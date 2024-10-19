Clash of seasons: Warmth and thunderstorms in the Plains, snow in the mountains

Copied

While it is only the middle of the fall season and many locations still have leaves on the trees, snow made a visit to portions of the Rockies as early as Friday night. In fact, the first snow of the season made it as far south as Arizona. Flagstaff, Arizona, recorded a few inches of snow from Friday night into Saturday morning. AccuWeather meteorologists are monitoring the precipitation as it moves into the Rockies. By the time it reaches the Plains, the concern for snow will be replaced by thunderstorms.

Due to this storm being removed from the main flow of the jet stream, it will be a slow-mover through the remainder of the weekend. As it slowly drifts northeastward, snow will expand into Utah and Colorado. At the highest elevations in southwestern Colorado, AccuWeather meteorologists say that more than a foot of snow can accumulate.

Outside of the mountains, showers will be widespread in the lower elevations in Utah, Colorado and the northern portions of Arizona and Utah. Farther to the east, drenching thunderstorms with a risk of flooding will affect southeastern Colorado, northeastern New Mexico and far western parts of Kansas and the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles. Some of those storms could be locally severe with gusty winds and hail. Even an isolated tornado is not out of the question.

The storm will still affect the area on Sunday, although precipitation will begin to taper off in Arizona. Thunderstorms will mainly be limited to far eastern New Mexico and far western Texas. Just like on Saturday, some of those storms could be strong with gusty winds.

Heading into Monday, the storm will begin to gain speed as it rejoins the main flow of the jet stream. This will place the storm in western Kansas. With this placement, all precipitation will come to an end in Utah, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico. However, thunderstorms will become more widespread in central Kansas, western Oklahoma and northwestern Texas. There will also be another concern.

"Due to limited moisture flowing out of the Gulf of Mexico, any thunderstorm could feature limited rainfall, heightening the risk for dry lightning strikes capable of producing wildfires," warned AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

In locations that miss out on the rain early next week, the next opportunity may not arrive for a while.

"So far this October, Amarillo, Texas; Wichita, Kansas; and Oklahoma City have yet to record any measurable rainfall," said Buckingham. "If no rain falls over these cities Monday or Monday night, it may be another week or more before rain chances return."

Other cities in the region have also been very dry, some for the past two months.

Even farther to the north, precipitation is not expected. With a southwesterly flow around an area of high pressure, residents and visitors to the northern Plains, Upper Midwest and Great Lakes will need to double check the calendar. Warmth will surge northward and temperatures will be more representative of August or early September. With a breeze, warmth and dryness, there will also be an increasing concern for wildfires.

By the middle of next week, a cold front will bring an end to the warmth. Unfortunately, very little rain will fall with this front. Even in locations that do receive a few showers, it will not be nearly enough to alleviate the growing drought.

Any cooldown is likely to be brief, with temperatures above the historical average will be likely to quickly return by the end of next week.