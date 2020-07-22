Weather News
New tropical depression forms as Atlantic basin springs back to life
Tropical Depression 7 is still far out over the ocean, but forecasters are also monitoring another brewing system that's closer to the U.S. -- and both could be record-breakers if they continue strengthening.
Daily coronavirus briefing: Heat wave complicating COVID-19 efforts
One Texas county is threatening criminal prosecution if quarantine orders aren't followed. Plus, the nation's top infectious disease expert will help kick off the MLB season.
Double whammy from triple-digit temperatures, triple-digit days without rain hit Phoenix
The last day since Phoenix saw a measurable amount of rain was well beyond three months ago -- and, since then, temperatures have skyrocketed into the triple digits with little sign of significant relief.
AccuWeather Summer Camp: Are hurricanes and typhoons the same thing?
If you see footage of a devastating typhoon, it may not look too different from that of a major hurricane that has hit the United States or Caribbean islands – so what’s the difference between the two?
7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 22, 2020 4:17 AM
An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 has occurred in Alaska.
Following this earthquake, a tsunami warning was issued for portions of the Alaska coast.
However, a tsunami was not a threat in Hawaii or along the remainder of the West coast of the United States.
A short time later, a second earthquake was felt in Kodiak, Alaska. The magnitude of this second earthquake was not immediately known, but more earthquakes and aftershocks will be possible throughout Thursday morning given the strength of the initial quake.
So far, there have been no reports of damage or injuries.Report a Typo