Gusty, drenching thunderstorms to trigger travel delays in Nashville, Atlanta Thursday

Gusty, drenching and locally severe thunderstorms will erupt across hard-hit flood areas of the central United States into Thursday night. Storms are also forecast to rumble across the site of the Master Golf Tournament.

We’ve seen nearly double the average number of tornadoes so far this year, and quite a few of them have been destructive.

Disruptive thunderstorms will erupt to close out the week in the south-central and southeastern United States, threatening to upend afternoon and evening rush hour commutes on Friday evening, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

A lack of high humidity and very warm air will cap the intensity of the storms over the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee valleys into Thursday night, meaning a repeat of last week's deadly tornado outbreak is not expected. On Friday, the storms could rumble along the southern Atlantic coast, AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

"There is not a significant shifting of winds at different layers of the atmosphere, which is what we would look for in terms of tornadoes," Rayno said. "But this does look like a setup that supports thunderstorms with strong wind gusts, brief torrential downpours and perhaps damaging hail."

Severe weather threat into Thursday night

Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Nashville, Chattanooga and Memphis, Tennessee; Lousiville, Paducah and Lexington, Kentucky; Tupelo and Jackson, Mississippi; Huntsville and Birmingham, Alabama; and Atlanta are among the larger cities in the region that can experience severe thunderstorms and travel disruptions from Thursday afternoon to Thursday night.

Individual, widely separated thunderstorms will erupt and then organize into multiple clusters before developing into a line or two of gusty thunderstorms.

The setup will not bring a prolonged, drenching rain event, so no significant rises are anticipated on the secondary rivers. Due to the heavy rain from last week, rising water levels will continue on the lower portions of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers.

Because the ground remains nearly saturated in some areas after 8-16 inches of rain just days ago, the downpours from the thunderstorms can lead to urban flooding and isolated flash flooding along small streams. In a few cases, a mere 0.50 of an inch of rain or less in an hour can be enough to trigger flash flooding.

The most likely time for the storms to push across the busy Atlanta metro area will be during the evening. Some showers are forecast for Thursday evening in Charlotte, but any thunderstorms that survive the trip to the Queen City should be well past their peak intensity.

Friday severe weather threat

As th e thunderstorms move along, they can get another boost as they near the southern Atlantic coast on Friday, before being swept out to sea.

The storms will ramp up along a cold front on Friday afternoon from southeastern Virginia to the northern part of the Florida Peninsula.

Like Thursday, the main dangers produced by the thunderstorms will likely be strong wind gusts, brief torrential downpours and damaging hail.

Non-flooding rainfall is generally needed in this zone due to varying areas of drought.

Farther inland over the Southeast states, spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms can erupt but will likely not reach severe levels.

Timing the storms at Augusta National

The Masters Tournament will be underway through Sunday at Augusta National Golf Course in Georgia.

Any thunderstorms will hold off until after dark Thursday night, when there can be some downpours and brief gusty winds, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark, walks on the second hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Friday is shaping up to be a mainly rain-free day after a wet start. However, there will be a slight chance of a brief pop-up thunderstorm in the afternoon after sunshine returns. Golfers and spectators should monitor building shower activity in the afternoon and evening for lightning activity.

Both days of the weekend are forecast to be sunny, with highs within a few degrees of 70.

