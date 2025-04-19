Damaging thunderstorms to shift into the Ohio Valley on Monday

Severe thunderstorms shift eastward into the Ohio Valley on Monday, with the active weather pattern expected to persist almost daily this week.

In the days leading up to Easter, tornadoes ripped apart homes and hail shattered windows throughout multiple states.

After severe thunderstorms occurred across portions of the Mississippi Valley on Sunday, thunderstorms are forecast to progress eastward into the Ohio and Tennessee valleys on Monday, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Storms may remain gusty on Monday farther east

Thunderstorms will lose much of their vigor as they progress eastward from the Ohio and Tennessee valleys to near the central Gulf Coast during the early morning hours of Monday. By later in the day, storms can occasionally pulse to feisty levels and produce hail and strong wind gusts, along with sudden downpours. There can also be a brief tornado or two from far eastern Ohio to Buffalo, New York.

Central US to face more rounds of storms this week

Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms will frequent the middle of the nation during the middle and latter portion of this week.

Areas that have been inundated with rain in recent weeks may experience a renewed flood risk, while areas of the Plains states that are dealing with drought conditions will benefit from the wet pattern.

"The rounds of rain will be very welcome for drought relief across the High Plains," AccuWeather Lead Storm Warning Meteorologist Tristan Irish said.

This week's pattern will remain conducive for severe thunderstorms, particularly across the central and southern Plains.

