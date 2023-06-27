Derecho risk to return to central US later this week

Copied

With a busy travel week ahead, travel expert Melanie Fish speaks on travel insurance and price drops on certain destinations around the upcoming holiday.

AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the potential for a high-powered, long-tracking and fast-moving batch of thunderstorms, known as a derecho, to develop later this week across parts of the central United States.

In simple terms, a derecho behaves like an inland hurricane with a large batch of damaging winds and heavy rainfall that can at times lead to significant flooding.

The National Weather Service has developed criteria to distinguish derechos from other less intense and shorter-distance thunderstorm complexes. In order for a derecho to be declared, usually via a post-storm analysis, the storms must have traveled 400 miles or more with a width of at least 60 miles. The storms also must have produced damage nearly continuously along that path.

However, there will still be a significant risk to lives and property from a complex of severe thunderstorms this week — whether a derecho is officially declared or not

"Complexes of thunderstorms will erupt near and north of the rim of tremendous heat, which is anchored over Texas and the southern Plains this week," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. "One day and night in particular — Thursday — may represent a higher risk for a derecho."

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

The first storms are likely to erupt Thursday afternoon, and there are two zones where a derecho may develop, AccuWeather forecasters say.

Complex of severe storms likely for central Plains Thursday

"Data suggests that much of Nebraska, northern Kansas, northwestern Missouri and southwestern Iowa will be one area at greatest risk for severe thunderstorms during Thursday afternoon and evening," Pydynowski said.

From this zone, should an intense complex of storms evolve, it may continue to roll through the late-night hours Thursday and then across the middle portion of the Mississippi Valley and then perhaps into portions of the Ohio or Tennessee valleys Friday.

"The exact initial eruption of thunderstorms on Thursday and their intensity will determine how long they may survive and which areas may be hit or missed by the complex hundreds of miles away a day later," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said. It is possible a long-lived complex such as a derecho could reach as far as parts of the southern and central Appalachians.

Midwest also at risk of severe thunderstorms

At roughly the same time Thursday afternoon, thunderstorms will erupt and may try to organize into one or more complexes in portions of Illinois, Indiana, western Ohio and Kentucky.

These storms may then roll southeastward with the core of the heat to the southwest and more temperate air to the northeast through Thursday night and into Friday.

Because there are multiple areas where thunderstorms could merge into dangerous and far-reaching complexes, it is possible that some places could be hit by two rounds of dangerous thunderstorms in 12 hours.

Just as all thunderstorms are not created equal, the same is true for derechos.

On Aug. 10, 2020, an intense derecho produced a swath of high winds and leveled crops from eastern Nebraska to parts of Michigan and northern and central Indiana. The damage swath extended for nearly 800 miles with a peak wind gust of 126 mph recorded in Atkins, Iowa.

The derecho raced eastward across the Midwest, causing destruction along its path on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (NWS Chicago)

That derecho resulted in at least four fatalities and more than $11 billion in damages across the Midwest.

On June 29, 2012, one of the most powerful derechos in recent memory caused substantial damage to the Washington, D.C., area. The storm produced significant wind damage along an 800-mile path from Iowa to the Delmarva Peninsula.

Other days, locations will have a severe weather risk as well

Into Wednesday night, individual thunderstorms as well as clusters of storms will stretch from the eastern parts of Montana, Wyoming and Colorado, as well as much of the Dakotas and Nebraska to portions of Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

Into Tuesday night, the risk of heavy to locally severe thunderstorms will target the heavily populated and highly traveled mid-Atlantic region. This is in the wake of powerful storms that brought high winds and torrential downpours to the region Monday.

Severe thunderstorms are in store for parts of the lower Mississippi Valley and the central Gulf Coast Wednesday.

In most cases, the greatest threats from these storms will be localized damaging wind gusts and flash flooding. Some of the storms, especially those over the Plains and Midwest, may also produce large hail. Any severe thunderstorm, when the atmospheric conditions are right, may generate a brief tornado.

By this weekend, the heat dome over the South Central states will break down and the risk of a derecho should lower. However, as weather systems continue to move along from west to east across the nation, there can still be episodes of thunderstorms, including some severe weather, in the central region.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.