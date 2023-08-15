Heartbreaking flood struck DC dog daycare, killing pets

Workers and firefighters had only seconds to act as a flash flood swept through a pet daycare in Washington, D.C., on Monday amid the latest round of severe weather to hit the mid-Atlantic.

AccuWeather’s Bill Wadell is in Washington, D.C., where flash flooding proved fatal at the District Dogs daycare on Aug. 14.

A tragedy unfolded after torrential downpours unleashed buckets of rain over a short time in the Washington, D.C., area on Monday evening. A 5- to 6-foot wall of water burst through the front windows of a dog daycare business, District Dogs, quickly flooding the building and turning the business into a frantic rescue scene.

Workers of the business and firefighters had only seconds to jump into action due to the sheer amount and force of the floodwaters. Twenty dogs were rescued, but some of the pets did not survive.

"First, we want to express our sympathies to everyone who lost a dog during the flooding yesterday. It is heartbreaking to know some of the animals did not survive despite the heroic efforts of the staff at District Dogs and the firefighters that responded," John Lisle of DC Water said in a statement on Tuesday. He went on to explain, "That area has experienced chronic flooding as far back as the late 1800s, especially during intense rainstorms."

Caroline Kruk told AccuWeather Bill Wadell that her dog Emmy was saved amid the flooding at District Dog. (AccuWeather/Bill Wadell)

According to Lisle's statement, DC Water measured about 2 inches of rain between 4:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. EDT in northeast D.C. Monday evening, which is enough to overwhelm the sewer system.

"This location under the Metro overpass is a low point that acts as a bowl and stormwater flows into it from multiple directions, including from the tracks above. There are storm drains there, but if the sewer is filled to capacity, there is nowhere for that water to go," Lisle said.

On Tuesday morning, AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell reported from the scene as crews arrived to remove damaged drywall at District Dogs. He caught up with dog owners and others who stopped by to pay their respects to the lost pets.

DC resident Jade Belmes with aa Schnauzer named Lusa at District Dogs on Tuesday morning in the wake of the tragic flooding. (AccuWeather/Bill Wadell)

“I’m feeling grateful that they were able to get her. I’m feeling really sad for the ones they weren’t able to save,” Jade Belmes, D.C. resident and owner of a schnauzer named Lusa, tearfully told Wadell. “Coming here — we didn’t know if she was going to be saved, or not, be alive or well."

“She was OK,” Belmes said. "And I just want to thank the people that were there. They protected as much as they could. Just saying thank you. Just send prayers to them.”

Caroline Kruk, another dog owner and D.C. resident, shared that she saw news video footage of her dog being carried out in a firefighter’s arms. She ran down to make sure her dog, Emmy, was OK.

“She’s still very new in my life, and I love her with my whole heart,” Kruk told Wadell. “Just to think I could lose her so quickly was scary.”

Additional reporting by AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell.