Merck’s antiviral pill molnupiravir won the narrow backing of an FDA advisory committee on Tuesday. The advisory panel voted 13-10 in favor of authorizing the pill for use on most people who become infected with COVID-19, The Associated Press reported. The treatment would be the first oral home drug available to treat the coronavirus. The panel emphasized that the drug should not be used to treat anyone who is pregnant as there is a serious risk of birth defects, according to the AP. Also, trials excluded vaccinated people who experienced breakthrough cases, so the majority of the panel said it should not be used to treat those who have received the shot.

At the moment, the only FDA-authorized treatments for non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients are monoclonal antibodies, which require intravenous infusion, something which is typically done in a clinical setting and not at home. Merck’s drug, while cheap and easier to both take and distribute, is not as effective against hospitalization and death, only reducing it by about 30%. Still, the drug potentially marks a new stage of the pandemic, with Pfizer’s oral pill likely to be authorized soon as well. "This [could be] huge for the world, in terms of what we can do to slow down, and hopefully stop, the transmission of this virus," said Dr. Phyllis Tien, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, told NPR. A decision is expected from the FDA before the end of the year, the AP reported.