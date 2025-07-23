Woman mauled by brown bear on Alaska trail

(Photo credit: The Anchorage Fire Dept.)

A woman was rescued Tuesday after she was mauled by a brown bear while hiking on a popular trail in Alaska, officials said.

The woman, who was not identified, called 911 shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday to report that she'd been attacked by a bear about two miles into the Basher Trail in the Chugach Mountains in south-central Alaska, near Anchorage, and could no longer walk due to her injuries.

The Anchorage Fire Department responded to the scene along with Anchorage Police, Alaska State Troopers and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. The fire department advised hikers and motorists to avoid the trails around the Stuckagain Heights area while the rescue operation was underway.

After rescuers deployed drones to locate the woman, state troopers used a helicopter to evacuate her to a hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening, officials said.

(Photo credit: The Anchorage Fire Dept.)

The woman told rescuers that the bear ran off after the attack, but she didn't see in which direction it went. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game blocked off the area and launched a search for the bear, but had not located it as of early Wednesday.

Officials are advising hikers to leave their planned routes and return times with a friend or family member when they head out.

"Information regarding your planned route can be invaluable as we try to locate you in case of an emergency," the fire department said. "To be extra prepared, leave a copy of your trip plan underneath your windshield wiper!"

Reporting by TMX