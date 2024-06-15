Daily bouts of severe weather to provide no rest for the storm-weary central US

A stalled pattern across the United States will put the middle of the nation at risk for rounds of severe thunderstorms, as well as flooding downpours, daily into next week.

AccuWeather’s Ali Reid recaps her thrilling and educational first storm chase, sharing detailed accounts of the severe weather she encountered, the challenges faced during the pursuit and the valuable insights gained from the experience.

A stalled pattern across the United States, featuring a building heat dome in the East and waves of cool air in the Northwest, will put the middle of the nation at risk for rounds of severe thunderstorms daily into next week. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that flash flood dangers may mount as the stormy weather repeats.

The zone from Kansas to Minnesota will be positioned in an atmospheric bottleneck of sorts, where moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will meet up with storms rolling in from the Pacific Ocean, resulting in days of downpours.

While there will be some extended periods of dry weather to enjoy, the cumulative impact of the wet weather in this area could lead to more than just temporary travel and outdoor activity disruptions, despite not every day being a complete washout. People who have outdoor plans scheduled for the next several days are encouraged to keep an eye on the sky and heed any warnings issued.

Storms to pack a punch this weekend

AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring two areas of severe weather to erupt later Saturday into Saturday night. One area will be from southwest Minnesota and southeast South Dakota down to the Texas Panhandle. The second area of concern will be from northeast Montana into northwest North Dakota and into southern Canada.

Another round of severe storms will be sparked Sunday into Sunday night as a front sags southward across the Upper Midwest and central Plains, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski.

Minneapolis is included in the zone where thunderstorms can pack a punch with large hail, high winds and downpours. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

"Storms are likely to stay north of Omaha during the men’s College World Series on Sunday afternoon, but it will be hot, dry and windy for spectators with temperatures approaching 100 degrees Fahrenheit," Pydynowski said.

On Sunday night, as thunderstorms gather into a band of heavy rain, flooding could occur on secondary roads and croplands across parts of South Dakota, northern Nebraska and southern Minnesota.

New week to usher in more severe weather chances

There will be no rest for the weary as the same areas under storm risks this weekend will face more rounds of potentially damaging thunderstorms next week.

Monday and Tuesday's risk zone will feature a similar corridor from Nebraska through Minnesota and into southwestern Ontario. By Tuesday night, potent thunderstorms can develop farther south as well, into part of Kansas and perhaps the Texas Panhandle. Flash flooding may be the greatest concern after dark as storms lose their wind potency but drench the same areas in heavy rainfall.

"Those traveling on interstates 29, 35, 90 and 94 will want to have alerts enabled on their AccuWeather app as these storms and downpours could threaten travel plans," Pydynowski said.

Secondary roadways may be blocked by debris in the form of fallen trees and downed powerlines. Hail and isolated tornadoes will be among the severe weather hazards possible early next week, in addition to damaging wind gusts.

Flash flood risk to mount as storms repeat over North Central states

AccuWeather's expert long-range team expects the bottlenecked pattern to remain in place into the last full week of June, resulting in additional rounds of severe weather and downpours across the northern tier of the nation's midsection.

Each round of thunderstorms could unload 1-3 inches of rain, with locally higher amounts possible where thunderstorms sit for an extended time or move over the same general area in a phenomenon known to meteorologists as "training" thunderstorms. Through the upcoming week, some locations that get hit more than once could receive over half a foot of rain.

AccuWeather expects the flash flood risk to be highest by the latter part of next week and next weekend, due to the cumulative effect of the days of rain leading up to that time frame.

Experts urge motorists to be vigilant for and avoid areas of high water. Flooded roadways are particularly difficult to see at night.

Additional reporting by AccuWeather meteorology intern Peyton Simmers.

