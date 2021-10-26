Rain on Halloween? Gear to get you through any weather
Updated Oct. 26, 2021 9:18 AM EDT
Halloween is only a few days away, and whether you're throwing a small Halloween party with your close friends and family, heading out to find the best neighborhood candy with the kids, or having a cozy night in with your fluffy friend and watching a scary film, there's plenty of ways to get you more into the spooky spirit.
While your Halloween forecast may differ across the country, there is some basic prep work you can do now to ensure you're prepared rain or shine.
Whether it's a rain poncho that'll keep you and your kids, a flashlight for scary storytelling in the backyard, or a goody bag for your dog, we've gathered a list of all the Halloween essentials you should still be able to get before this weekend.
NICEXMAS 5pcs Pumpkin Candy Holder Trick-or-treat Halloween Candy Bucket Prank Tool without Light - Size S(Random Type)
$8.99, was
$13.99
Halloween is all about trick or treating, and what's trick or treating without a bucket to hold all the candy in. This Pumpkin Candy Holder brings the Halloween spirit and is made from plastic and has a black handle design. Perfect for a Halloween party, candy-hunting expeditions, or decorating your deck.
Pumpkin Masters Halloween Pumpkin Carving Kit, Masters Collection, 13 Pieces
$4.99, was
$9.98
Spook up your home and have a bit of healthy competition between family members on who can create the scariest-looking pumpkin. This kit includes all the carving tools made from robust stainless steel, and 8 different patterns to follow in case you're short for ideas.
Goody Box Halloween Toys, Treats & Bandana for Dogs By Goody Box
$24.99, was
$33.12
With so much preparation going into planning a Halloween party, there's a chance you've missed one of your family members out from all of the fun, your four-legged friend! This goody box will ensure they, too, will be able to get involved.
Goody Box Halloween Toys & Treats for Cats By Goody Box
$24.99, was
$33.12
And if your four-legged friend doesn't bark, but meow, they too can get in on the Halloween action with their own Toys & Treats Good Box. Each limited edition box has been hand-picked by animal lovers, so they'll have your pet at the forefront of their minds.
10 Count Disposable Kids Rain Ponchos with Hood - Emergency Poncho, Clear, 42.5 X 36.5 inches
$10.99, was
$15.99
Don't let any possible showers ruin the fun this Halloween. This ten pack of disposable rain ponchos are transparent so you can still see the costumes underneath, but also keep them protected from the rain.
Ozark Trail Emergency Poncho - Clear One Size
$6.79
There's no good in you getting drenched in the rain when your children all have their rain ponchos on. just like the kid's ones, these too are transparent so if you're also dressed up, you can still see your efforts.
Ozark Trail LED Flashlight, 200 Lumens
$10.44
Whether you're walking in the dark on some unlit paths, or plan on telling spooky stories, a flashlight is considered essential with it getting dark so early. This compact 200 lumens fleshlight can easily fit in your small bag or coat pocket.
