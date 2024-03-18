DC cherry blossoms peaked so early and the famous festival hasn't even started

The cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C. have already bloomed, the second-earliest date on record, and before the official festival has begun.

Copied

With spring nearing, New York City residents were treated to a cherry blossom bloom on March 17, along the river path on Roosevelt Island.

The blossoms on the famous cherry trees on the Washington, D.C., Tidal Basin have peaked, and the region's annual festival hasn't even started. The peak bloom took place Sunday, March 17, according to the National Cherry Blossom Festival, which doesn't open until Wednesday. This is the earliest peak bloom since 2000, the second-earliest on record, and nearly a week ahead of initial estimates.

Visitors walk along the Tidal Basin beneath cherry blossoms, which enter their peak bloom this week in Washington, Monday, March 18, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

In the last 30 years, rising temperatures across the globe have shifted the peak bloom date back from April 6 to April 1 in Washington, according to ClimateCentral.

By the end of the century, peak bloom could happen during the first week of March.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Despite record warmth overall this winter, Washington, D.C., is in the midst of winter's revenge this week. Morning temperatures will be close to the freezing mark, 32 F, for several days this week, with high temperatures in the 50s and even chillier AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures.

People heading to the nation's capital to view the blooms in the upcoming week will need long sleeves and a jacket. Those who mind the chill may even need a warm cap and gloves in the mornings. It will sometimes be a little brisk, especially during the first half of the week.

A visitor takes a photo of cherry blossoms, which enter their peak bloom this week along the Tidal Basin in Washington, Monday, March 18, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Fortunately, the cold won't hurt the cherry blossoms, which are resistant to temperatures down into the 20s F.

"Even though temperatures will dip close to freezing several mornings this week, it is unlikely to get cold enough long enough to adversely affect the blossoms," AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson said.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.