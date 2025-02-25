Search continues for missing fisherman pulled overboard by shark near Australia

Volunteers from Marine Rescue Port Stephens are assisting in the search of a fisherman who went overboard when he was dragged by a shark that became entangled in fishing gear. (Photo credit: Marine Rescue Portt Stephens.)

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- A missing fisherman in Australia was dragged from a boat by a mako shark entangled in fishing gear, officials in New South Wales said.

Authorities on Monday continued searching for Paul Barning, a member of the New South Wales Game Fishing Association competing in a tournament about 34 miles off the coast of Newcastle near Port Stephens.

The search on Tuesday will be expanded to waters south of Port Kembla, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

Searchers include volunteers from Marine Rescue Port Stephens, which dispatched rescue vessels.

Authorities were alerted at about 1 p.m. Sunday local time that the 58-year-old man had fallen from his boat, Dark Horse.

On Monday afternoon, Superintendent Joe McNulty from New South Wales Police Marine Area Command confirmed a shark was reeled in, but it did not attack.

"The fishing boat at the time was retrieving a mako shark and we believe during that maneuver the man has become entangled in the fishing gear and has been forced over the side," he said.

Barning was not wearing a life jacket.

NSW Game Fishing president Steve Lamond described the incident as "something that you are not likely to ever see again."

"It's never happened before in Australia to my knowledge," he said.

NSW Ambulance Chie Superintendent Luke Wiseman said the man was on the boat with three other people, who made their way to the Nelson Bay area about 10 p.m. Sunday.

Game fishing involves catching large and strong fish, including sharks, marlins and tuna.

Last weekend, anglers reported three great white sharks circling their boat during a competition.