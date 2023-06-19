At least 1 dead, 25 injured following tornado in Louin, Mississippi

As the sun rose Monday morning, the extent of damage could be seen more clearly after a tornado ripped through a small, central Mississippi town late Sunday night.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Late in the evening on June 18, a tornado ripped through Louin, Mississippi, causing damage to structures, injuring 20 and killing at least one.

At least one fatality and more than two dozen injuries have been reported after a confirmed tornado caused catastrophic damage in the small, central Mississippi town of Louin.

Located about 55 miles southeast of Jackson, Mississippi, Louin is a small town made up of 275 people. At least one person died, according to Becky Collins, the vice president of marketing and community relations at South Central Regional Medical Center, which is roughly a 45-minute drive from Louin.

The National Weather Service (NWS) office in Jackson said that at least 25 people were injured by the twister.

Additionally, the NWS gave the tornado a preliminary rating of EF3, with estimated peak wind speeds of 150 mph. A complete damage assessment will be released later this week, the NWS confirmed.

Tornado damage in Louin, Mississippi

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said emergency crews are still conducting searches as many areas are impossible to get to by vehicle due to downed power lines.

“Please pray for those affected and for our team members out helping their communities and their fellow Mississippians,” Reeves wrote in a Tweet.

Storm Chaser Brandon Clement was one of the first to reach the scene of the damage. Clement shared videos of first responders and volunteers working together to rescue people from the rubble.

“First responders and volunteers did amazing rescuing people,” Clement wrote in a Twitter post. “At one point, they ran out of ambulances and started using a Humvee to transport injured to the hospital.”

A drone video shows the damage left behind after a tornado ripped through in Louin, Mississippi. (Storm Chaser Brandon Clement)

As the sun rose on Monday, the full extent of the damage could be seen. In a drone video shared by Clement, several homes were missing roofs, trees were ripped apart and knocked over and debris was strewn about.

"Our community took a direct hit from a destructive storm [Sunday] night," the Louin Volunteer Fire Department wrote on Facebook. "There are a lot of families out there that could use some prayers."

In addition to the homes that were damaged in Louin, a chicken farm also sustained substantial impacts. Video from Clement showed hundreds of chickens in rows where their homes once stood. Feed silos were knocked over and trees surrounding the property were snapped in half.

As a rotating thunderstorm approached the town of Louin, the NWS issued a tornado warning for the storm at 11:16 p.m. CDT on Sunday. Roughly 15 minutes later, the NWS confirmed the tornado was on the ground and urged residents to seek shelter.

As of 7:50 a.m. CDT Monday, 49,000 customers were without power in Central Mississippi, according to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

At least five other tornadoes were reported in Mississippi on Sunday, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Hail and damaging wind gusts were also reported.

Prior to the Louin tornado late Sunday night, the same supercell produced another twister in Florence, which is located 50 miles west of Louin.

Florence resident Terrell Owens told Clement that he had just gotten back from Alabama.

“Started getting the alarm stuff on the cellphones,” said Owens. “Two to three minutes after that, man, and it just got wicked. We just had to run for cover. It was scary. Me and my family ran to the pantry and it just happened so fast.”

Owens said that he didn’t realize how much damage the tornado had caused until he walked outside and saw it for himself. He told Clement that he was glad that no one was killed by the twister in Florence on Sunday night.

