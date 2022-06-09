Flooding downpours slam China, leaving at least 17 dead
Rainfall totals for the week have eclipsed a foot in parts of southeastern China, and AccuWeather meteorologists warn the deluge -- likely due to an annual local weather phenomenon -- is far from over.
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 9, 2022 12:31 PM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 9, 2022 12:31 PM EDT
Flood waters sweep through the ancient town of Feng Huang in central China's Hunan province, Saturday, June 4, 2022. State media reported some deaths and missing in flooding in the province. (AP Photo)
An onslaught of heavy rain has left portions of central and southern China reeling from flash floods and landslides this week. The destructive weather has led to at least 17 fatalities, and AccuWeather meteorologists warn the deluge is far from over.
The Chinese province of Hunan and the southern Guangxi and Guandong regions have been some of the hardest-hit locations over the past few days. Weather reporting sites in these areas have observed 8-16 inches (205-405 mm) of rain with locally higher amounts since June 5. Local news agencies report that this amount of rainfall is at historic levels for some of the stations.
In Hunan alone, around 1.8 million residents have been affected by flooding, with nearly 300,000 forced to evacuate to safety, according to The Associated Press (AP). More than 2,700 homes have suffered damage or complete collapse.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Entire hillsides gave way in Beiliu City, located about 250 miles west of Hong Kong in the Guangxi province, where rescue efforts were underway Thursday to search for survivors, the AP reported. At least one survivor was pulled from the landslides, but several people have been confirmed dead with another missing.
AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls, who warned about the flood potential in China as early as June 2, explained that the heavy rainfall is likely a result of a local weather phenomenon known as the Meiyu or Baiu front.
"This front marks the leading edge of East Asia's summer monsoon," Nicholls said. On average, the monsoon lifts northward across southeastern China from late May to early June.
Forecasters warn of a continuing risk to life and property in the region as the deluge is far from over.
"It looks like the threat of heavy rain and additional flooding will persist over southeastern China into early next week," Nicholls said. "Rain may briefly ease around the middle of next week, but heavier rainfall can return toward next weekend."
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Flooding downpours slam China, leaving at least 17 dead
Rainfall totals for the week have eclipsed a foot in parts of southeastern China, and AccuWeather meteorologists warn the deluge -- likely due to an annual local weather phenomenon -- is far from over.
By Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 9, 2022 12:31 PM EDT | Updated Jun. 9, 2022 12:31 PM EDT
Flood waters sweep through the ancient town of Feng Huang in central China's Hunan province, Saturday, June 4, 2022. State media reported some deaths and missing in flooding in the province. (AP Photo)
An onslaught of heavy rain has left portions of central and southern China reeling from flash floods and landslides this week. The destructive weather has led to at least 17 fatalities, and AccuWeather meteorologists warn the deluge is far from over.
The Chinese province of Hunan and the southern Guangxi and Guandong regions have been some of the hardest-hit locations over the past few days. Weather reporting sites in these areas have observed 8-16 inches (205-405 mm) of rain with locally higher amounts since June 5. Local news agencies report that this amount of rainfall is at historic levels for some of the stations.
In Hunan alone, around 1.8 million residents have been affected by flooding, with nearly 300,000 forced to evacuate to safety, according to The Associated Press (AP). More than 2,700 homes have suffered damage or complete collapse.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+
Entire hillsides gave way in Beiliu City, located about 250 miles west of Hong Kong in the Guangxi province, where rescue efforts were underway Thursday to search for survivors, the AP reported. At least one survivor was pulled from the landslides, but several people have been confirmed dead with another missing.
AccuWeather Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls, who warned about the flood potential in China as early as June 2, explained that the heavy rainfall is likely a result of a local weather phenomenon known as the Meiyu or Baiu front.
"This front marks the leading edge of East Asia's summer monsoon," Nicholls said. On average, the monsoon lifts northward across southeastern China from late May to early June.
Forecasters warn of a continuing risk to life and property in the region as the deluge is far from over.
"It looks like the threat of heavy rain and additional flooding will persist over southeastern China into early next week," Nicholls said. "Rain may briefly ease around the middle of next week, but heavier rainfall can return toward next weekend."
In other news:
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.Report a Typo