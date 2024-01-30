New England ski resorts await ideal conditions this weekend

Fresh powder and groomed trails await across New England ski resorts this weekend, perfect conditions for winter sports enthusiests.

If you’re hoping to hit the slopes before January ends, AccuWeather’s Kristina Shalhoup has the details on the conditions you’ll face throughout the Northeast.

No major winter storms are on the horizon for the Northeast or New England into the first week of February, but with a solid snowpack already in place across interior New England, ski resorts will ensure that the pristine powder already blanketing the slopes remains intact.

Despite January temperatures running as much as 6 degrees above historical averages across New England, the winter storms from earlier in the season have resulted in snowpack in excess of a foot in places like Killington, Vermont, and Sugarloaf Mountain in Maine.

Conditions will be ideal through the weekend for winter sports enthusiasts to plan a trip to hit the slopes.

Quiet weather is in store through Wednesday across most of the Northeast, so travelers from near and far should be able to make it to their destinations in the mountains without any weather-related issues.

Between Thursday and Friday, a cold front dipping through the region can bring minor snow accumulations and locally slick conditions from the Adirondacks and Berkshires through the Green and White mountains, but that will also mean fresh powder on the slopes.

In addition to the fresh powder, colder conditions are in the offing across the Northeast into the weekend. Skiers and any other outdoor enthusiasts will want to be sure they bring the proper attire, as temperatures will range from the teens in some of the mountain bases to as much as 10 to 20 degrees below zero in the high terrain.

A man skis on the snowy slopes of Whiteface Mountain, in Lake Placid, N.Y. (Brandee Reilly/ORDA/Whiteface Lake Placid via AP)

One other piece of outdoor attire that may be needed across the Northeast this weekend that has probably been gathering dust in recent weeks — sunglasses. An area of high pressure is slated to settle over the region this weekend, bringing in dry air and blue skies.

If vacation plans in the mountains of New England happen to be extended into early next week, there’s even more good news on the horizon. A continuation of dry weather and seasonably cold conditions is in store into the first full week of February. A slow but steady warmup will occur as the week progresses.

