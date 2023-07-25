AccuWeather forecasters raise threat level for severe weather around Great Lakes region

Rounds of gusty thunderstorms are expected to ride the edge of a 'heat dome' through midweek across the central U.S., and AccuWeather forecasters say some could turn severe and impact travel.

Rounds of severe weather will target the Midwest and Northeast through midweek. The main threats will include intense downpours, hail, damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

Severe thunderstorms, including some that pose a significant risk to lives and property, will slice through parts of the central United States into the middle of the week along the edge of a tremendous dome of heat, according to AccuWeather forecasters.

The storms, which erupted on Tuesday night in the central and northern Plains and will move into and across the Midwest and Great Lakes region Wednesday, can pack torrential downpours, damaging wind gusts, hail and even isolated tornadoes.

The thunderstorms will feed off the heat in many areas and travel along a corridor where the warmth interfaces with cooler air trying to move south from Canada. Some of the storms could survive across multiple states for hundreds of miles as they form and move to the east-southeast through midweek.

Storm threat to progress quickly across Great Lakes region Wednesday

Some thunderstorms that formed and wreaked havoc in the Plains Tuesday will survive through Wednesday as they move across the Midwest and toward the Great Lakes, according to AccuWeather forecasters. New and even more vigorous storms will erupt on Wednesday in part of the Great Lakes region.

The area where there's at least 'some' risk for severe thunderstorms into Wednesday night extends across at least six states from eastern Iowa and Illinois to Ohio and Michigan.

Earlier this week, AccuWeather meteorologists imposed a moderate risk for severe thunderstorms smack in the middle of the threat zone. On Wednesday morning, forecasters added a high risk area based on the likelihood of thunderstorms packing powerful wind gusts that can knock down trees, trigger regional power outages and cause significant property damage for a large portion of southern Michigan.

"The highest risk area for midweek extends across central and southern lower Michigan, where most of the atmospheric energy is expected to be," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Haley Taylor. "This energy could translate into storms with damaging wind gusts, hail and even a tornado or two."

Detroit is included in that higher risk zone where thunderstorms will interrupt amidst very warm and humid days with temperatures well into the 80s and even near 90. Residents in Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis and Milwaukee will also be at risk of severe storms.

Travelers on portions of interstates 55, 70, 75, 80 and 90 will have to slow down when encountering heavy thunderstorms since driving could become dangerous for a time, forecasters say.

The storms may evolve into a long-lasting, high-powered thunderstorm complex known as a derecho. Within a derecho, conditions similar to a hurricane are possible. The official designation for a derecho is wind damage that extends for more than 240 miles and includes wind gusts of at least 58 mph or greater. A derecho typically tracks across a region at a rapid pace, posing a higher risk to residents who may have little time to prepare or take shelter.

The severe weather threat will not wane as storms track farther east into Thursday. Parts of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast, where severe weather is expected Tuesday, will again see a risk later this week.

More storms possible later this week

The "train" of thunderstorms will roll on later this week, as additional rounds of storms that are expected to develop in the time frame from Thursday to Saturday could again turn severe, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

These storms, this time in association with a strong cold front dropping south from Canada, will first impact parts of the Plains and Midwest Thursday from Colorado to Wisconsin before again venturing through the Midwest, Great Lakes and even parts of the Northeast heading into next weekend.

Behind the thunderstorms and cold front, a much more refreshing air mass will bring some heat relief to millions across the northern U.S. into next week.

"Parts of the northern Plains, Midwest and Northeast should experience much more comfortable conditions by next week," said Taylor. "The cold front bringing this relief from the heat will also push moisture farther south, ending the threat for storms for several days."

