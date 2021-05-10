Electric ‘jellyfish’ spotted flashing above storm in China
By
Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Updated May. 10, 2021 8:10 PM EDT
Some of the most powerful thunderstorms produce not only lightning but also rare electrical discharges called sprites high above the clouds. A photographer in China captured this phenomenon on May 9.
Lightning bolts can be extremely dangerous yet hauntingly beautiful, and over the weekend, one photographer managed to capture video of a type of lightning that very few have ever seen.
Around midnight local time on May 9, a photographer in Guiyang, China, watched a thunderstorm rumbling in the distance with their camera focused on the top of the storm in an effort to photograph the fleeting phenomenon known as a lightning sprite.
A sprite is a large discharge of electricity high in the atmosphere miles above a severe thunderstorm that can extend almost to the edge of space, which is considered to be around 62 miles (100 km) above the Earth’s surface.
One of the most common types of sprites is the red "jellyfish sprite" due to the tendrils that extend downward similar to the tentacles of a jellyfish.
A jellyfish sprite over Guiyang, China, that was photographed on May 9, 2021. (Image/Newsflare)
Careful planning and a bit of luck are needed for any hopes of capturing the elusive lightning bolt on camera.
The photographer in China was the right distance away from the distant storm and was focused miles above the cloud tops with very specific camera settings.
Sprites only last for about 10 to 100 milliseconds, which is why they are easy to miss despite being dozen of miles in length.
The photographer had luck on their side, capturing not one, but two sprites back-to-back in the blink of an eye.
This loop shows two sprites over Guiyang, China, on May 9, first in real-time and second in slow motion. (Image/Newsflare)
Sprites have been observed above every continent on the globe except for Antarctica, but happen with most frequency over the central United States around Tornado Alley.
The deep red color is believed to be the result of the lightning interacting with nitrogen in the atmosphere, the University of Washington explained.
The phenomenon may also be accompanied by a large, rapidly expanding halo of light known as an Elve, but the two do not always occur at the same time.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Sprites are so large that they have been spotted by cameras on the International Space Station, which orbits the Earth around 250 miles above the planet’s surface.
A Space Shuttle mission in 1989 actually helped to confirm the existence of sprites. Prior to the space flight, sprites were reported by pilots but discounted by many scientists before first being photographed on accident in July of 1989, NASA said.
An illustration of different kinds of transient luminous events (TLEs). (Image/NOAA)
Since then, sprites have been documented all around the globe, including over powerful tropical systems, such as Hurricane Matthew in 2016, CNET said.
People hoping to photograph the phenomenon for themselves will need to wait for a night when a strong thunderstorm is off in the distance and use a low-light camera, such as a DSLR, to capture a sprite on film.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Electric ‘jellyfish’ spotted flashing above storm in China
By Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and staff writer
Updated May. 10, 2021 8:10 PM EDT
Some of the most powerful thunderstorms produce not only lightning but also rare electrical discharges called sprites high above the clouds. A photographer in China captured this phenomenon on May 9.
Lightning bolts can be extremely dangerous yet hauntingly beautiful, and over the weekend, one photographer managed to capture video of a type of lightning that very few have ever seen.
Around midnight local time on May 9, a photographer in Guiyang, China, watched a thunderstorm rumbling in the distance with their camera focused on the top of the storm in an effort to photograph the fleeting phenomenon known as a lightning sprite.
A sprite is a large discharge of electricity high in the atmosphere miles above a severe thunderstorm that can extend almost to the edge of space, which is considered to be around 62 miles (100 km) above the Earth’s surface.
One of the most common types of sprites is the red "jellyfish sprite" due to the tendrils that extend downward similar to the tentacles of a jellyfish.
A jellyfish sprite over Guiyang, China, that was photographed on May 9, 2021. (Image/Newsflare)
Careful planning and a bit of luck are needed for any hopes of capturing the elusive lightning bolt on camera.
The photographer in China was the right distance away from the distant storm and was focused miles above the cloud tops with very specific camera settings.
Sprites only last for about 10 to 100 milliseconds, which is why they are easy to miss despite being dozen of miles in length.
The photographer had luck on their side, capturing not one, but two sprites back-to-back in the blink of an eye.
This loop shows two sprites over Guiyang, China, on May 9, first in real-time and second in slow motion. (Image/Newsflare)
Sprites have been observed above every continent on the globe except for Antarctica, but happen with most frequency over the central United States around Tornado Alley.
The deep red color is believed to be the result of the lightning interacting with nitrogen in the atmosphere, the University of Washington explained.
The phenomenon may also be accompanied by a large, rapidly expanding halo of light known as an Elve, but the two do not always occur at the same time.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Sprites are so large that they have been spotted by cameras on the International Space Station, which orbits the Earth around 250 miles above the planet’s surface.
A Space Shuttle mission in 1989 actually helped to confirm the existence of sprites. Prior to the space flight, sprites were reported by pilots but discounted by many scientists before first being photographed on accident in July of 1989, NASA said.
An illustration of different kinds of transient luminous events (TLEs). (Image/NOAA)
Since then, sprites have been documented all around the globe, including over powerful tropical systems, such as Hurricane Matthew in 2016, CNET said.
People hoping to photograph the phenomenon for themselves will need to wait for a night when a strong thunderstorm is off in the distance and use a low-light camera, such as a DSLR, to capture a sprite on film.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.