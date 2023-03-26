Likely Georgia tornado leaves several injured as Southern storms continue

More dangerous severe storms rumbled across the South on Sunday morning, with a likely tornado striking the western part of Georgia and causing significant property damage.

The latest string of storms to hit the South targeted western Georgia Sunday morning, with a likely tornado leaving several injured and causing significant property damage.

In LaGrange, Georgia, about 65 miles southwest of Atlanta, a possible tornado was picked up on radar around 7 a.m. EDT, with the storm reported to have been moving east at 40 mph. An hour later, multiple injuries were already being reported from the storm by local emergency management, with CNN later reporting Sunday afternoon that at least three people were injured.

A spokesperson for the Troup County Sheriff's Office told WTVM that anywhere between 80 and 100 structures were damaged, with around 30 of them sustaining major damage.

Severe storm damage on Interstate 85 in LaGrange, Georgia, on Mar. 26, 2023. (Twitter/@bourntocreate)

Troup County Manager Eric Mosley said the county responded to calls of people trapped after the likely tornado hit and calls for trees falling on houses. Mosley also told The LaGrange News that several sheriff's deputies' vehicles suffered damaged windshields from hail that accompanied the storm. "We're getting multiple calls through our 911 departments," Mosley said. "We are responding with fire rescue resources, the sheriff's office ... to some damage."

The likely tornado caused a closure of parts of Interstate 85 and Highway 185 in the area, with video captured from Interstate 85 showing a bevy of downed trees along the roadside.

In West Point, Georgia, about 15 miles southwest of LaGrange, there was a report of trapped individuals and collapsed houses Sunday morning after a reported tornado moved through the city. An unconfirmed report stated that the storm potentially hit a Kia vehicle assembly plant in West Point. Local fire authorities advised all crews to take shelter ahead of the storm. Red Cross Georgia opened a shelter in West Point at a local gym for those impacted by the storms.

Radar picked up a likely tornado that hit LaGrange, Georgia, on Sunday morning, leaving several injured and causing significant property damage.

A possible tornado was also picked up on radar Sunday morning in Milledgeville, Georgia, 120 miles east of LaGrange. The storm left extensive structural damage to a local hospital, with parts of the facility's roof ripped off. Mass power outages were also reported in the area in the storm's wake.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued a state of emergency early Sunday afternoon following the storms, allowing the state to bring in any additional resources needed for recovery efforts.

In Pine Mountain, Georgia, 20 miles southeast of LaGrange, two tigers briefly escaped Pine Mountain Safari during the storms, with both tigers found and safely returned to their enclosure early Sunday afternoon. Local law enforcement asked residents to stay inside when the animals were first reported as missing.

The reports of possible tornadoes near the Georgia-Alabama border occurred just two days after destructive twisters killed at least 25 people in Mississippi.

Correction: This article previously misstated the location of West Point, Georgia. The city is located to the southwest of LaGrange, Georgia, not to the northeast.

