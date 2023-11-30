Drenching rain, strong thunderstorms to roll through southeastern US into start of December

Enough rain will pour down to not only ease the drought, but may trigger urban flooding and travel issues in the southeastern United States into Saturday night.

Heavy rain and locally severe thunderstorms will break out across the southern United States to close out the week.

The potential for strong thunderstorms will continue in parts of the southern United States through the end of the week and into the start of the weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Along with a continued risk of severe weather, drought-easing and travel-disrupting rain is on the way into the first part of the weekend, with the chance of localized flooding as a second storm emerges.

The first storm into Thursday night will produce rain that extends from the Gulf of Mexico to much of the Mississippi and lower Ohio valleys. Severe thunderstorms, some packing flash flooding, and even a few tornadoes will shift slowly from central Texas to northeastern Texas and western Louisiana.

Soon after the first storm moves northward into the Midwest on Friday, more rain and thunderstorms will gather near the central Gulf coast as a second storm takes shape, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.

"Some of the thunderstorms that erupt in the Interstate 10 corridor from southeastern Louisiana to the western part of the Florida Panhandle into Friday night could become severe with high winds and perhaps an isolated tornado," Douty said.

In addition to the threat of severe storms, soaking rain will drench the region just north of I-10 during the first part of the weekend.

According to the United States Drought Monitor, much of the region is experiencing conditions ranging from abnormally dry to exceptional drought - the worst drought category.

With 1-2 inches of rain in store for a large area, including a sizable pocket where 2-4 inches of rain is likely to occur from the Mississippi and Alabama panhandles to west-central South Carolina, some improvement with the ongoing drought is likely. There is an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 6 inches.

Too much rain may pour down too quickly in some urban areas, such as Mobile, Alabama; Pensacola, Florida; and Atlanta; which could result in ponding on some city streets and highways.

"It is as the second storm begins to roll northeastward from the Gulf from Saturday to Saturday night, that just enough warm air may be pulled northward to allow a zone of severe thunderstorms from the panhandles of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida to central and southern Georgia," Douty said.

The scope of the severe weather on Saturday will depend on how much warm air expands versus a wedge of cool air east of the Appalachians. The severe weather risk may extend farther to the east along the southern Atlantic coast for a time Saturday night.

Some of the worst drought conditions continue across portions of Louisiana and Mississippi, where rainfall in some areas is only one-quarter of the historical average since the start of July and before Thursday's storm.

The second storm will spread a swath of much-needed rain into much of Georgia, the Carolinas and southeastern Virginia. Since July 1, Atlanta has received less than 50% of its historical average rainfall of 10.95 inches. In Charlotte, rainfall has only been 43% of the average of 10.07 inches. Greenville, South Carolina, has picked up only 2.60 inches of rain since July 1, which is a mere 24% of the historical average.

The bulk of the rain will leave the region during Saturday night. However, as a cold front approaches and pushes through the region on Sunday, one more round of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm is in store from the northeast Gulf to the Carolinas and southern Virginia.

The same storm system will spread drenching rain into the mid-Atlantic with snow in northern New England on Sunday.

By Monday, the cold front will slide slowly southward through the Florida Peninsula with spotty showers and thunderstorms as dry air expands over the Southeast region. Much of next week will be dry before moisture returns from the Gulf of Mexico toward the weekend.

