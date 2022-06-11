Fast-moving severe storms set to blitz through Midwest, Mid-Atlantic
By
Andrew Johnson-Levine, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 11, 2022 8:55 AM EDT
|
Updated Jun. 13, 2022 8:17 AM EDT
Severe thunderstorms struck across much of the central U.S. from June 7-10, carving a path of tornadoes, hail and flooding from Colorado to Kentucky.
Severe storms have slammed much of the central United States in recent weeks with rounds of damaging winds, hail as large as softballs and isolated tornadoes repeatedly impacting the same locations. This week, AccuWeather forecasters anticipate more of the same.
On Sunday, over 140 reports of severe weather were received by the Storm Prediction Center, including 4 reported tornadoes. Storms were especially intense in the northern Plains, where softball sized hail fell near Wall, South Dakota. Destructive straight-line winds were also reported, with a top wind gust of 91 mph in Saint Onge, South Dakota.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
A broad swath of the country may be threatened by storms once again on Monday. Given the precise setup in the atmosphere, these storms may be much more widespread than those seen on previous days.
As a bulge in the jet stream continues to expand across the central United States, thunderstorms are likely to fire along the northern periphery and bring severe storms to portions of the Dakotas. Residents of cities such as Rapid City, South Dakota, and Bismarck, North Dakota, will want to monitor conditions during the afternoon as thunderstorms quickly develop in the area. Depending just how far north the heat and moisture can get, even portions of Canada could be impacted by strong storms on Monday.
Like on previous days, damaging winds and hail will be a primary threat from these storms. Hail may once again be very large, perhaps larger than golf balls, which can cause damage to vehicles and roofs.
Meanwhile, as the northward expansion in the jet stream brings scorching triple-digit temperatures as far north as Iowa and Nebraska, it could provide a path for storms to race eastward. With thunderstorms able to be fueled by an abundance of hot and moist air, coupled with a strong jet stream, this type of setup is expected lead to powerful, fast-moving storms.
"The edge of the heat is the place to watch for severe thunderstorms. Severe weather loves sharp gradients, and a gradient of heat and moisture will be in place across the Midwest. With ingredients coming together at the right time, the potential exists for an explosive storm setup," Benz explained.
Chicago, Detroit, and Pittsburgh will be among the locations potentially impacted by intense, fast moving storms this afternoon through the late night hours. While not a certainty, a derecho may form as storms develop, bringing a wide swath of destructive winds as storms race across the Midwest. Alternatively, even if a derecho doesn't form, a large swath of wind damage can occur as a storm complex moves eastward.
Late Monday evening into Tuesday morning, storms will likely continue into the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic. Cities such as Staunton, Virginia and Washington, D.C. may be impacted by storms during the predawn hours Tuesday. While the Appalachian Mountains can often weaken storms as they move toward the East Coast, this line of storms, regardless of whether it is classified as a derecho, could still keep some severity and bring damaging winds to these areas. As forecasters noted, these storms can remain volatile and intense after dark.
"Damaging storms at night can be particularly dangerous given many people are sleeping during that time and may miss notifications to shelter from harm," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert cautioned.
Forecasters urge residents in the threat area on Monday to have multiple ways to receive potentially life-saving warnings and to be sure electronics are on full volume and are charged ahead of time in case of power outages.
If caught on the road during a severe storm, travelers are reminded to never seek shelter under an overpass during a severe storm. Not only is this method ineffective, the combination of stopped vehicles and low visibility increases the risk of vehicles collisions.
Later this week, additional severe weather may be possible as the bulge in the jet stream slides farther east.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Fast-moving severe storms set to blitz through Midwest, Mid-Atlantic
By Andrew Johnson-Levine, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 11, 2022 8:55 AM EDT | Updated Jun. 13, 2022 8:17 AM EDT
Severe thunderstorms struck across much of the central U.S. from June 7-10, carving a path of tornadoes, hail and flooding from Colorado to Kentucky.
Severe storms have slammed much of the central United States in recent weeks with rounds of damaging winds, hail as large as softballs and isolated tornadoes repeatedly impacting the same locations. This week, AccuWeather forecasters anticipate more of the same.
On Sunday, over 140 reports of severe weather were received by the Storm Prediction Center, including 4 reported tornadoes. Storms were especially intense in the northern Plains, where softball sized hail fell near Wall, South Dakota. Destructive straight-line winds were also reported, with a top wind gust of 91 mph in Saint Onge, South Dakota.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+
A broad swath of the country may be threatened by storms once again on Monday. Given the precise setup in the atmosphere, these storms may be much more widespread than those seen on previous days.
As a bulge in the jet stream continues to expand across the central United States, thunderstorms are likely to fire along the northern periphery and bring severe storms to portions of the Dakotas. Residents of cities such as Rapid City, South Dakota, and Bismarck, North Dakota, will want to monitor conditions during the afternoon as thunderstorms quickly develop in the area. Depending just how far north the heat and moisture can get, even portions of Canada could be impacted by strong storms on Monday.
Like on previous days, damaging winds and hail will be a primary threat from these storms. Hail may once again be very large, perhaps larger than golf balls, which can cause damage to vehicles and roofs.
Meanwhile, as the northward expansion in the jet stream brings scorching triple-digit temperatures as far north as Iowa and Nebraska, it could provide a path for storms to race eastward. With thunderstorms able to be fueled by an abundance of hot and moist air, coupled with a strong jet stream, this type of setup is expected lead to powerful, fast-moving storms.
"The edge of the heat is the place to watch for severe thunderstorms. Severe weather loves sharp gradients, and a gradient of heat and moisture will be in place across the Midwest. With ingredients coming together at the right time, the potential exists for an explosive storm setup," Benz explained.
Chicago, Detroit, and Pittsburgh will be among the locations potentially impacted by intense, fast moving storms this afternoon through the late night hours. While not a certainty, a derecho may form as storms develop, bringing a wide swath of destructive winds as storms race across the Midwest. Alternatively, even if a derecho doesn't form, a large swath of wind damage can occur as a storm complex moves eastward.
Late Monday evening into Tuesday morning, storms will likely continue into the Appalachians and Mid-Atlantic. Cities such as Staunton, Virginia and Washington, D.C. may be impacted by storms during the predawn hours Tuesday. While the Appalachian Mountains can often weaken storms as they move toward the East Coast, this line of storms, regardless of whether it is classified as a derecho, could still keep some severity and bring damaging winds to these areas. As forecasters noted, these storms can remain volatile and intense after dark.
"Damaging storms at night can be particularly dangerous given many people are sleeping during that time and may miss notifications to shelter from harm," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert cautioned.
Forecasters urge residents in the threat area on Monday to have multiple ways to receive potentially life-saving warnings and to be sure electronics are on full volume and are charged ahead of time in case of power outages.
If caught on the road during a severe storm, travelers are reminded to never seek shelter under an overpass during a severe storm. Not only is this method ineffective, the combination of stopped vehicles and low visibility increases the risk of vehicles collisions.
Later this week, additional severe weather may be possible as the bulge in the jet stream slides farther east.
More to read:
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.Report a Typo