California wildfires burn acreage larger than New Jersey
Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Aug. 21, 2020 1:41 PM
On Aug. 20, Bill Wadell was reporting in San Joaquin County, California, as wind blew smoke from the SCU Lightning Complex Fire into the sky, turning it orange.
Day by day, the death toll and acreage total climb as fire officials deliver the grim news. A trio of fire complexes have combined to burn nearly a half million acres of California and the complexity of the situation has only been fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Friday, at least five fatalities have been confirmed due to the devastating LNU Lightning Complex Fire, which has now scorched over 219,000 acres of Northern California land.
Farther south, other lightning complex fires have burned hundreds of thousands of acres while sending nearly hundreds of thousands of residents scrambling, including some initially resistant residents.
"In total, these fires have now burned over 771,000 acres," CalFire Assistant Deputy Director Daniel Berlant said in an update on the statewide wildfires on Friday. "Just to put it into perspective, that's roughly the size of the state of Rhode Island."
Thomas Henney, left, and Charles Chavira watch a plume spread over Healdsburg, Calif., as the LNU Lightning Complex fires burn, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Fire crews across the region scrambled to contain dozens of wildfires sparked by lightning strikes. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Throughout the state, the majority of the fires were ignited by a “historic lightning siege,” according to Jeremy Rahn, a spokesperson for CalFire.
As if the infernos weren’t enough of a problem, firefighting crews are historically undermanned this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spanning across five countries and having destroyed nearly 500 structures as of Friday morning, local time, the LNU Lightning Complex Fire is expected to continue to continue growing rapidly, according to Cal Fire.
“Significant fire growth is expected throughout the rest of the operational period,” the organization said in its Friday morning update. “Extreme fire behavior with short and longe range spotting are continuing to challenge firefighting efforts.”
Each wildfire fatality in the state has come in connection with the LNU Complex, four of which occurred on Thursday. Three of the Thursday victims were found together in a destroyed home in Napa Valley while another died in Solano County. Another fatality came from a PG&E employee who was found unconscious in his car on Thursday. On Wednesday, a helicopter pilot died from fatal injuries sustained in an accident while fighting the fires.
Photos from in Solano County capture the widespread devastation and complete ruin left in the wake of deadly wildfires. (AccuWeather/Bill Wadell)
According to the Associated Press, it wasn’t immediately clear whether the Solano and Napa County death toll included the PG&E worker fatality in official tallies.
A fire burning in Napa County and Lake County, known as the Hennessey Fire, has burned 194,942 acres and is at 7% containment. In Sonoma County, the Walbridge Fire has burned 21,125 acres and the Meyers Fire has burned another 3,000 acres, both of which are at 0% containment.
For many residents, evacuations became dire and immediate due to rapid growth. In Vacaville, AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Waddell spoke with residents of the smoke-choked town.
“It’s awful and you can still see the air quality,” Jennifer Jones-Prothro told Wadell. “So many people are losing their homes. It’s devastating.”
Over 600 structures have either been destroyed or damaged from the lightning complex fire with another 30,500 structures threatened. The dreadful air quality was emphasized by satellite images showing the smoke traveling hundreds of miles into the Pacific Ocean and registering at levels recognized as “very unhealthy” and “hazardous” in the central and northern parts of the state.
Smoke from the Californian wildfires drifted over the Pacific Ocean this week and was shown via satellite images. (Satellite image ©2020 Maxar Technologies)
The SCU Lightning Complex fires may have claimed less acreage individually across the 20 separate blazes than their northern counterparts, but in totality have gobbled over 230,000 acres across the counties of Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus.
Air quality concerns have also been rampant in the southern half of the state.
In San Joaquin Valley, an air quality alert was raised by officials. According to ABC30, a reading of particulate matter from the city of Merced showed air quality levels hitting Level 5 on Wednesday, meaning residents should avoid all outdoor activity.
Meanwhile, the CZU Lightning Complex fires have burned nearly 50,000 acres and destroyed 50 structures while firefighters have been unable to gain any containment. Burning in Santa Cruz and southern San Mateo County, the fires have forced the evacuation of more than 48,000 people.
Peter Koleckar reacts after seeing multiple home burned in his neighborhood after the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire passed through on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Bonny Doon, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Early Friday morning, firefighting crews had to make frantic rescues of numerous residents in the San Mateo area who refused to evacuate.
“I know they’re trying to do the right thing for their property and their neighbors, but in the long run it’s created a bigger problem for the first responders,” Chief Mark Brunton said, according to The Mercury News. “Because of that, it took our firefighters away from the firefight to rescue them and put first responders and firefighters or law enforcement brothers and sisters into danger to rescue them out of that situation.”
“Firefighters are making progress, however it’s the weather conditions that really are not working in our favor,” Berlant stated in the update.
AccuWeather meteorologists aren't forecasting for conditions to grow any more favorably for firefighters in the short-term. According to AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson, the high temperatures likely won't budge in the coming days.
"This general pattern in the Southwest is likely to continue through at least the middle of next week and possibly beyond," Adamson said. "That could lead to continued stress on power grids due to the heat, and it will be difficult for firefighters to gain the upper hand on blazes. In addition, new fires are likely as well."
The extreme heat had been a contributing factor to the difficulty in containing the fires over since the past weekend.
"It was those triple digit temperatures that made it so difficult over the weekend in the beginning part of the week to battle these fires," Berlant said. "That combined with the winds and dry conditions.”
Berlant noted, however, that the most concerning factor going forward was the potential for more dry lightning during the beginning of next week, setting fire personnel "on high alert."
Lightning from daily thunderstorms, expected to bring little in terms of needed rainfall, could even spark additional fires into the weekend.
California wildfires burn acreage larger than New Jersey
Lightning fires ravage Northern California
Central and Southern California haven't been left unscathed
Conditions going forward
