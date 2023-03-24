A tornado touching down in an area is one of the world’s most frightening weather threats, but the impacts after ferocious winds calm down can be just as dangerous. One study showed that 50% of tornado-related injuries occur after the tornado, taking place during rescue attempts, cleanup and other post-twister activities, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The study pointed out that common post-tornado injuries included stepping on nails or being hit by falling or heavy objects. After a tornado hits an area, residents should keep the following tips in mind:

•Check for injuries: After the tornado passes, quickly ensure everyone in your home or shelter is OK. If a person is hurt, don’t try to move them, as this may worsen the severity of the injury.

•Stay informed about severe weather: One tornado passing may just be the start of a severe weather outbreak, making following along with news crucial. The free AccuWeather app can help locals stay alert on any active tornado watches and warnings in the area.

•Stay in touch with loved ones: If family and close friends aren’t in the same location during and after a tornado, try to reach out to let them know you and those with you are okay. Since phone lines may be down or busy after a disaster, Ready.gov recommends saving phone calls for emergencies and instead sending text messages or posting to social media.

•Check for hazards and inspect for damage: Assessing any impacts to property as a result of the tornado is important, as just because a home or business appears alright does not mean it is safe to occupy. Damage to the home can post potential structural, electrical or gas-leak hazards.