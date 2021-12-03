Japan is banning all foreign visitors from entering the country in an attempt to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards have been suspended immediately by the NFL. According to USA Today, Brown was accused of obtaining a fake vaccine card. A statement released by the NFL Thursday said Brown and Edwards have been suspended without pay for the next three games and that the "health and safety of players and personnel is our top priority." Free Agent John Franklin III is also suspended for three games, which he will serve if signed by a team. All three players accepted the discipline and waived their right of appeal.
Buetwa Maguga, from the Lawley clinic, meets with local government officials in Lawley, South Africa, for the launch of the Vooma vaccination program against COVID-19 Friday Dec. 3, 2021. South Africa has accelerated its vaccination campaign a week after the discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)
The new omicron variant causes three times as many reinfections than delta, a preliminary study published by South African scientists Thursday finds. Reuters reported that the South African Centre for Epidemiological Modeling and Analysis (SACEMA), along with the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) said the findings "provide epidemiological evidence for Omicron's ability to evade immunity from prior infection." Analysis of data from South Africa from March 2020 to November 27 showed the “reinfection risk profile of omicron is substantially higher than that associated with the beta and delta variants during the second and third waves,” NICD said in the statement on Thursday.
New international air travel rules will take effect in the United States on Monday as the country looks to slow the spread of the omicron variant, Reuters reported. Under the old rules, vaccinated travelers must present a negative COVID-19 test within three days prior to their departure, while unvaccinated travelers must present a test less than a day old. The new rule forces the unvaccinated and vaccinated alike to present a negative test result taken within one day of their departure. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle Walensky issued the order, which said the agency "must take quick and targeted action to help curtail the introduction and spread of the omicron variant into the United States." Foreign nationals from eight southern African countries are still barred from entering the country; travel bans have not been extended to other countries where omicron cases have been confirmed.
As omicron cases continue to spread across the United States, experts say it’s still too early to conclude if it will be less severe than the Delta variant. In an interview Friday on Good Morning America, Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director, urged the public not to lose sight of the fact that the vast majority of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. continue to be Delta and we know how to respond to those “with vaccines, with boosters with masking and all of our prevention measures we’ve been using all along.” She went on to explain that this means we have the tools and are in a much better place to tackle these variants quickly and that while there is still a lot of science to understand how these vaccines are working against omicron, “we know for every variant we’ve had, it’s better to be vaccinated than unvaccinated.”
With the omicron variant of the virus threatening to outpace delta, the World Health Organization says that the same strategies used to control delta should continue to be how the world fights omicron, The Associated Press reported. In a reversal of previous statements, the WHO did admit that travel restrictions can bide time against the variant. While now more than three dozen countries have reported omicron cases, the numbers are low outside of South Africa and little is currently known about the virus; whether it is more contagious, more virulent or able to evade vaccine protection. “Border control can delay the virus coming in and buy time. But every country and every community must prepare for new surges in cases,” Dr. Takeshi Kasai, the WHO regional director for the Western Pacific. “We cannot be complacent.”
The seven-day moving average positivity rate in the United States continues to rise, surging past 7% to its current level at 7.38%, according to Johns Hopkins University figures. Over 140,000 new coronavirus cases were reported in the U.S. on Friday, along with 3,800 new deaths, with today’s death toll about 600 deaths away from the record high. The seven-day average of vaccine doses administered rose to 1.42 million as U.S. officials urge those eligible to get their booster shots to get the jab as the omicron variant threatens to spread across the country, The U.S. continues to lead the world in reporting the highest seven-day average number of cases, with that figure surging past the 100,000 mark. For more facts and figures on the global pandemic, watch the video below.
With mask mandates being reinstated in parts of the country, experts say that the most important parts of a mask are its comfort, fit and filtration, ABC 7 News Denver reported. Firstly, a mask should be comfortable enough to be worn correctly over one’s mouth and nose. The mask should also fit tightly, with no gaps around the nose, mouth or chin that allow aerosols to leak out. Lastly, the mask should block as many aerosols as possible. “The better the mask, the better the filtration, and the better it can protect you from inhaling COVID-19 aerosols,” said Alan Huffman, an associate professor of chemistry and aerosol science at the University of Denver. That said, a mask is better than no mask. “Any mask is better than no mask, but the better the mask people wear, and the more people wear it, the better for that community,” Huffman added. The gold standard for masks are N95 masks, which filter out 95% of infectious particles. The Chinese, European and South Korean equivalents, known as KN95s, FFP2s, and KF94s, respectively, provide comparable protection to N95s.
A Christmas party in Norway’s capital has led to an outbreak of the omicron variant. According to The Associated Press, at least 50 people located in and around the capital of Oslo have been infected with the variant after a Norwegian company held a Christmas party in a restaurant. The government said that the group involved in the Christmas party has “high vaccination coverage,” and that the infection detection team in Oslo has notified the surrounding municipalities of the outbreak so they can also begin detecting infections. “More cases are expected. Effective tracing is being done to limit transmission routes and prevent major outbreaks,” the Oslo Municipality said.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced late Thursday that state officials have confirmed five cases of the omicron variant. The vaccination status of the five people was unclear, Hochul said during an update on Thursday evening with Mayor Bill De Blasio. One case, discovered in Suffolk County on Long Island, was a 67-year-old individual who had traveled from South Africa. They had originally tested negative on Nov. 25 upon returning to the U.S., though tested positive in a point of care test taken on Nov. 30. Hochul added that the individual had some vaccine history, though it was unclear as to what extent. Two of the remaining four cases had been found in Queens, one in Brooklyn and the last in Manhattan. “Let me be clear: This is not cause for alarm,”Hochul said over Twitter alongside the update. “We knew this variant was going and we have the tools to stop the spread.”
Vaccinated Americans do not have to worry about changing their holiday plans due to the omicron variant, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci said. "Just as I said and I'll say it again, if you have a vaccinated situation, enjoy the holidays with your family in a family setting," he said on Wednesday, CNN reports. Fauci said experts are hoping that vaccinations will provide protection against the omicron variant, just as they did for the delta variant. "That's where we're hoping we'll see with the Omicron variant, that if you get your levels high enough it'll spill over and get cross-protection against that variant,” he said.
A woman in Colorado who recently traveled to Southern Africa has been infected with the omicron variant of COVID-19, Colorado Springs news station KKTV reported. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment confirmed the diagnosis on Thursday, adding that the woman was fully vaccinated but experienced minor symptoms and was isolating at home. Everyone who was a close contact with the unidentified woman has tested negative as of Thursday afternoon. Colorado is the third state in the U.S. to confirm a case of the coronavirus variant, joining Minnesota and California.
A third 22-member medical military team has been deployed to Michigan as the state struggles with a fourth wave of COVID-19 infections. The military medical team, which consists of doctors, nurses and respiratory therapists, will aid Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw beginning on Dec. 12, The Associated Press reported. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the assistance is “much-needed relief” for the state.
Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus three days prior to his first debate against Joe Biden, Trump’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, wrote in a new book obtained by The Guardian. Meadows also wrote that though he knew each candidate was required to “test negative for the virus within seventy two hours of the start time … Nothing was going to stop [Trump] from going out there.” The former president returned a negative result from a different test shortly after the positive one, Meadows said. Trump tested positive on Sept. 26, after the White House had hosted a Rose Garden ceremony for the then-Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on the same day, according to Meadows. The event is now widely considered to have been a COVID super-spreader event. Trump announced he had the virus on Oct. 2 with the White House announcing the result within a few hours of the positive test. He was hospitalized later that day.
Following criticisms that Japan’s ban on new incoming international flights was too strict, the government retracted the policy just one day later, The Associated Press reported. The ban was announced in an attempt to prevent the spread of the omicron variant, but it faced criticism from Japanese citizens, who said the ban abandoned Japanese people living abroad. “I have instructed the transport ministry to fully pay attention to the needs of Japanese citizens to return home,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said. Some on social media had criticized the measure, with many disappointed that it would have prevented them from returning home for the holidays. The government will still maintain a cap of 3,500 daily arrivals.
South Africa was one of the first countries to identify the newly-discovered omicron variant, and now it may be to blame for a new wave of infections. In mid-November, South Africa health officials reported around 200 to 300 new cases of COVID-19 infections per day, according to the BBC. Infections are now an order of magnitude higher with 4,300 cases confirmed on Wednesday, followed by 8,500 new cases on Thursday. Health officials in South Africa said that omicron is now the dominant strain in the country and that this is the start of the fourth wave of the virus. Only 24% of South Africans are fully vaccinated, the BBC reported.
Health officials in Minnesota confirmed a case of the omicron variant on Thursday, the second known case in the U.S., CNBC reported. The first documented case in the country was reported in California on Wednesday. The Minnesota man infected with the variant is fully vaccinated and recently attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention in New York City on the weekend before Thanksgiving, CNBC said. White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said earlier this week that there are still uncertainties about the omicron variant, but the mutations with the variant “suggest that it might be more transmissible and that it might elude some of the protection of vaccines.”
The number of new daily COVID-19 cases reported in New York crossed 10,000 on Wednesday, the highest number since February, leading Gov. Kathy Hochul to deploy the National Guard, NBC 4 New York reported. Hochul deployed 60 National Guard teams to long-term care facilities that are in need of extra resources. "As the weather gets colder and friends and family gather indoors for the holiday season, the risk of a winter spike in COVID-19 cases rises," Hochul said, adding that 20% of New Yorkers statewide are not vaccinated. "We have the tools to fight this virus -- get vaccinated if you haven't and get the booster if you're vaccinated. Wear a mask, wash your hands and keep you and your loved ones safe." In response to the threat of a new surge, Hochul implemented a state of emergency last weekend, which expedites access to federal resources and prepares hospitals for a surge in cases.
The pharmaceutical company, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) said a drug it is developing alongside the biotechnology firm Vir is effective against the new omicron variant of the coronavirus based on recent laboratory analysis, Reuters reported. GSK said in a statement that tests demonstrated that the drug, known as sotrovimab, worked against viruses that were bio-engineered in a way to hold a number of similar mutations to the omicron variant. “Sotrovimab was deliberately designed with a mutating virus in mind,” Vir CEO George Scangos said.
New infections across the U.S. increased to the highest levels since before Thanksgiving, with around 85,600 people testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to data gathered by Johns Hopkins University. Over the past week, 7% of people tested for the virus tested positive, the highest positivity ratio in over two months. The number of Americans receiving a booster shot is also on the rise. Nearly 42 million people have received an additional dose of a coronavirus vaccine, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Wednesday.
The Biden administration is set to launch its winter coronavirus plan on Thursday, which includes more testing and urges Americans to get booster shots but avoids new lockdowns, The Associated Press reported. With the emergence of the omicron variant and the continued spread of the delta variant, some nations have closed their borders and reimposed lockdowns. On Wednesday, Biden said that the U.S. would not follow, only recommending that Americans mask up indoors. The winter plan includes making private insurers cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 tests and increasing testing requirements for travelers entering the United States. It also strongly pushes Americans to get their booster shots, which the White House believes can help fight new variants like omicron. “There’s a national campaign to get the 100 million eligible Americans who have not yet gotten their booster a booster,” White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients said.
The New York City’s jail system may be facing a hurdle as hundreds of its correction officers may face suspension for failing to meet a Tuesday night deadline to get vaccinated against COVID-19, The Associated Press reported. Only 77% of the city’s Department of Correction’s uniformed staff has received at least one vaccine dose as of 5 p.m. Monday, the department reported, meaning hundreds did not meet the deadline. Corrections Department Commissioner Vincent Schiraldi told the AP Wednesday morning that about 700 jail workers who’ve applied for religious or medical exceptions can continue working while their cases are reviewed. According to City Hall officials, 570 workers could be put on leave without pay for failing to comply with the mandate. The exact number will not be known until those correctional officers show up for their scheduled shifts without proof of vaccination, the AP reported.
Up to 6,000 intensive care beds in Germany could be occupied by Christmas, the country’s association for intensive care medicine (DIVI) said Wednesday, according to Reuters. “It is an ominous situation,” DIVI President Gernot Marx said. “We would be well advised to react immediately. We must get ahead of the situation.”
German officials reported 67,186 new cases on Wednesday, the highest daily figure since Feb. 18, Reuters said, and the current wave of infections is forecast to peak in the days leading up to Christmas. Currently, about 4,600 intensive care beds are occupied. The previous high was 5,745 from Jan. 3.
A new analysis published in the Journal of Medical Economics examined the health records of 1.3 million people between Dec. 10, 2020, and July 8, 2021, to see who was at the highest risk of breakthrough infections. According to the data, only 0.08% of people who were fully vaccinated reported a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, UPI reported. More importantly, immunocompromised individuals made up nearly 60% of all hospitalizations and 100% of death due to breakthrough infections. “This is a strong reminder that there are vulnerable people all around us who have compromised immune systems, suboptimal responses to the vaccines and higher chances of getting this terrible disease,” Dr. Dorry Segev told UPI.
As the world reacts to the spreading omicron variant, Japan has asked international airlines to stop making reservations for all arriving flights through the end of the year, The Associated Press reported. People who have already made flight reservations to Japan should not be affected but should monitor the status of their flight in the event that it is canceled. This move is an effort to tighten its borders to limit the potential for the variant to arrive from overseas. However, Japan has already confirmed two cases of the variant, including one individual who recently flew to Japan from Peru, the AP said. The other 114 people that were on the same flight have tested negative but are in isolation.
The first U.S. case of the newly discovered omicron variant of the coronavirus has been confirmed in California, The Associated Press reported. Cases of the new variant, which was first discovered in Southern Africa, have been identified worldwide in about two dozen other nations. The Biden administration had already restricted travel from several countries in that part of the continent, the AP said. Officials say there is still much to be learned about the variant, including how contagious it is compared to other strains and whether it can withstand the effects of a vaccine. In a press briefing on Wednesday afternoon, California Gov. Gavin Newsom gave a few details about the first known omicron case in the U.S. Newsom said the individual is between the ages of 18 and 49, lives in San Francisco and was fully vaccinated. The individual had recently traveled to South Africa and returned to San Francisco on Nov. 22. The individual is reportedly experiencing mild symptoms and is self-quarantining. For more of Newsom's remarks on the news, watch the video below.
Scientists have warned for months that the coronavirus will continue to mutate and thrive as long as substantial pockets of the world remain unvaccinated, something the emergence of omicron has made clear, The Associated Press reported. The more the disease spreads among the unvaccinated, the more time it has to mutate and become more dangerous. “The virus is a ruthless opportunist, and the inequity that has characterized the global response has now come home to roost,” said Dr. Richard Hatchett, CEO of CEPI, one of the groups behind the U.N.-backed COVAX shot-sharing initiative. In Africa, where the omicron variant was first detected, less than 7% of the population is fully vaccinated. The COVAX program, designed to help deliver shots to poorer countries, has fallen woefully short of its goals – it will fail to distribute 2 billion doses by the end of 2021 and may miss its reduced goal of 1.4 billion doses. “The COVAX team may be delivering as fast as they can, but they can’t deliver vaccines they haven’t got,” said Anna Marriott, health policy manager for Oxfam, who criticized countries for failing to donate the vaccines they have pledged. Just 12% of promised vaccine donations have been delivered.
Rhode Island Gov. Daniel McKee announced plans to release an app that allows residents to easily prove coronavirus vaccination status. The app is currently in development and will allow Rhode Island residents quick access to their status right from their phone, according to The Associated Press. McKee has said the program will be voluntary, but it will be a “convenience item to anybody in the state of Rhode Island that wants to use it, whether it’s in their travels or wherever they might want to show that they’ve been vaccinated.” The app is expected to release later this month and will be called 401 health, according to executive director of the state Department of Health''s COVID-19 response effort, Tom McCarthy. State health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott continues to reiterate the coronavirus vaccination continues to be a critical part in fighting new cases.
Vaccination numbers in Singapore have been updated by the health ministry of the city-state, revealing 96 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. This number is up 2 percent from the last update. Overall, 86 percent of the total population is vaccinated from the coronavirus in the country. Unvaccinated people in Singapore are barred from entering shopping malls starting in October. Tougher restrictions are expected starting in 2022, including only allowing vaccinated individuals to enter workplaces, according to Reuters. Booster shots have been administered to 26 percent of the population so far. More booster shots are being urged as concerns rise from the omicron variant. Singapore has not detected any cases of the variant yet.
Government officials in Brazil are considering new measures to control the spread of the coronavirus after a third case of the new omicron variant was confirmed in the country on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported. The latest case involved a passenger flying from Ethiopia into Sao Paulo on Nov. 27. According to the AP, the passenger, a 29-year-old man, is fully vaccinated and is said to be in good health. Brazil’s government is currently debating whether to require vaccine certificates from arriving passengers. More than 610,000 deaths have been blamed on the coronavirus in the country.
The CEOs of major U.S. companies expressed optimism in their most recent economic outlook, citing the release of enormous pent-up consumer demand, CNBC reported. But there was one hitch -- the survey of executives was taken before the emergence of the new omicron variant. In the survey conducted last month, the Business Roundtable lobbying group measured executives’ plans for the next six months, in which they expected to see growth in hiring, sales and capital investment. “This quarter’s survey reflects the encouraging signs we’re seeing with the economic rebound as consumers begin to resume travel and spending,” group Chairman Doug McMillon, the CEO of Walmart, said in a statement to CNBC. “Continued progress in defeating the pandemic, including new variants, will be necessary to sustain strong growth into the second half of 2022.” The World Health Organization labeled omicron a “variant of concern” on Nov. 26.
After a couple was caught trying to escape COVID-19 quarantine in the Netherlands, they are now being held in isolation in a hospital. The couple, a Spanish man and a Portuguese woman, tried escaping the quarantine after they both tested positive for the virus, Reuters reported. "They have now been transferred to a hospital elsewhere in the Netherlands to ensure they are in isolation. They are now in so-called forced isolation," said Petra Faber, spokesperson for the Haarlemmermeer municipality.
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was not able to play in Tuesday night’s game after entering the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, CNN reported. It is uncertain if James was infected or if he was a close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. James was initially hesitant to get vaccinated, but he eventually decided to get vaccinated in September, CNN said. The Lakers still pulled off a win on Tuesday night despite James not being in the lineup, beating the Sacramento Kings 117-92.
The Biden administration plans to further tighten COVID travel restrictions for those flying into the United States amid growing concern over the new omicron variant, The Washington Post is reporting. The biggest move would require a negative COVID-19 test 24 hours before boarding a plane to the U.S., regardless of vaccination status or country of origin. Officials are also considering a seven-day self-quarantine even if tests come back negative, and retesting several days after arrival - for everyone, including U.S. citizens entering the country. President Joe Biden is expected to announce definitive rules on Thursday, as part of a wider COVID strategy plan, Bloomberg reported. Those who fail to abide by the protocols might be subject to fines and penalties, according to the Post.
More than 1.5 million Americans received vaccination shots on Tuesday across the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University figures, bringing the total number of Americans who are fully vaccinated above 197 million. Meanwhile, new cases remained high, with more than 115,000 infections counted on Tuesday as the positivity rate surged above 6% again, and more than 1,500 fatalities were reported sending the national death toll from the coronavirus above 780,000. As the race to vaccinate Americans becomes more urgent with the emergence of the omicron variant, Hawaii and California on Tuesday far and away led the nation in the number of shots administered. For more data surrounding the vaccination effort and the spread of the virus, watch the video below.
A record number of adults in Michigan are hospitalized with the coronavirus, The Detroit News reported. More than 80% of hospital inpatient beds and 84% of ICU beds in the state are full, 4,181 patients have confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Michigan is seeing a renewed wave of the coronavirus, with a positivity ratio of 18.7%, the highest since the early weeks of the pandemic. Nine hospitals in the state are at 100% capacity.
“We're in high capacity right now. The patients who come into the hospital with COVID are almost always not vaccinated,” said Dr. Dennis Cunningham, a hospital director at the Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System. “There are a small number of people who are vaccinated and come in the hospital, but they have immune systems that don't work really well either because they're the elderly or underlying medical problems like cancer or an organ transplant.”
During a meeting between outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel and incoming Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Scholz signaled his support for introducing mandatory coronavirus vaccinations, Politico reported. The policy would need to be approved by the German legislature and would be introduced at the start of February. Germany has seen a rise in cases, though Reuters reported there are signs the numbers of new cases may be leveling off, and its vaccination campaign lags behind other EU nations like Portugal, Spain and Italy. The leaders of several German states have publicly stated they favor mandatory vaccination, including Bavaria’s Markus Söder, who called mandatory vaccination “the only chance” to end the pandemic.
To limit a potential new wave of the coronavirus driven by the omicron variant, the United Kingdom’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI) is advising that everyone over the age of 18 be offered a booster shot, the BBC reported. The JCVI also recommended that kids ages 12 to 15 be offered a second dose 3 months after their first and that the immunocompromised be offered a fourth vaccine dose. "With any vaccine during a pandemic, we get the greatest benefit for individuals and society if the vaccine is deployed before the wave starts. We want to provide boosters early enough... before any possible wave,” said Prof. Wei Shem Lim, chair of the JCVI. There have been 11 confirmed omicron cases in the United Kingdom.
Travel has neared record levels in the last couple of weeks with holiday travel in full swing. But, a major hit to the global aviation business in the near future is feared due to the Omicron coronavirus variant. Emirates airline President Tim Clark said the variant could cause "significant traumas" in the industry. Emirates is currently handling the variant with knowledge that it could be effectively dealt with from vaccines, according to Reuters. Clark also said the next few weeks will be critical for the industry while scientists assess the variants risks. "I would say probably by the end of December, we'll have a much clearer position. But in that time, December is a very important month for the air travel business," Clark told Reuters Next. The World Health Organization warned the variant is likely to spread internationally. The variant has been attributed to posing a very high risk of infection surges with "severe consequences" in some places.
A record number of adults in Michigan are hospitalized with the coronavirus, The Detroit News reported. More than 80% of hospital impatient beds and 84% of ICU beds in the state are full, 4,181 patients have confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Michigan is seeing a renewed wave of the coronavirus, with a positivity ratio of 18.7%, the highest since the early weeks of the pandemic. Nine hospitals in the state are at 100% capacity.
“We’re in high capacity right now. The patients who come into the hospital with COVID are almost always not vaccinated,” said Dr. Dennis Cunningham, a hospital director at the Detroit-based Henry Ford Health System. “There are a small number of people who are vaccinated and come in the hospital, but they have immune systems that don’t work really well either because they’re the elderly or underlying medical problems like cancer or an organ transplant.”
Over 200 cases of the omicron coronavirus variant have been confirmed around the world. Over a dozen countries have reported at least one case, according to ABC News. A tracker run by Newsnodes and BNO News revealed South Africa having the largest case count by far, with 114. The omicron variant was first identified in South Africa. Botswana is currently second in cases, with 14. Other countries reporting multiple cases include Portugal with 13; the United Kingdom with 11; Australia, Germany, Canada and Hong Kong with five; Italy with 4; Israel with 2; and Denmark with 2. The United States has no reported cases of the omicron variant.
The new omicron variant may have just popped onto the world’s radar last week, but officials in the Netherlands say the variant was present in the country much earlier than previously thought. According to the BBC, the variant was identified in two separate tests between Nov. 19 and 23. Dutch officials previously believed that omicron arrived in the country after two flights from South Africa landed in Amsterdam on Sunday, but the two new samples show that variant was already present.“In a special PCR test, the samples showed an abnormality in the spike protein,” the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) which announced the earlier cases, said on Tuesday, the BBC reported, before later adding that “this means that the people were very probably infected independently from each other, from different sources and in different locations.”
The Dallas Cowboys will not only be playing on a wacky schedule with another Thursday game this week, but they will also be playing without a number of key contributors due to positive COVID-19 tests, according to The Associated Press. A total of eight players and coaches will be sidelined for Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, a figure that was on the rise on Tuesday after rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright tested positive, the AP reported. Six of the team members are coaches, including head coach Mike McCarthy. Wide receiver Amari Cooper is cleared to return after missing the last two games following a positive test, but McCarthy said the unvaccinated wide receiver still isn’t feeling well and hasn’t practiced
After consulting scientific and legal experts, the Austrian government announced that it will press forward with its plans to make vaccination mandatory in the country starting February, The Guardian reported. Austria is currently in the midst of a 20-day lockdown, a measure taken after cases surged in the country for the fourth time since the start of the pandemic. “We didn’t want a vaccine mandate, let me make that explicit,” said Karoline Edtstadler, the minister for EU and constitutional affairs. “But 20 months on from the start of the pandemic we are in a situation that is dramatic if you look at intensive care units at hospitals,” she said, adding that a mandate is the only thing preventing future waves of the virus. Those who refuse to be vaccinated will get two warnings, followed by fines of 3,600 euros, which can be issued twice.
On Tuesday, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its antibody treatment and other similar drugs may be less effective against the omicron variant, Reuters reported. After the announcement, shares of the company went down 2.8%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals says that the company is currently studying the potential effectiveness decrease using the actual omicron variant sequence. "There may be reduced neutralization activity of both vaccine-induced and monoclonal antibody conveyed immunity,” the company said. The World Health Organization has said it may take weeks to determine omicron’s characteristics: its severity, its transmissibility and its ability to escape protection against vaccine-induced or infection-induced immunity.
After reporting its first 2 cases of the omicron variant on Sunday, Canada has tallied 3 more for a total of 5 cases in the country, Reuters reported. Ottawa reported 2 more cases late Monday to increase the nation’s total. Quebec, which also recorded a case on Monday, has asked 115 travelers who entered the country from southern Africa to isolate and get tested for COVID-19. Recently, Quebec has seen a rise in cases, largely in the unvaccinated, according to Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube. "The next few weeks will be critical," Dube said, advising Quebecois to reconsider holiday travel and attending large gatherings.
On Tuesday, Japan reported its first case of the omicron variant in a Namibian diplomat who arrived from his country on Sunday, The Associated Press reported. The patient, a 30-year-old man, tested positive upon arriving at Japan’s Narita airport and was then isolated. The diplomat was originally asymptomatic but is now presenting with a fever, said Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto. Additionally, the diplomat was fully vaccinated, receiving his second Moderna shot in July. The diplomat’s 70 other plane passengers have been identified as close contacts, though all of them have so far tested negative and are isolating under the eye of Japanese health authorities. On Monday, Japan announced that starting Tuesday it will ban all foreign visitors to the country through the end of the year as a precaution against the omicron variant.
On Tuesday, Greece announced that it will make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for those over the age of 60, Reuters reported. The move comes as new cases of the coronavirus continue to surge in the country and challenge its healthcare system. Starting Jan. 16, those who fail to comply with the mandate will be fined 100 euros. The mandate is the first of its kind in the European Union – it is the only mandate thus far that targets an age group rather than groups of workers. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis defended the decision as a means to protect the more than half a million elderly Greeks who are not yet vaccinated. "It's the price to pay for health," he said.
Global markets globally were jolted by a dire warning from Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel over the likely effectiveness of the current slate of COVID-19 vaccines against the omicron variant, Reuters reported. In an interview with The Financial Times, Bancel expressed serious doubt that the vaccines would be as effective against omicron. "There is no world, I think, where [the effectiveness] is the same level," Bancel said. "I think it's going to be a material drop. I just don't know how much because we need to wait for the data. But all the scientists I've talked to . . . are like 'this is not going to be good'." European stock markets tumbled at the news, dropped 1.4% early in trading.
More than 208,000 new coronavirus cases were reported on Monday as states report numbers from over the Thanksgiving holiday, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. In addition to the new cases, just under 2,000 new coronavirus deaths were tallied, along with over 4.6 million vaccine doses administered. The United States continues to lead the world in reporting new cases, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom, which reported just under 51,000 and over 48,000 new cases, respectively.
Philadelphia 76ers star center and power forward Joel Embiid returned to the court on Saturday after missing nine games, telling reporters in a post-game interview that he wasn’t sure he’d beat the disease, CNN reported. Embiid said that he had trouble breathing and headaches that hurt him more than migraines. "I really thought I wasn't going to make it. It was that bad. So, I'm just thankful to be sitting here. I struggled with it, but I'm just glad I got over it and I'm just here." Embiid finished his first game back with 42 points and 14 rebounds. "Honestly, I did not think I was going to play tonight after the workout last night," Embiid said. "Really couldn't go up and down more than three times. I guess, to me it's a miracle I even played this many minutes." CNN was unable to independently confirm Embiid’s vaccination status.
Merriam-Webster has named “vaccine” the 2021 word of the year. Searches for the word went up 601% over 2020, which is when the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine began being administered in the U.S. When compared to 2019, searches for “vaccine” increased 1,048%. “This was a word that was extremely high in our data every single day in 2021,” Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster’s editor-at-large, told The Associated Press. “It really represents two different stories. One is the science story, which is this remarkable speed with which the vaccines were developed. But there’s also the debates regarding policy, politics and political affiliation.”
Patients infected with the omicron variant of COVID-19 are showing different symptoms to patients infected with the delta variant, according to Bloomberg. Those infected with omicron have been experiencing fatigue, head and body aches, and on occasion sore throats and a cough, Angelique Coetzee, chairwoman of the South African Medical Association, said. In comparison, those infected with delta mainly experienced elevated pulse rates, low oxygen levels and a loss of taste and smell. Coetzee first noticed patients experiencing the symptoms associated with omicron cases on Nov. 18. She alerted the Ministerial Advisory Council, and lab testing confirmed that there was a new variant the following week. “I said these different symptoms can’t be delta, they are very similar to beta or it must be a new strain,” she said. “I don’t think it will blow over but I think it will be a mild disease hopefully. For now we are confident we can handle it.”
Japan has banned the entry of all foreign visitors to the country for at least one month as it attempts to prevent the omicron variant from spreading within its borders, Kyodo News reported. The ban had only just been eased, with some students and businesspeople having been allowed to enter the country starting Nov. 8. Returning Japanese citizens and foreign residents will need to isolate for 14 days regardless of their vaccination status. Those arriving from 14 countries, including Britain, Germany and South Africa, will need to spend the first 10 days of their isolation in government facilities. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said closing the border is a "temporary measure until information about the Omicron variant becomes clear," adding that "when dealing with an unknown risk, it's best to take every precaution."
Moderna could release a reformulated version of the COVID-19 vaccine specifically designed to fight the omicron variant by early 2022. According to CNBC, it is not yet clear if a reformulated version of the vaccine will be needed to ward off the variant, but Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Paul Burton said one could be ready by early next year. “We should know about the ability of the current vaccine to provide protection in the next couple of weeks, but the remarkable thing about the MRNA vaccines, Moderna platform is that we can move very fast,” Burton said. “If we have to make a brand new vaccine I think that’s going to be early 2022 before that’s really going to be available in large quantities.”
Sweden has joined a growing list of countries reporting cases of the omicron variant, reporting its first case on Monday, Reuters reported. The infected individual had traveled to the country from South Africa a little over a week ago. Many European nations have reported omicron cases, including, but not limited to, the United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Belgium, Italy and Germany, according to data from CNN. The United States has not yet confirmed any omicron cases, though health experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci believe that it is inevitable that the variant will spread in the United States. There are many questions surrounding the variant, with some experts fearing it may both be more transmissible and immune-resistant.