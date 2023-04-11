Double rainbow glistens over Oklahoma in wake of hailstorms

There was so much hail that it looked like snow in Oklahoma on Monday evening, and the icy weather was followed by puzzling patterns and an awe-inspiring sight.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Large hailstones poured down on parts of Oklahoma on April 10. A thunderstorm warning was announced Monday for wind gusts up to 60 mph.

The ground was blanketed with white precipitation in parts of Oklahoma and Kansas following icy weather, but the source was not a springtime snowstorm.

Hailstorms erupted over the Plains Monday afternoon and pelted the region with chunks of ice as large as baseballs. The hard-hitting hail sent herds of cattle scrambling across open fields while motorists pulled over to the shoulders of highways to wait out the storms in their vehicles.

Drone video captured by Storm Chaser Aaron Rigsby revealed the awe-inspiring aftermath of the storms from a unique perspective.

A double rainbow was arched over Okarche, Oklahoma, located about 25 miles northwest of Oklahoma City, Monday evening, with the hailstorm responsible for the phenomenon visible in the background.

Aerial views also captured a puzzling pattern of hail on the ground across Okarche minutes after the hailstorm ended.

The intricate designs resembled lightning bolts but did not have electrifying origins. Rain and melting hail slowly washed away some of the freshly fallen hail in unique patterns that were shaped similarly to a streak of lightning or the roots of a tree.

The batch of thunderstorms responsible for the hail popped up over eastern Kansas and central Oklahoma late Monday afternoon.

Most of the hail reports ranged from 1–2 inches in diameter, or about the size of quarters to golf balls. The largest hailstones of the day were as large as baseballs and were measured in Braman, Oklahoma, which sits about 100 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Baseball-sized hail is severe enough to shatter windows, dent vehicles and injure people who are not taking shelter from the storm. There have been no immediate reports of significant damage due to the hail, according to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

• Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

Tranquil conditions will settle across Kansas and Oklahoma through Thursday, but stormy weather is slated to return before the weekend.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that a new round of severe thunderstorms will develop over the Plains late Friday from Iowa to central Texas, including in the towns that were hammered by hail earlier in the week.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.