Get organized with these six handy storage solutions
By
Staff, AccuWeather
Published Jan. 29, 2021 9:04 AM EST
Spring cleaning and organizing has a way of sneaking up on you, especially with most of us spending a lot more time at home than ever before.
There's been a growing movement in Western culture to cut down on excessive amounts of stuff around the house. In South-East Asia, where people live in small, studio-sized apartments, many have found efficient ways to smartly organize their belongings, everything from clothes to old memorabilia.
This movement made its way to the West a few years ago and has been adopted by millions of people. Not only is it more aesthetically pleasing to have a home with less clutter, and gives the space to be more creative with the art decor in your home, but it's also more affordable and sustainable.
Marie Kondo became an internet sensation after her blog, book, and Netflix TV show were watched by millions worldwide. Her goal is to help more people live a life that sparks joy, and she does this simply by removing items that weigh her down or no longer serve a purpose. Her famous folding technique has been adapted into many lives. It makes your closet much more spacious and more accessible to easily finding what clothes you'll wear that day.
With spring just around the corner, now is the ultimate time to filter through what sparks your joy so you can go into the new season feeling like a load has just been lifted. While you're at it, Marie Kondo has launched a collaboration with The Container Store, with loads of storage solutions made from fully sustainable and renewable materials.
Marie Kondo said, "I'm so excited to introduce my collaboration with The Container Store! These organizing essentials are versatile, sustainable and will spark joy in your space for years to come."
We've gathered the top storage solutions we believe can make your home much more organized.
Marie Kondo Shoji 2-Section Bamboo Hamper
$149.99
This Shoji 2-Section Hamper is made from sustainable bamboo. The latticework designed front takes direct inspiration from traditional Japanese shoji screens. It's made with a solid structure, with a fully covered lid and coated canvas on the inside, your clothes will be out of sight, and the dust - out of mind. Simply wipe the canvas clean now and again.
Marie Kondo Bamboo Drawer Dividers Set of 2
$24.99/pkg - $34.99/pkg
If you've aced your Marie Kondo folding technique or have removed all the clutter that no longer sparks joy, the next step is organization. This draw divider allows you to separate your belongings, whether it's stationery or your underwear, from your socks. Simply install this divider between them and adjust it to the correct length. It's made from sustainable bamboo, and it's designed to fit most standard drawers.
Marie Kondo Stacking Slatted Wood Shoe Shelf
$39.99/ea.
Store your most-used shoes on this aesthetically-pleasing Slatted Wood shoe rack, and if you own too many shoes for one shelf, buy another and stack it on top!
This is a great way to tidy up all the shoes piling up in your entranceway, which is the first thing your guests see when they visit. You can stack up to three shelves on top of one another, and each shelf holds up to four pairs of shoes. It's made from sustainable pine wood.
Marie Kondo Ori Rattan Honey Natural Curved Cubes
$39.99/ea. - $49.99/ea.
This hand-woven Japanese inspired basket has been created using ancient artisan techniques. This technique is called "ori" and means that the baskets can withstand wear and tear, and carry whatever you need. It looks great on display as a blanket holder by your fireplace or as a storage basket to park on your cubed shelf to hide away your bits and pieces. They're made of natural and renewable rattan.
Marie Kondo Shoji Bamboo Pantry Bins
$29.99/ea. - $34.99/ea.
Available in two sizes, these handmade bamboo bins are the perfect tool to organize your pantry cupboard. In a similar fashion to the hamper, these pantry bins also take inspiration from the traditional Japanese room dividers. Not only does it make your pantry organized, but when you're cooking, you can slide it off your shelf and keep it on your counter for easy access, instead of making several trips.
Marie Kondo Wide In-Drawer Spice Organizer
$39.99/ea.
Store up to 27 spices in this easy-viewing and quick access spice organizer that slides perfectly into your drawer. They're designed to fit in the Marie Kondo Ceramic Spice Jars or Marie Kondo Glass Spice Bottles, which give a clean look and match the bamboo material wonderfully. There's even an additional compartment located towards the back that can accommodate smaller bottles or packets you may want to keep hold of.
