How to help those impacted by the quad-state tornado
John Murphy, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Dec. 13, 2021 2:32 PM EST
Updated Dec. 13, 2021 2:32 PM EST
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell was in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 13, as rescue and recovery efforts continued, following a deadly tornado.
Amid the devastation caused by what many are referring to as "the quad-state tornado," potentially one of the longest tracking tornadoes of all time, scores of people across the South and Midwest are displaced and in need of help. For weeks and months to come, victims of the tragedy will need as much help as possible. Here's what you can do to help aid in the relief efforts for these communities.
Red Cross
To donate to those recovering from the quad-state tornado through the Red Cross online, follow this link. The Red Cross provides shelters, meals and water, emergency supplies and health services, including mental health. The minimum donation amount is $10, and donations are tax-deductible. The Red Cross also accepts donations by phone. To donate by phone or request assistance with donating, call 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).
Global Giving
Global Giving, which has been responding to disasters since 2004 and raised more than $100 million in disaster relief funds since its formation, is now accepting donations to aid Midwest states impacted by the tornado outbreak as its residents recover. Donations will initially go toward helping first responders meet survivors' immediate needs for food, fuel, clean water, hygiene products and shelter. The organization will then shift its focus toward long-term aid once immediate needs have been met. Click here to donate to Global Giving.
An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across several states Friday, killing multiple people. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
World Central Kitchen
World Central Kitchen (WCK), which provides fresh meals to those impacted by disaster, is currently taking donations to help the organization supply meals to those affected by the quad-state tornado. By Sunday, WCK was already on the ground in Kentucky and was prepared to cook up fresh meals in a food truck for those affected in the area. On Monday, WCK founder Chef José Andrés said on Twitter that the organization had teams bringing meals across the storm zone and were identifying food needs. "We will continue to serve in the days and weeks ahead," said Andrés. To make a donation to World Central Kitchen, click here.
Feeding America
Feeding America has set up a donation page to help those needing food in Kentucky amid the tornado devastation. The company has mobilized efforts to provide ready-to-eat bags of food which require no extra utensils or cooking. Click here to donate.
Tamara Yekinni hugs a friend outside a shelter in Wingo, Ky., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, after residents were displaced by a tornado that caused severe damage in the area. Yekinni is an employee at a candle factory where employees were killed and injured by the storm. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Team Kentucky
Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund was established on Dec. 11 by Kentucky Gov. Beshear to provide relief to those affected by the tornado in the state. These donations will go to help on-the-ground efforts and provide relief to those that will need help rebuilding. Click here to donate.
Salvation Army
Donations can also be made through the Salvation Army. The organization uses donations to provide food, drinks, shelter, emotional and spiritual support and other emergency services to those affected by the tornado as well as first responders. When donating through the Salvation Army, 100% of proceeds go toward the disaster relief of your choice, and no fees are taken. To donate through the Salvation Army, follow this link. To donate via phone, call 1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769).
Charity Navigator, Charity Watch and GuideStar are sources that can help you vet charities and non-profit organizations.
If you were affected by the quad-state tornado and are feeling anxious, isolated, overwhelmed or distressed in another way, you can contact the Disaster Distress Helpline by calling or texting 1-800-985-5990 to access 24/7 crisis counseling. Multiple language options are available, including American sign language.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com.
