the first days of April are forecast to bring more tornadoes to the United States, a look back at the first three months of the year shows that an especially active year has already taken place. As of March 31, there have been over 300 tornado reports confirmed throughout the country, ranging from the mid-South and the Midwest, with a few also landing on the West Coast. The most active month of the year so far was January, with two different outbreaks spawning dozens of tornadoes. Between Jan. 2–4, 56 tornadoes were confirmed, including four at EF2 strength. Just 10 days later, another outbreak produced 34 tornadoes, including two that were given EF3 ratings, which added to the January total of 168 reports.
After a batch of February tornadoes, mainly in the southern Plains, March began “tranquil,” as AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno put it. The month developed into chaos in the later stages, however, with a March 24 outbreak that produced 16 confirmed tornadoes including an EF4 tornado that demolished Rolling Fork, Mississippi. On the final day of the month, 66 tornadoes were confirmed on a wild March 31 throughout the South and Midwest.
With April just getting started, there have already been more than 300 tornadoes from coast to coast across the U.S. since the start of 2023.
