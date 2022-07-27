Broad zone of US faces risk of dangerous flash flooding

AccuWeather forecasters warn that even as areas like St. Louis dry out following catastrophic flooding, excessive rounds of rain will threaten similar dangers across a lengthy stretch of the country.

After serious flooding struck St. Louis on Tuesday, AccuWeather meteorologists say the potential exists for more dangerous flooding to occur in the central U.S.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that unrelenting rounds of excessive rainfall will threaten lives and property across a large swath of the United States from Colorado to North Carolina into this weekend.

Not only will a persistent weather setup continue the risk of flash flooding in urban areas and along small streams, but it will also lead to significant rises in water levels of secondary rivers in the region. The potential will exist for minor flooding in unprotected areas. In some cases, flash flooding can occur at night and add to the dangers.

Downpours and thunderstorms will continue to parade from central Missouri to West Virginia and portions of Virginia into Thursday evening, including the St. Louis area.

The Gateway to the West was slammed with an all-time record 24-hour rainfall of 9.04 inches that has less than 1 chance in 1,000 to occur per year, according to the National Weather Service. The deluge triggered widespread flooding on Tuesday morning. Up to a foot of rain fell northwest of St. Louis, and one person died in the flooding event. Hundreds of water rescues took place as scores of vehicles were submerged in rapidly rising water.

Prior to the deluge, soil moisture conditions around the St. Louis metro area ranged from average to abnormally dry — a fact that AccuWeather meteorologists point to in terms of demonstrating that flash flooding can occur regardless of prior drought or wet conditions, when rain falls quickly enough.

Pockets of torrential rain capable of triggering flash flooding will remain a risk in St. Louis and could threaten other cities in the area, including Louisville, Kentucky, Cincinnati, and Charleston, West Virginia, into Thursday evening.

Rain that has already fallen and downpours expected through Thursday evening will combine to create rain totals of 2-4 inches across a broad zone. Local amounts upward of 8, 10 and perhaps even 24 inches can occur along the same zone, leading to life-threatening conditions.

As dry air pushes eastward later this week across parts of the Midwest, the corridor of heavy rain will be shunted southward and is likely to stall this weekend.

"Exactly where that corridor of moisture stalls will determine which areas from Colorado to Tennessee and North Carolina are likely to be hit the hardest with torrential rain and corresponding flash flood potential," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dan Pydynowski said. At the same time, the risk of flash flooding is likely to continue in portions of Kentucky, West Virginia and southern Virginia.

The excessive rainfall, with amounts of around a foot, that targeted Missouri to southern Illinois occurred along a narrow band that was only a dozen miles wide. Downpours occurred on either side of the zone, but flooding in these fringe areas was more isolated and less extreme in nature.

Similarly narrow bands of intense rainfall and flooding are likely to occur over portions of the southern Plains, Ozark Mountains, the Tennessee Valley and the southern Appalachians from Thursday night to Sunday, forecasters say. Mountainous terrain can exacerbate the flash flood threat.

From Thursday night through Sunday, a long, broad zone of 2- to 4-inch rainfall is forecast from Colorado to eastern Tennessee, western Virginia and southern West Virginia with a zone of 4-8 inches of rain most likely from southern Kansas to southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. Locally higher amounts can occur with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches.

Not all areas will be hit with flooding through this weekend, but some communities could be hit with intense rainfall and the potential for a disaster. Some cities with a higher risk for flash flooding include Dodge City, Kansas; Branson, Missouri; and Nashville, Tennessee.

It is possible that some locations may have more than one round of torrential rain and flooding over several days.

As the corridor of downpours sags southward, it is likely to offer some temporary relief from the heat and drought over portions of the south-central U.S.

Tulsa, Oklahoma, may have its coolest day since early June if temperatures fail to climb into the mid-80s on Saturday courtesy of clouds, showers and thunderstorms. The city has had 21 days with highs at or above 100 degrees this summer through July 26. The normal high for late July is in the mid-90s. Rainfall since June 10 has been skimpy with only 1.84 inches falling, compared to an average of 6.34 inches through July 26.

At this time, thunderstorms are unlikely to reach far enough to the south to break the string of dry days in Dallas. Should measurable rain avoid the city into early next week, it would move into number two on the list of consecutive days of dryness, surpassing 58 days set in 1950 and 1934. It is possible that enough cloud cover drifts into the region to keep temperatures from hitting 100 degrees on at least one day this weekend. Dallas has hit 100 or higher on 22 days this July, including 11 days in a row through July 26.

Drenching rainfall will reach parts of extreme and exceptional drought areas in western Kansas, eastern Colorado, Oklahoma, southern Missouri and northern Arkansas.

Looking ahead, heat and dryness will bounce back in a strong fashion next week from Nebraska and Iowa to Kansas and Missouri into Illinois, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

