Deadly severe weather outbreak spawns tornadoes, flooding, hail
By
Mary Gilbert, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Apr. 10, 2021 12:18 PM EDT
A tornado touched down near Pelahatchie, Mississippi, as alarms sounded early April 10.
The early portion of severe weather season has proved once again to be destructive across the southern United States. Severe storms fired to life on Friday afternoon and tore across the South into Saturday morning.
Towering storms erupted in portions of eastern Oklahoma, western Arkansas and northeastern Texas Friday afternoon and evening. These storms were able to produce fierce, damaging wind gusts and widespread hail. In Texas, hailstones up to 3.0 inches in diameter --larger than a baseball -- plummeted to earth. Over 200 reports of hail poured in from across the South Friday and Friday night.
Winds of up to 65 mph were reported in the southern portion of Arkansas, and nearly 32,000 customers experienced power outages as the storms kicked off, according to PowerOutage.US.
Thousands of residents across Louisiana and Mississippi also saw their power flicker out as the storms moved in later Friday evening. By Saturday morning, power outages skyrocketed to more than 115,000 customers, collectively, from Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi.
At least one fatality was reported Friday evening, reportedly amid strong winds, in Caddo Parish, Louisiana.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed with AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell that a 48-year-old man died after a tree fell onto a mobile home near Blanchard, Louisiana, outside of Shreveport. Neighbors of the victim told Wadell that the storms had been nearby, and there had been strong winds at the time.
This radar image, captured very early Saturday morning on April 10, 2021, shows strong-to-severe storms tearing across portions of the South. (AccuWeather)
Flooding rainfall also became a large issue rather quickly across parts of the South that had already been inundated with rounds of drenching rain since early last month. At one point early Saturday morning, nearly half a million people were under flash flood warnings across the southern tier of Mississippi.
Across southern Mississippi, widespread reports of 1.75 to 3.25 inches of rainfall were recorded in just a six-hour period from late Friday evening into early Saturday morning. In some of the worst flooding instances reported across the area, floodwaters could be seen submerging the bottom-third of cars.
In addition to damaging wind gusts, large hail and torrential downpours, as Friday night progressed, the threat for tornadoes increased.
On Friday evening, the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Jackson, Mississippi, confirmed at least one tornado was on the ground approximately 30 miles northeast of Jackson. Farther west and just a few hours later, a report from the Arkansas State Police detailed a funnel cloud spotted near Hope, Arkansas, in the southwestern portion of the state.
Shortly after midnight CDT, more than 3.0 million people across portions of Louisiana and Mississippi were placed under a tornado watch as feisty storms continued to explode across the area. Just two hours later, another tornado watch was issued and an additional 2.0 million people across southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle were placed on high alert for destructive storms.
While there was initially concern that Friday night's storms could develop into an intense derecho, AccuWeather forecasters say it is unlikely the designation will be reached. A derecho is a swift-moving complex of thunderstorms that produces extensive wind damage over hundreds of miles.
"Since two storm complexes ended up developing, it is unlikely such a lengthy path of damage reports will be attributed to one complex to meet the criteria for a derecho," AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff said.
Regardless of the official designation, wind damage was the norm across much of the southern U.S. through Friday night, with nearly 100 reports across the area. Tree branches and loose debris were flung through the air by strong winds, damaging cars, homes and businesses alike.
St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard told AccuWeather National Reporter Kim Leoffler one person was killed and seven others injured as a tornado came through the Palmetto, Louisiana, area overnight on Friday.
Significant storm damage left behind in St. Landry Parish after a tornado tore through the Palmetto, Louisiana, area overnight on Friday. (Image via Twitter/@kimleoffler)
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.
Significant storm damage left behind in St. Landry Parish after a tornado tore through the Palmetto, Louisiana, area overnight on Friday. (Image via Twitter/@kimleoffler)