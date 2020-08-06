Weather News
By Chaffin Mitchell, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Aug. 5, 2020 8:55 PM
Two men who survived Hurricane Isaias' 85-mph winds were killed as they were trying to clean up the destruction the storm left behind in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Isaias caused a path of downed trees and limbs, in which homeowner Ralph Thomas Wallace, 77, and his 42-year-old friend were cutting when they were struck by lightning.
The lightning strike also caused damage to the house next door on Bradley Overlook Road when a small attic fire broke out, though no one in the house was injured, Port City Daily said.
The two men were both pronounced dead at the scene mid-morning on Wednesday.
Hurricane Isaias made landfall near Wilmington, in southern Brunswick County late Monday night. The area endured heavy rains, a flooding storm surge, widespread power outages and deadly tornadoes.
