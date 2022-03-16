Potent flooding creates Birmingham travel issues
Major rainfall triggered the flooding in the afternoon hours, forcing water rescue efforts and multiple road closures.
Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Mar. 16, 2022 7:36 PM EDT
Updated Mar. 16, 2022 8:23 PM EDT
An AccuWeather radar shows the large amount of rainfall that descended on the Birmingham, Alabama, area in the 3-4 p.m. EDT hour Wednesday.
A surge of floodwaters rushed through Birmingham, Alabama, Wednesday afternoon, giving way to serious travel issues throughout the area.
Flooding began to emerge in the 3 p.m. EDT hour Wednesday, as intense rain bore down on Birmingham due to a nearly stationary thunderstorm. The hardest-hit areas in the afternoon were in the southwest sector of the city, namely the neighborhoods of Oxmoor and Huntington Park.
The torrential downpour that deluged Birmingham was a result of a low-pressure area slowly moving through the Southeast Wednesday, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Danielle Knittle, part of a system that had already caused locally severe thunderstorms throughout portions of central Florida.
"However, closer to Birmingham, showers and thunderstorms blossomed right under the upper-level low and, with little wind aloft, these storms moved very slowly and trained over the same area," Knittle said. "Torrential downpours over this small area quickly led to radar estimated totals of 1.5 to 3 inches of rain in a very short period of time."
Birmingham's office of the National Weather Service provided an update to area travelers within that 4 p.m. hour, telling those in the area to "please avoid travel in downtown Birmingham." The NWS update also mentioned ongoing water rescues, impassable roads and cars swept away in floodwaters due to the rain.
A radar image showing estimated rainfall across the Birmingham metro area during the height of the storm.
Birmingham ABC 33/40 News also confirmed that Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Department, as well as the Birmingham Police Department, were "already responding" to multiple water rescue efforts. As the evening hours approached, the Fire Department reported 20 rescue calls, per ABC 33/40, with one person listed in critical condition.
The flooding also reached the campus of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, as local resident Andy Rains caught on his phone during the afternoon hours. UAB's Emergency Management division noted that students should remain "weather aware" and that they should "not drive through standing water." Multiple road closures on the campus were also reported.
Another Birmingham resident, Ben Blackerby, posted video from the Crestwood area of the city, capturing the potent downpour.
A six-hour AccuWeather radar estimates more rainfall coming to the central and northeast portions of the city in the evening, but not with the same intensity as the downpours that triggered the afternoon flooding.
"The heavy downpours have weakened and lingering showers in the area early this evening will taper off and slowly move off to the east," Knittle said. "The clouds will clear some through the first part tonight before some areas of low clouds and perhaps even some patchy fog form overnight."
