At least four deaths, including a 4-month-old child in Oklahoma, have been confirmed in the wake of powerful tornadoes that ripped a heartbreaking path of destruction across the state Saturday night.

Daylight Sunday revealed a trail of incomprehensible devastation in the hard-hit town of Holdenville about 60 miles southeast of Oklahoma City where officials say four people were killed, including a baby, and several others injured.

“You just can’t believe the destruction,” Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Sunday. “It seems like every business downtown has been destroyed.”

Another 60 miles southwest of Holdenville, damage in the city of Sulpher is hard to fathom. “One person died from storm-related injuries at a sports bar in Sulphur that was hit by a tornado, officials said. At least 30 people were injured in Sulphur, including 20 who were at the sports bar, according to officials,” ABC News reported.

Unfathomable damage after deadly tornadoes tear across Oklahoma

Carolyn Goodman told the Associated Press she traveled to Sulphur trying to locate her former sister-in-law, who she believed was at a local bar when the tornado hit the area.

“The bar was destroyed,” Goodman said. “I know they probably won’t find her alive ... but I hope she is still alive.”

About 21,000 Oklahoma customers and 29,000 in Texas were without power as of Sunday afternoon as a result of the storms, according to poweroutage.us. Gov. Stitt issued an executive order on Sunday morning declaring a state of emergency in Carter, Cotton, Garfield, Hughes, Kay, Lincoln, Love, Murray, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Payne and Pontotoc counties on Saturday. He also made plans to damage hard-hit areas on Sunday.