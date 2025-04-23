Central U.S. braces for back-to-back days of severe thunderstorms

A multi-day severe weather pattern will bring rounds of thunderstorms, hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding across the central U.S. this week into next.

Severe thunderstorms will be on the prowl over portions of the central United States nearly every day through at least Tuesday of next week, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. The Great Plains will bear the brunt of the stormy wrath.

A series of storm systems will roll out of the Rockies and track across the central U.S., tapping into rich Gulf moisture along the way—fueling rounds of thunderstorms as the week unfolds.

Outdoor recreation, construction and farming activities could be frequently disrupted, especially later in the day and during the evening hours, over parts of the Plains just about every day through Tuesday.

The storms will reset in many of the same areas each day. This means they will erupt in the afternoon, diminish late at night then erupt again in the heat of the next afternoon. In rare cases, storms can survive the night and linger into the first thing the next morning.

Large hail threat looms Wednesday as storms intensify

During Wednesday afternoon, thunderstorms will bubble up along the U.S. Route 385 corridor of the High Plains from West Texas to part of western Nebraska. The storms will continue to flourish and drift eastward across the U.S Route 83 and 183 corridors during the evening and overnight hours.

The storms will be capable of producing hail to the size of golf balls and baseballs, powerful wind gusts of 60-70 mph with an AccuWeather StormMax™ of 80 mph and a few tornadoes.

Hail, high winds, and tornadoes expected Thursday

Storms from late Thursday to late Thursday night may erupt, occur and behave in a nearly carbon copy manner of Wednesday. Storms again will blossom late in the day along U.S. Route 385 from West Texas to eastern Colorado and then progress eastward Thursday night along the U.S. Route 83 and 183 zones of the southern and central Plains.

Once again, damaging hail, powerful wind gusts and a few tornadoes are anticipated in some of the storms. Where the storms occur in the same locations as the day or night before, the risk of localized flash flooding will be greater.

Friday storms shift east; heavy rain, isolated severe thunderstorms

Widespread severe thunderstorms are likely to take a bit of a break from the High Plains on Friday as a somewhat stronger disturbance pushes across the Midwest. This will pull some dry air in across the central Plains, but focus Gulf moisture from the lower southern Plains to the middle Mississippi and Ohio valleys to the Great Lakes region.

Because of the vast amount of cloud cover anticipated in this zone, the intensity of most thunderstorms is likely to be below severe levels. However, some thunderstorms could still bring flooding downpours, gusty winds and hail. A few isolated severe thunderstorms can still develop in this vast area.

Plains storms resume this weekend

Following possible severe thunderstorms Friday night over parts of Oklahoma and northeastern Texas, the risk of violent weather shifts back to the west on Saturday afternoon.

Areas from west-central and northwestern Texas to western Oklahoma may be the prime zones for a complex of severe thunderstorms from Saturday to Saturday night. If storms remain more scattered, parts of western Kansas and eastern Colorado could also see activity.

The storms on Saturday will pack damaging hail and high winds, along with the potential for flash flooding.

On Sunday, the risk of severe weather is likely to jump hundreds of miles farther to the north.

Storms are expected to fire up across the Dakotas, eastern Wyoming, Nebraska and Minnesota bringing threats of hail, high wind gusts and flash flooding.

Severe storms to push eastward early next week

As a stronger storm system pushes east of the Rockies early next week, the potential for a multiple-day outbreak of severe weather will increase over the Central states.

The storms are likely to organize along an advancing cold front from the eastern part of the Dakotas, Minnesota and western Wisconsin to west-central Texas on Monday.

All modes of severe weather--hail, high winds and a few tornadoes--are possible from Monday to Tuesday as the front advances eastward from the Plains to the Great Lakes and the Ohio and Mississippi valleys.

There is the potential for severe thunderstorms to extend to parts of the Northeast and the lower portion of the Mississippi Valley next Wednesday.

