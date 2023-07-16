Deadly flash flooding strikes Philadelphia suburbs

Moisture-packed showers and storms will continue to target the Northeast, raising flood concerns into next week.

At least four people died Saturday and four others remain missing after severe flooding unfolded in parts of the Philadelphia area, WPVI-TV reported.

The bodies of two women and one man were found in the area of Washington Crossing, located in Bucks County, about 30 minutes north of Center City Philadelphia. According to WPVI, the four missing individuals are said to be members of the same family.

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck confirmed the fatalities, according to Patch.com, which also reported that the Bucks County Coroner's Office was at the scene. The victims' identities had not been released.

Several search and rescue operations were underway earlier Saturday evening and were being conducted by multiple police departments throughout the county.



"We have been dealing with search and rescue missions," the Upper Makefield Township Police Department said on its Facebook page. "There are numerous places [in] the township that have been flooded. When we can, we will update you. Until then, keep the families in your thoughts and prayers."

The Lower Makefield Township Police Department said some major roadways in the area were impassable due to the storms. "Police are assessing damage and conditions of other roadways. Do not drive through standing water and do not go around police barricades."

More video of the massive & fatal flooding scenes in upper Makefield #BucksCounty pic.twitter.com/siPFWJbXFh — Jo Ciavaglia (@JoCiavaglia) July 16, 2023

A flash flood warning, as well as a severe thunderstorm warning, had been issued for parts of the lower Bucks County area by the National Weather Service on Saturday evening.

Washington Crossing is located in Upper Makefield Township and is home to Washington Crossing Historic Park, a site that preserves the location of where George Washington crossed the Delaware River in December 1776.

The flooding in southeastern Pennsylvania on Saturday comes days after torrential downpours and slow-moving thunderstorms produced historic and deadly flooding in other parts of the Northeast, including New York state and Vermont.

AccuWeather meteorologists say an atmospheric river could produce more life-threatening rainfall in parts of the Northeast on Sunday.

