Devastating scope of tornado catastrophes comes to light
“It may be weeks until we have final counts on both deaths and levels of destruction,” Kentucky's governor said on Monday.
By
Allison Finch, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Dec. 13, 2021 11:52 AM EST
|
Updated Dec. 13, 2021 11:52 AM EST
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell was in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 13, as rescue and recovery efforts continued, following a deadly tornado.
The confirmed death toll in Kentucky was 64, Gov. Any Beshear said at a press conference on Monday, with another 105 unaccounted for throughout the state. Beshear said the figure was “the most accurate count we have” and acknowledged that “it may be weeks until we have final counts on both deaths and levels of destruction.”
Fatalities from the historic tornado outbreak in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri combined totaled 14, according to The Associated Press.
Small towns throughout the state began the long process of picking up the scattered pieces on Monday. Mother Nature's force spared no one, with the ages of victims ranging from 5 months to 86 years in Kentucky, Beshear said on Monday while holding back tears.
No area was brutalized quite like Mayfield, a town of about 10,000 in the western part of the state.
"We knew it was bad, but not till the sun started coming up did we look at it and saw matchsticks ... our hearts are broken," Mayfield Mayor Kath Stewart O'Nan told NBC on Sunday.
Beshear also said on Monday that company officials of Mayfield Consumer Products, owners of the Mayfield candle factory, reported that 94 of the 110 workers inside the factory when the tornado hit are alive and have been accounted for, drastically reducing the initial death toll fears.
“We are actively working to confirm that information,” he said. “We pray that it is true.”
One of the 50 confirmed tornadoes that occurred under cover of darkness Friday night had an approximate 227-mile-long-path of destruction spanning four states, with 200 miles of destruction in Kentucky alone. Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee were among the other three states affected by what is expected to go down as one of the largest and deadliest tornado events in United States history.
AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell described the scene in Mayfield as "devastating and overwhelming" for many families in the community, with homes and businesses leveled around every corner.
Breaking down in tears, Terry Richards told AccuWeather’s Bill Wadell how he was terrified hiding in his basement with his mother and close friend on Friday as a massive tornado ripped through the town of Mayfield. He couldn’t help but think of all the people who had nowhere to go during the storm.
On Sunday evening, President Biden declared a major federal disaster in Kentucky, which will pave the way for additional federal aid, the White House said in a statement.
A few buildings were left standing in Mayfield, a town that resembled a war zone. One building among the rubble was the candle factory, which had been "going 24/7" in part to meet Christmastime candle demand, U.S. Rep. James Comer, who represents the area, told CNN.
While Kentucky was the hardest-hit state, bordering states felt the wrath of the twisters. One was confirmed dead after a tornado ripped through a nursing home in Monette, Arkansas. In Edwardsville, Illinois, six were confirmed dead after a tornado destroyed an Amazon distribution center.
It will take days, weeks and even months for the National Weather Service (NWS) and local officials to comb through the devastation and determine precisely where this particular outbreak ranks, but early indications point to it being one of the worst in recorded history.
Aerial footage captured over western Kentucky shows the devastation caused by multiple tornadoes, which swept through the state in the overnight hours of Dec. 10 and 11.
Should this path length be confirmed by storm surveys, this tornado would beat the infamous Tri-State Tornado from March of 1925 for the longest distance in U.S. history. The Tri-State Tornado tore through Missouri, Illinois and Indiana for three and a half hours and 219 miles, leaving nearly 700 people dead.
This month has become the deadliest December for tornadoes since 2015 when 26 deaths were blamed on tornadoes. Furthermore, this year has become the deadliest for tornadoes in the United States since 2011, when 553 were killed by twisters, according to an analysis of NOAA data. There had been 14 tornado-related deaths in the U.S. this year until Friday.
AccuWeather's Director of Forecast Operations, Dan DePodwin, said that while severe weather can happen during this time of year, tornadoes at this time of year are usually confined to the Gulf Coast region. He said that the outbreak that occurred in the Southeast on Friday night was a "very rare situation."
These types of events, with numerous tornadoes, several violent, typically occur in the February through June time frames in most cases, according to DePodwin.
On Saturday, preliminary damage survey results by the NWS showed evidence of at least an EF3 tornado with a maximum width of at least three-quarters of a mile. This rating could increase as additional surveys take place in the coming days.
Kyanna Parsons-Perez told CNN the horror began when she felt the wind, despite being deep in the building where she and other workers were taking cover in a storm shelter. She was just one of many who were trapped under rubble in the candle factory that had been destroyed by a tornado Friday night. Seconds after the light flickered and her ears popped, the building around her "collapsed like a house of cards."
Parsons-Perez, trapped with her coworkers, under at least 5 feet of debris, started to broadcast to Facebook Live as she lost feeling in her toes and grew more and more concerned. "Y'all, please send us some help. We are trapped. The wall is stuck on me," she said.
When rescue workers arrived on the scene, they evacuated everyone before getting to her. Crew workers removed debris from under her while another person helped pull her up until she could climb over the 5 feet of rubble to get out.
She said, "Once I got out of there, I couldn't do anything but thank God. That's the only thing that saved me. It's unbelievable that anybody walked away from there."
In Bay, Arkansas, Jeffery Weir was home alone, watching the local news and tracking the storm on his iPad. Weir stepped outside to check on the weather when a strike of lightning lit up the night sky revealing a glimpse of an unexpected tornado. Being from Bay, Weir was familiar with wind storms, but nothing like this. Getting increasingly worried, he fled inside to safety once he started to hear tree limbs cracking.
He waited for the storm to pass inside with his dog. The following day when the sun had come up, he was able to see the destruction first-hand that the tornado caused in Trumann, a town about 5 miles away from his home.
"It was heartbreaking to see the damage and loss of life in the area. My heart aches for those that have lost their homes, especially just before Christmas." Weir shared.
The director of Kentucky's Division of Emergency Management, Michael Dossett, said efforts were already underway to start rebuilding following the disaster from this weekend. He said officials were drafting a plan to move forward but warned residents that "this doesn't happen overnight."
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.