Likely tornado lifts Florida house on its end, sets it back down

An incredible video has emerged of a likely tornado lifting up a house, with a person inside, then setting it back down in place in Largo, Florida.

A likely tornado hit Largo, Florida, on Wednesday, damaging multiple homes. A doorbell camera caught something incredible as the storm passed through. The powerful winds lifted an L-shaped house, stood it on end, then set it back down again.

Stephanie Glenn told ABC News that her 76-year-old mother was inside the home when it was thrown into the air.

"I don't know how she survived, Glenn said. "She got thrown around and beat up pretty bad."

Largo, not to be confused with Key Largo in the Florida Keys, is 20 miles west of Tampa on Florida's Gulf Coast.

Tornadoes produce violently shifting winds, often blowing from opposite directions as the storm rotates. That turbulence can momentarily lift a structure and set it back down, sometimes eerily intact. With the rise of doorbell cameras and smartphones, rare moments like this are being captured more than ever, so it likely won’t be the last time we witness such jaw-dropping footage.

The National Weather Service office in Tampa will investigate the damage to determine whether the damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.