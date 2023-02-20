Brazilian cities cancel Carnival festivities following deadly flooding, landslides

The mayor of one of the hardest hit cities described ongoing rescue efforts as a “chaotic situation” as hundreds of first responders continued to search the area following disastrous flooding.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Heavy rainfall in the Brazilian state of Sao Paulo caused flooding and landslides that led to at least 36 fatalities on Feb. 19. This aerial video shows the extent of the floods and the remnants of landslides.

Torrential rain pounded southern Brazil over the weekend, triggering landslides and deadly flooding while also forcing a number of cities to cancel Carnival festivities.

Heavy rainfall targeted the Brazilian state of São Paulo, killing at least three dozen people, local authorities told The Associated Press. As of Sunday, hundreds of people were estimated to be displaced from their homes because of the flooding.

The city of São Paulo, the largest in the country and home to more than 12 million, avoided the most extreme flooding, but coastal cities to the east of São Paulo, situated along an area called the North Coast, were not as fortunate.

The image provided by the Sao Paulo government shows down vehicles from a crumbling area along the beach of Sao Sebastiao, east of Sao Paulo, Brazil, after a heavy storm hit the area on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023. (Photo/AP)

AccuWeather meteorologists confirmed that at least 10 inches (250 mm) of rain fell over eastern portions of the state Saturday and Sunday, with locally higher amounts to around 20 inches (500 mm).

The São Paulo government confirmed that the city of São Sebastião was the hardest hit community, possibly recording more than 23.6 inches (600 mm) in just 24-hour's time. Such a rain amount would be one of the highest single-day rainfall totals in the country's recorded history.

Brazil's President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, flew into the resort region Monday to get a glimpse at what had become a disaster zone, AFP reported.

Thirty-five of the reported 36 fatalities from the flooding occurred in São Sebastião, while a 7-year-old girl was killed in the neighboring city of Ubatuba.

The mayor of São Sebastião, Felipe Augusto, described the ongoing rescue efforts as a "chaotic situation," telling the AP that at least 50 homes collapsed in the city and dozens of people were still missing.

Augusto said that rescue crews were branching out to more remote areas, but they had been unable to reach all the communities impacted by the flooding since the landslides had cut off road access to them.

Around 500 rescue workers, soldiers and police are coordinating the immense rescue operation. Helicopters, heavy machinery and planes have been deployed, the state government said, according to AFP. At least 14 injured people were rescued.

The government declared a 180-day-long state of emergency for six cities along the North Coast, and impacted cities were forced to cancel Carnival events. Carnival is a festival that takes place in many Roman Catholic countries in the days prior to the start of the Lenten season.

🚨AGORA: Equipe do DER auxilia pessoas ilhadas no km 174+500 da SP-055 (Rodovia Dr. Manuel Hyppólito Rego), nesta segunda-feira (20), às 9h26. #EmergenciaLitoralNorte pic.twitter.com/Wi4BQ6kb0L — Governo de S. Paulo (@governosp) February 20, 2023

In addition to torrential rain, the storm also brought gusty winds and large waves. Operations at the nearby port of Santos were interrupted amid wind gusts in excess of 34 mph (55 km/h) and waves over 3 feet (1 meter) high Saturday.

As rescue efforts continue across the North Coast, more wet weather is expected to impact the region this week.

"Showers and thunderstorms are likely across the area through the end of the week, with the best chance for heavier rains in the afternoon and evening," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist and Lead International Forecaster Jason Nicholls.

"Additional rainfall is likely to slow any recovery efforts and could also result in additional flooding problems," Nicholls added.

