Heavy rains caused a landslide in Jadon village in Solan district of India's Himachal Pradesh state on August 14. (AFP/Getty Images)

New Delhi, India (CNN) — Heavy rains and landslides killed more than 40 people in the Northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, according to India’s state-broadcaster DD.

Among the death toll are at least nine people who died when flooding caused a temple in the state capital Shimla, a popular tourist area, to collapse. The incident happened at around 8 a.m. local time, the state’s chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told Indian news agency ANI during a visit to the temple site on Monday.

The bodies of those who died have been retrieved and the “local administration is diligently working to clear the debris,” Sukhu posted on X (previously known as Twitter) on Monday.

Five people have been rescued but around 20 to 25 people remain trapped, with rescue efforts under way, he added.

At least 41 people in total have died across Himachal Pradesh on Monday. India’s home affairs minister Amit Shah posted on social media that the loss of life was “extremely distressing.”

Rescuers remove mud and debris as they search for people feared trapped after a landslide near a temple on the outskirts of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh state on August 14. (Pradeep Kumar/AP)

“[National Disaster Response Force] teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations along with the local administration. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families,” he added.

Sukhu posted on X on Monday, saying “we have directed the authorities to ensure all possible assistance and support to the affected families during this trying period.”

“I appeal to people to stay indoors, to not venture near rivers and landslide-prone areas,” he said.

Traffic police officials have also urged the public to avoid traveling due to the ongoing heavy rain, with the Indian Meteorological Department issuing a red alert for the state.

Videos and images shared on social media show destroyed roads and fallen trees, while water gushing down mountains sends huge rocks flying.

Himachal Pradesh, has been one of the worst-affected states in this monsoon season. In July, more than 30 people in the state were killed after flash floods and landslides.

Some scientists say the human-caused climate crisis is making India’s monsoon season more chaotic and erratic.

