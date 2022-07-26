Grass fire torches 26 homes in suburban Dallas

A neighborhood in Balch Springs became engulfed in flames on Monday following a landscaping incident that sent residents scurrying as thick smoke billowed into the sky.

Copied

A raging grass fire sparked by a landscaping crew spread quickly into the suburban Dallas neighborhood of Balch Springs, Texas, on Monday, July 25, leaving a trail of 26 scorched homes in its wake.

Shawn Davis, the fire marshal for Balch Springs, said that no injuries were reported, while those displaced by the blaze were offered refuge at the city's recreation center.

The fire is believed to have started Monday afternoon when a grass-cutting crew in the city's Spring Ridge neighborhood struck a metal object, causing sparks and an eventual blaze off of Interstate 20. Balch Springs resides in Dallas County, approximately 15 miles outside of the city.

Around 4:30 p.m., CDT, the grass fire quickly spread and within minutes, at least five homes caught fire. Soon, an entire row of houses and backyards was engulfed in flames as dozens of firefighters arrived on the scene, trying to contain the blaze in 100-degree heat as it swept further into the neighborhood.

Two hours later, Balch Springs City Manager Susan Cluse told reporters that nine of the 26 homes were deemed a total loss, with six more dealing with thick smoke, water and fire line damage.

Aerial footage showed the structures, lawns, and trees quickly succumbing to the flames.

Aerial images of Balch Springs by Brandon Wade. A large grass fire spread, burning between 14 to 20 homes.



➡️ Read the latest here: https://t.co/qHOCOQaAZ2 pic.twitter.com/syaCoa6sEV — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) July 26, 2022

The blaze in Balch Springs was just one of several massive fires taking place Monday, with the Oak Fire raging in California and the same state battling a fire at a factory in Sutter Creek.

In Texas, drought conditions and sweltering heat will continue to amplify the threat of fires in the Lone Star State. Dallas County has over 70 percent of its population in extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, and over 22 million Texans are challenged by the current dry spell. Dallas hit the 104-degree mark Tuesday, with AccuWeather meteorologists forecasting that the area will receive no safety from triple-digit temperatures through at least Friday.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.